Don Surber

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donald b welch's avatar
donald b welch
8h

aoc is to common sense.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
9h

“USA Today wants race relations to be stuck in the 1950s forever—to help divide people along lines of race.”

They also use gender and class in their relentless pursuit of power for communists, Islamists, and misfits. Prima facie evidence that the Marxist press is this country’s most dangerous fifth column. The ridicule of them by DJT is delicious!

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