The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom stunned the world by declaring trannies aren’t women—an application of common that is only too rare these days in Western civilization. The court said:

There is nothin’ like a dame,

Nothin’ in the world,

There is nothin’ you can name

That is anythin’ like a dame!

Oh wait. I am in error. That’s from a song in the 1949 Broadway musical, South Pacific. Rodgers and Hammerstein got it right. Bud Light did not.

Here is what the court actually said: “This examination of the language of the EA 2010, its context and purpose, demonstrate that the words sex, woman and man in sections 11 and 212(1) mean (and were always intended to mean) biological sex, biological woman and biological man.”

I would quote more but the legal gobbledy-goo is in a thick Scottish brogue (they occasionally run English subtitles of Scottish movies on TV in England) but the case was brought by For Women Scotland, a group that supports LGB without T. They sued the Scottish government for saying there is something like a dame: a man in a dress and wig.

Scots are not confused on the issue because their men sometimes wear skirts but always remain men. Real men. The kind that play bagpipes and double-dare you to pick a fight over it.

The ruling kicked trannies—people with or without a GRC—out of women’s changing rooms, hostels and medical services as well as other safe places for women. Trannies also do not get access to lesbian spaces and groups.

Equality does not always mean the same, especially when it comes to men and women.

In a press release, the court said, “A certificated sex interpretation would also create two sub-groups within those who share the protected characteristic of gender reassignment, giving trans people who possess a Gender Recognition Certificate [yes, Britain certifies trannies] far greater rights than those who do not. Those seeking to perform their obligations under the EA 2010 would have no obvious means of distinguishing between the two sub-groups, particularly since they could not ask whether someone had obtained a GRC as that information is private.”

British comedian/commentator Katie Hopkins broke the decision down on Twitter.

There is nothin’ like a dame,

Nothin’ in the world,

There is nothin’ you can name

That is anythin’ like a dame!



Nothin’ else was built the same,

Nothin’ in the world

As the soft and wavy frame

Like the silhouette of a dame!

The intent of Parliament is clear because law in question is 15 years old, which predates the massive move to sterilize children and turn boys into girls and girls into boys in an attempt to make the song Lola the law of the land.

Pretending there exists something like tranny rights is a lefty way of shutting down debate. This is Martin Luther King standing up to segregation. How dare you oppose him.

The only rights they have are voting, serving on a jury and the right to remain silent, which they don’t exercise often enough. Being a British ruling, I suppose I should add the right not to own a gun.

Suzanne Moore of the Telegraph said, “To put it bluntly, trans women—men who identify as women, however they have modified themselves—are not biological women and can therefore not enter spaces reserved for us.

“This common-sense view has for too long been deemed bigoted and has meant women losing the right to single-sex spaces (in sports, in prisons, in refuges) which have been increasingly contested by trans activists.

“Sex means biology—did we need a court to tell us this? That it has taken a sober Supreme Court judgment to do so is kind of incredible. The bringing of this case was due to the unpaid work and persistence of the campaign group For Women Scotland, who must take a bow. Much credit as well must be given to the LGB Alliance, Sex Matters and The Lesbian Project.”

The public rose up against trannies and forced a change in Scotland’s government last May.

Politico reported, “Nicola Sturgeon said the abuse she faced for trying to overhaul transgender laws helped convince her to quit as Scotland’s first minister.

“The former Scottish National Party leader, who resigned suddenly last year (2023), said she’d received more abuse for her plans to make it easier for people to legally change their gender than on any other issue.”

But Moore wrote, “Scotland and Scots women have been at the forefront in the struggle to maintain women’s rights and were up against the intransigent Sturgeon, who is now flogging meet-and-greets for £75.

“That’s enough perhaps for the small sherry that I venture JK Rowling may be enjoying later on.”

It’s true! It’s true!

Share

LBC presenter James O’Brien asked those who see trans people as a threat: “is Donald Trump your man?”

Rowling replied, “Well, James, we had to choose between between male rapists being locked up with women and the eradication of women’s single-sex spaces, even down to homeless shelters and rape crisis centers, and knowing we share a single opinion with Donald Trump. I’m comfortable with my choice.”

She also tweeted, “Spare a thought today for the UK employers, government departments, health boards, academic institutions and sporting bodies who’ve been breaking equality law to appease activist groups. So many HR manuals to pulp. So many out-of-court settlements to pay.”

Rowling is pretty good at this writing thing.

Sometimes I feel guilty over giving readers earworms. Not today.

There are no books like a dame,

And nothin’ looks like a dame.

There are no drinks like a dame,

And nothin’ thinks like a dame,

Nothin’ acts like a dame,

Or attracts like a dame.

There ain’t a thing that’s wrong with any man here

That can’t be cured by pullin’ him near

A girly, womanly, female, feminine dame!

Come to America, For Women Scotland or at least send your lawyers.

Share

Leave a comment