Adorable Deplorable
4m

Jury is still out on Bondi. But let's not forget she lied to us on multiple occasions. Sure, maybe she is taking one for the team. Maybe not.

I will forgive and forget when and ONLY when a Brennan, Comey, Clapper, or ANY Deep State operative of equal stature is led out of their house in leg irons by a SWAT team... with NEWSMAX filming every second.

Playswithneedles
8m

Thank you, Don! With so many other super important issues to deal with, I just can’t get worked up about the Epstein Saga. The only person we highly suspect is on the list who concerns me is John Roberts and nothing will happen to him either. I’d much rather that Bondi, et al, spend their energy dismantling the Deep State.

The poll today could have been an “all of the above” but I voted for Comey, for no other reason, though there are many, than that he let the evil witch of Chappaqua walk.

