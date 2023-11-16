Last night was a mess in DC as anti-Semitic protesters tried to disrupt a vigil for Israel by Jews. The police intervened. Then the anti-Semites attacked the DNC and the cops protected the party headquarters like the Beijing Police protect the CCP headquarters.

Twitchy reported, “It appears there's a bit of sowing and reaping going on as a Democratic National Committee event in Washington, DC has been evacuated after violent pro-Palestine (aka pro-Hamas) protesters descended on the meeting and clashed with police while they were trying to get into the building. U.S. Capitol buildings have also been locked down.”

It’s only an insurrection when Trump supporters do it.

The Daily Mail reported, “The incident left six police officers injured from cuts, pepper spray and being punched.”

It’s only an insurrection when Trump supporters do it.

ABC reported, “Congressman Brad Sherman, D-Cailf., posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was inside the DNC when he had to be evacuated.

“Members of Congress were hearing from prospective candidates inside of the DNC when Capitol Police evacuated them from the building, Rep. Sherman told ABC News in a phone interview.

“In total, about seven members of Congress were inside when they were evacuated from the building by ‘heavily armed and serious’ U.S. Capitol Police officers, Sherman said.

“The forum was attended by Democratic leadership, including minority leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar, but Sherman said Jefferies and Clark had left by the time protests started breaking out.

“Rep. Sherman said members inside the room heard chants of ‘ceasefire now,’ and they thought it was going to be 10 or 15 minutes and then the protesters were going to leave.”

He told Disney’s ABC, “Then the Capitol Police came in big time and said, ‘We’re getting you out of here.’”

It’s only an insurrection when Trump supporters do it.

The Liberty Daily posted a video, Unhinged Pro-Palestine Leftists Being Carried Out Kicking and Screaming.

Watch it with the sound off and it is a hoot.

The rioters are supporters of The Squad — a group of four stooges who have grown in number to seven including their first male, Jamaal Bowman, the fire alarm puller. The Squad is made up of anti-American Marxist people of color who hate Jews and anyone else who is not a person of color.

The New York Times said, “‘The Squad’ Is the Future of Politics.”

If so, that future may have ended on October 7 when Palestinian terrorists invaded Israel, attacked civilians, and raped, tortured and mutilated roughly 1,400 Israelis and foreign guests. The Palestinians also took 240 civilian hostages. These war crimes were so horrific that even John Fetterman marched with Jews and their supporters yesterday.

Jewish lobbyists plan to primary all the Squad members next year.

The New Republic reported, “The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is expected to spend at least $100 million in the Democratic primaries in an effort to knock out the seven Squad members, reported Slate. They include Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, and Summer Lee — all black and brown members of Congress who have been vocal critics of Israel’s war on Gaza.”

OpenSecrets reported AIPAC spent $8.5 million on primaries last year. Upping the ante more than tenfold means a field day for all those strategists you see on cable TV.

Whether this works is a question Democrat voters will answer in the primaries because Republicans have no chance of winning in these districts. The Squad is riding the revival of Nazism on college campuses. There is no room for H8 except when it comes to Jews, Asian-Americans and rednecks.

In the wake of the worst attack on Jewish civilians since World War II, the bonehead left is breaking out its copies of Mein Kampf and the writings of Osama bin Laden.

Rolling Stone reported, “Osama bin Laden’s ‘Letter to America’ Goes Viral 21 Years Later — on TikTok.

“The incendiary text was removed from the website of The Guardian after becoming a top-trending link.”

No one under 22 was born when Islamic terrorists destroyed the Twin Towers and part of the Pentagon. Transgenderism isn’t the only bad things being taught in schools.

Rolling Stone said, “Writing a year after 9/11, bin Laden noted in his message that he was seeking to answer two questions that had occupied American media since that terrible day: ‘Why are we fighting and opposing you?’ and ‘What are we calling you to, and what do we want from you?’ The first section is surely the most relevant to the current humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as it denounces the U.S. for helping to establish and maintain a Jewish state in the Palestinian territories. ‘The creation and continuation of Israel is one of the greatest crimes, and you are the leaders of its criminals,’ bin Laden argued. ‘Each and every person whose hands have become polluted in the contribution towards this crime must pay its price, and pay for it heavily.’”

Readers may recall that Rolling Stone made a cover boy out of the surviving Boston Marathon bomber. It became Teen Beat for terrorists.

This time the publication said, “While some of bin Laden’s judgments would not have been out of place in mainstream American politics of the era — he takes the U.S. to task for not signing the Kyoto Protocol treaty on restricting emission of greenhouse gases, for example — the letter is also interspersed with anti-Semitic tropes and hate speech.”

Rolling Stone’s defense of Osama bin Laden is similar to Marge Schott’s defense of Hitler. The old Cincinnati Reds owner said, “Everything you read, when he came in he was good. They built tremendous highways and got all the factories going. He went nuts, he went berserk. I think his own generals tried to kill him, didn't they? Everybody knows he was good at the beginning but he just went too far.”

If Schott were alive today, she would fit right in with The Squad and the Ivy League schools. I am willing to be Tlaib would even let her in Tlaib’s secret Anti-Semitism Appreciation Club.

Fox reported, “Rep. Rashida Tlaib is part of a secret social media group in which its members have glamorized Hamas in its war battle with Israel after the terror group attacked and killed hundreds of innocent Israeli civilians last month, Fox News Digital has found.

“The Michigan Democrat is a member of the Palestinian American Congress group on Facebook. The group is hidden from non-members and does not appear on the platform's search engine, though Fox News Digital was able to gain access to it.

“The group's founder, Maher Abdel-qader, who has extensive ties to Tlaib and has also been linked to other liberal politicians, has come under fire in the past for his anti-Semitic social media posts, including questioning if the Holocaust ever occurred.”

Congress censured Tlaib for spewing hate, which goes on her permanent record. But it is up to the voters of Michighanistan to dispatch her. AIPAC is putting up millions to help them kick her to the curb.

