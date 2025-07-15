My week began with a tweet from Naftali Bennett:

As a former Israeli Prime Minister, with the Mossad having reported directly to me, I say to you with 100% certainty: The accusation that Jeffrey Epstein somehow worked for Israel or the Mossad running a blackmail ring is categorically and totally false. Epstein’s conduct, both the criminal and the merely despicable, had nothing whatsoever to do with the Mossad or the State of Israel. Epstein never worked for the Mossad. This accusation is a lie being peddled by prominent online personalities such as Tucker Carlson pretending they know things they don’t. They just make things up, say it with confidence and these lies stick, because it’s Israel. There’s a vicious wave of slander and lies against my country and my people, and we just won’t take it anymore.

Blackmailing billionaires? Really?

I think Mossad was too busy infiltrating the Iranian government with the ease of a honeypot or chauffeur from Red China compromising a Democrat congressman. That RINOs never removed Dianne Feinstein from the Senate Intelligence Committee tells me many a Republican has a CCP card too.

Trump is not implicated in the Epstein matter. If they had the goods on Trump, the Deep State would have used them already. They weren’t above assassination. Remember, Merrick Garland authorized the use of lethal force in the Raid on Mar-A-Lago.

A 13,000-word expose on Epstein published on December 17, 2023, in Rupert Murdoch’s WSJ did not mention Trump. Not once. This was right before the Republican primary season began and a stop Trump effort still was possible.

The list has been around for years. We know the big names. Does anyone believe Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton or Bill Gates will be tried much less sent to prison?

Victims received out-of-court settlements totaling more than a half-billion dollars.

And it turns out, shockingly, that Epstein really hung himself.

The case is over. It’s been over for some time. For a real conspiracy, ask yourself why there is a sudden and fully orchestrated campaign to revive Epstein from the dead?

My answer is Pamela Bondi. The left always goes after the attorney general because the AG runs the Department of Justice, which is where the power rests. Garland was a man crazed by Republicans ignoring his nomination to the Supreme Court. He oversaw the persecution of hundreds of Trump supporters in the J6 Miscarriage of Justice.

Under Loretta Lynch, the FBI dropped charges against Hillary and abused FISA to spy on Donald Trump.

Eric Holder was quite correct when said he was Obama’s wingman. That is what the job calls for. An AG serves the country by protecting his president and carrying out his orders. We elect presidents. They control the executive branch, not the other way around.

That is why Democrats went after Edwin Meese (Reagan) as well as John Mitchell and Richard Kleindienst (Nixon). When the latter resigned in 1973, it was over for Nixon who had just carried 49 states.

RINOs spared Democrats the bother of attacking by sticking Trump with Jeff Sessions (who cleared the way for the Mueller Witch Hunt) and Bill Barr, who kept an eye on Trump for the swamp.

This time he has Bondi and she has learned that you don’t just step the job and expect to be greeted as a liberator.

Bondi showed her loyalty this weekend by firing people who worked for Jack Smith—the creepy Democrat prosecutor—in his witch hunt against Trump over the raid at Mar-A-Lago. Kash Me If You Can Patel is taking this on. This newsletter will have more.

Via the Detroit News, the Jeff Bezos Washington Post reported:

Attorney General Pam Bondi this week fired multiple Justice Department employees who were involved in two federal prosecutions of President Donald Trump during the Biden administration, according to several people familiar with the terminations who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution. In total, 20 people were fired from the department, including two prosecutors who worked under former special counsel Jack Smith, according to one person familiar with the removals. The rest of the dismissed employees were support staff and U.S. marshals who assisted those prosecutors, the person said.

Live by the Jack S, lose your job by the Jack S.

The letters were terse: “Pursuant to Article II of the United States Constitution and the laws of the United States, your employment with the Department of Justice is hereby terminated, and you are removed from federal service effective immediately.”

No further explanation is needed.

Matt Gaetz gave her his unconditional support on Monday, “Pam Bondi is the BEST attorney general Donald Trump has had by a factor of ten thousand.

“Pam Bondi is a STAR and has our full admiration and support. To those who don't share my enthusiasm, look at how far we’ve come. The Bondi team successfully litigated away the judicial coup of nationwide injunctions. They did that. They won that for us.

“They have created the legal infrastructure for highly effective deportations. She's got the cartels self-deporting. She has targeted the criminals and the gang networks.”

When you go after the king, you sign your warrant of death. Fortunately for the swamp creatures, Trump is no king—and I want to thank the liberal loonies for reminding us of that on his birthday.

Kash Patel, FBI director, and Dan Bongino, his top deputy, need to learn they work for Bondi. Their apparent demand that she release the Epstein list encouraged Jake the Snake Tapper—who pushed every hoax against Trump— to DEMAND the release of a list Tapper spent years ignoring.

But Bondi is taking one for Trump. She is taking the heat for blocking the list to protect those innocent from the mob who want to put pedophiles in woodchippers.

(I don’t know who came up with the woodchipper idea, but as impractical as that is, it amuses me.)

As usual, I am going with Trump on this one. It is a matter of priorities. Obama’s Army of Insulated Appointees did so many unethical things over the past eight years that the president’s Henchwoman-In-Chief must pick and chose her targets. Epstein’s list is not as important as penalizing those who broke the law to kneecap a president.

He is standing behind all three of his people involved, telling reporters on Sunday, “I spoke to him today. Dan Bongino is a very good guy. I’ve known him a long time. I’ve done his show many, many times. And he sounded terrific, actually, no, I think he’s in good shape.”

Don’t expect Trump to fire any of his political appointees because a successor would have to be approved by a Senate that includes Loo-Loo Lisa Murkowski and Get Along With Mitch.

If Bongino quits, it will be because he shouldn’t have taken the job because it forced him to give up a quite lucrative show on iHeart radio.

In May, he said, “But if you think we’re there for tea and crumpets, well, I mean, Kash is there all day. Our offices are linked. He gets in at like 6 o’clock in the morning. He doesn’t leave until 7 at night. I’m in there at 7:30 in the morning. He uses the gym. I work out in my apartment.’

His apartment?

He also said, “But I stare at these four walls all day in D.C., by myself, divorced from my wife—not divorced, but I mean separated divorced—and it’s hard. I mean, we love each other and it’s hard to be apart.”

So maybe this Epstein list blowup is not about a list of names we already know (at least the key ones) who will go unprosecuted in a case that saw the victims compensated and their pimp dead, although not by woodchipper.

I can see Bongino’s point. Working Trump hours is tough to do because if it weren’t, it wouldn’t be called Trump hours.

But fear not. My Monday ended with MJ Ultra Truth posting a video of John Solomon of Just the News’s appearance on Fox. The tweet said:

Kash Patel opened a “Grand Criminal Conspiracy Investigation” which specifically circumvents the Statute of Limitations! The best part, because of the Raid on Mar-A-Lago that Jack Smith did, the entire case can now be moved to FLORIDA for a better Conviction Chance! Whaaaaa! John Solomon comes in hot and says that this includes Barack Obama, John Brennan, James Clapper, James Comey… etc. By treating it as a conspiracy, this eliminates the 5-year statutes on individual crimes. It’s gonna get spicy.

Who was once Florida’s attorney general?

Pam Bondi.

Meanwhile Ghislaine Maxwell suddenly wants to testify before Congress for national attention. She had the chance at her trial. It’s part of the plan to divert attention from Trump’s unprecedented presidential success.

