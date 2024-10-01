Tonight’s vice presidential debate may be amusing because it pits an alpha male against a beta male.

Vance had a chaotic childhood as his mother went through husbands and addictions. He joined the Marines to leave the madness behind. He used the GI Bill to get into Ohio State. He went on to Yale Law School. He became a successful high-tech lawyer, best-selling author whose book was turned into a major movie.

Walz is the mincing and prancing retired schoolteacher. He is the National Guard NCO who retired rather than be deployed to Iraq. He is the patriot who made 30 trips to Red China including his honeymoon. I did not say what country he is loyal to, but he is patriotic.

Jesse Kelly tweeted, “Nobody visits China 30 times. Nobody. I’ve never been anywhere 30 times in my life. Let alone a foreign nation. Just imagine the dirt China has on Walz.”

Red China allowed a senior NCO in the National Guard to visit 30 times? That makes so little sense that the only explanation remaining is he worked for them.

The staff at the Jeff Bezos Post cheered when Kamala selected Tampon Tim as her running mate:

E.J. Dionne Jr.: I have thought it was moving this way for a while because Walz took off both on social media and in his cable and TV appearances. He is something unusual: A safe choice who is also an exciting choice. No other candidate inspired as much online energy as Walz, and he stirred real enthusiasm among younger Democrats. At the same time, he doesn’t have enemies in the party and his small-town, rural vibe will complicate GOP efforts to turn him into some kind of leftist — which he isn’t. Shadi Hamid: Yes, my X timeline is aflutter with joy. It’s a cool thing to see people genuinely excited about the Democratic Party. I kinda forgot that that was even possible. “A safe choice who is also an exciting choice” seems like a rare sweet spot in American politics. Usually, what excites people puts a lot of other people off. And this is the impressive thing about Walz: He governs like a progressive but sounds and looks like the kind of guy you’d get a drink with. Alexandra Petri: I feel like in general, if people are exuberantly crafting memes, that’s a good sign! And the part of the internet that has been exuding joyous memes since the Harris news seems thrilled about this pick. But, of course, this is an online bubble of indeterminate size. Watching him in action has me encouraged: The “weird” line of attack! The genuinely progressive policies he managed to enact!

That is quite telling: He governs like a progressive but sounds and looks like the kind of guy you’d get a drink with.

The left can never reveal its true self, just like Satan. Dionne said, “his small-town, rural vibe will complicate GOP efforts to turn him into some kind of leftist — which he isn’t.”

This clip Monday from New Mexico says otherwise.

Team Kamala may as well come out of the red closet because Comrade Kamala and the Blue Falcon are not doing well.

The Electoral College Map shows Weird Walz is ballot box poison. Minnesota has been safely Democrat in the last 12 presidential elections. It is now up for grabs, as is Michigan, a state he was supposed to bolster with his Midwest farm boy schtick.

Democrats are publicly saying tonight’s debate is Walz’s in a waltz.

Max Burns assured readers of The Hill, “After leading campaigns that won him six terms in the House of Representatives and two terms as governor of Minnesota, Walz understands how debates work. We’ve also seen his ability to craft viral, sound-byte moments that resonate with the broader public, like his successful branding of Republicans as weird. Expect Walz to spend a lot of time talking right past his opponent and directly to viewers.”

But CNN, which is crawling back to its lost viewers, reported otherwise.

CNN said, “Tim Walz is telling people he’s just as nervous about facing JD Vance as he was the Sunday afternoon in August when he warned Kamala Harris in his running mate interview that he was a bad debater.

“Maybe more nervous, according to multiple people who’ve spoken to him.

“And the pressure is even higher, when for the first time in modern campaign history, the vice presidential debate Tuesday is likely to be the last marquee event before Election Day. With many voters still saying they don’t know enough about Harris, it could be up to Walz to help convince them to trust a vice president he barely knew himself before she picked him.

“Talking to the aides who have coalesced around him in Minnesota and other supporters, Walz constantly comes back to how worried he is about letting Harris down, according to close to a dozen top campaign staffers and others who have been in touch with the governor and his team. He doesn’t want Donald Trump to win. He doesn’t want Harris to think she made the wrong choice.”

Which may help explain why Kamala has gone public with her doubts about Tiny Tim.

The New York Post reported, “Kamala Harris says insomnia hit after Biden dropped out, was sleep deprived the day of Walz pick.”

Sleep deprived is a polite way of saying hungover.

The story said:

Vice President Kamala Harris revealed Monday that she suffered from insomnia after President Biden endorsed her as his successor — and that she was sleep deprived the morning she picked her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. Harris, 59, told All The Smoke hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson that she made her “gut” decision to select Walz after being unable to sleep much the night before, waking up early that Tuesday morning in Washington and using cooking to calm her mind. “From the time that the president called me and told me he wasn’t running, I mean, it’s just like everything was in speedy, speedy motion, and I was not sleeping so well,” Harris told the basketball stars, who both played for the Harris-supported Golden State Warriors. “And that one morning I just, I mean, I had, I don’t know, a few hours’ sleep — and I, you know, I like to sleep. I just got up,” she said. “I was like — so I just went out and got a pork roast and started marinating it.”

I think she was marinating herself, not the pork roast. Now her back is against the Walz. How does she escape?

Tonight’s debate should be fabulous.

Leave a comment

Share