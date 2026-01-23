I asked the question nobody in the media has asked for 5 years: Is it possible for a president to lunge at the driver?

Grok:

No, it is not realistically possible for a president to lunge at (or physically reach and attack/grab) the driver in “The Beast”—the current U.S. presidential state car (a custom armored Cadillac limo, often called Cadillac One). The interior features a thick, multi-layered bulletproof glass partition (divider) that fully separates the rear passenger compartment (where the president sits) from the front driver’s area. This barrier matches the vehicle’s exterior windows in design and protection level—typically described as around 5 inches (130 mm) thick, consisting of laminated layers of glass and polycarbonate for ballistic resistance (capable of stopping high-caliber rounds).

Cassidy Hutchinson lied when she said Trump lunged for the driver on J6. On Thursday—under oath—Jack Smith stood by her story during a congressional hearing.

The media has stood by this unlawfully appointed prosecutor for five years and did so in its reporting of the hearing because DC journalists serve the Deep State, and not the truth.

The New York Times reported, “In his remarks, the former special counsel repeatedly denied that he had acted out of partisan animus and bemoaned the Trump administration’s efforts to go after the president’s perceived enemies.”

Perceived enemies? People who never gave Trump a chance to fulfill his obligations as president are not perceived enemies. They are very real obstructionists who deny his election and two re-elections.

AP quoted Jack S as saying, “No one should be above the law in our country, and the law required that he be held to account. So that is what I did.”

If no one is above the law, why did a federal magistrate block the Justice Department from investigating Don Lemon’s role in an invasion on Sunday of Cities Church in St. Paul by black supremacists hounding the pastor as part of an ICE protest?

The judge’s wife is an assistant attorney general in Keith “Fight ICE” Ellison’s office.

I could give a whole host of other examples but I haven’t the time or room in a newsletter to bother listing them.

Without fact-checking, AP quoted Smith as saying, “My office didn’t spy on anyone.”

But Smith secretly obtained the phone toll records of 8 Republican senators and a few members of the House, which covered January 4-7, 2021.

The worst reporting came from Time, which stated, “Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican and the Judiciary Chairman also sought to discredit the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified two years ago that Trump did not move quickly to stop the violence at the Capitol on January 6 even as he was made aware of it, and that Trump tried to take control of the wheel of the SUV that he was being driven in that day so he could go to the Capitol.”

You know, for an occupation that always runs fact-checks of Trump, journalists seldom fact-check their own work, which is where fact-checking came from. This comes in an era when Grok and the Internet make it easy to double-check your work.

While the papers failed to inform the public, X did.

HARRIET HAGEMAN: Would you agree Hutchinson’s testimony was hearsay?! JACK S: Uh. HAGEMAN: COME ON, you’re an attorney. OF COURSE it was hearsay! And hearsay isn’t admissible in a court of law, is it? Why? Because it is inherently unreliable and the target of a prosecution is not able to cross-examine. Isn’t that correct? In fact, Mr. Smith, if you had attempted to walk into court with Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony, you would have been THROWN OUT on your EAR! No judge, no legitimate judge would have ever allowed the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson to be admitted in a court of law, would they? SMITH: I disagree. HAGEMAN: Well, we’ve already talked about your record, so I can understand why! I yield back.

Hageman was a trial lawyer for 30 years before running for Congress. If the law allows, Pam Bondi should appoint her as special counsel overseeing the investigation of Jack S.

Rodster (New) tweeted, “Liz Cheney’s replacement grilling Jack Smith over J6 is poetry in motion. The irony is real here.”

Republican Brandon Gill of Texas should be re-named Grill after this exchange.

GILL: We’re not gonna delay like this. How many days after Kevin McCarthy was sworn in as Speaker did you subpoena his records? SMITH: Uh, I don’t recall, but those two things had nothing to do with one another. GILL: It was 16 days after becoming the highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives, you subpoenaed his toll records. Do you agree that that might reasonably be considered a violation of the Speech or Debate Clause? SMITH: Uh, I do not. GILL: At the time you, you secured those non-disclosure orders, was Speaker McCarthy a flight risk? SMITH: He was not. GILL: He was not. Then why did your non-disclosure order refer to him as a flight risk? It says right here, ‘The court finds reasonable grounds to believe that such disclosure will result in flight from prosecution.’ You were using clearly false information to secure a non-disclosure order to hide from Speaker McCarthy and from the American people the fact that you were spying on his toll records.

We have found Hageman’s right-hand man in her investigation.

Committee Chairman Jim Jordan laid into Jack S.

Everyone knows the normal process is the government indicts, the defense responds with some motions, and then the government responds to the defense. But Mr. Smith skipped the second step and the brief that he files is 165 pages, almost four times the court limit. Even liberal Judge Chutkan, who has given Jack Smith everything he’s asked for in the course of this investigation, even she called it atypical and irregular. Now, why would Jack Smith do that? Why would he abandon proper procedure? Why would he ignore court rules? Why would he do that? Because he’s running out of time. There’s an election around the corner. It’s coming in 33 days and he’s got to get President Trump.



He’s got to stop President Trump from running and tie him up in court. He’s got to get to trial or at a minimum, insert an 165 page political document into the presidential campaign. It was always about politics.

Or maybe Jack S had no case and wanted to sabotage it to hide that fact.

Chip Roy took him down another peg or two.

ROY: I’m thankful for the great staff who discovered the email where I learned for the first time a few weeks ago that my phone records were indeed targeted. As egregious as a violation of separation of powers this is, as an egregious and abuse of power it is, it’s far more concerning you are clearly targeting American citizens for merely being conservative or supporting the President. SMITH: I’m sorry. ROY: The indictment involving classified documents was dismissed after determining your appointment violated the Appointments Clause of the Constitution, but you continued to sign your name on court filings until the time you resigned from office. A federal judge just recently stated a prosecutor who continues to sign his name in court filings after a disqualification order should face disciplinary action or disbarment.

Smith never thought he would be held accountable for his ruthless attack on a president. No one in the Biden administration did.

CNN’s legal analyst, Elie Honig, surprised me by telling the truth:

To your question, Brianna, the last congressman we saw brought up the fact that Jack Smith demanded a trial date four months out, five months out in a case involving 13 MILLION pages of documents. There is no defense lawyer in the country who can constitutionally prepare for trial and defend his client on that short of time frame. The implication was you were rushing to get this in before the 2024 election. Jack Smith did not defend himself, by the way. He didn’t say a word about that, which I found, I found striking. And Jack Smith has always maintained this veneer that he never thought about the election. Of course he did! Why would would you demand such a quick trial date?

Jack S’s testimony raised one question: Will Bondi appoint a special prosecutor?

Trump tweeted, “Based on his testimony today, there is no question that Deranged Jack Smith should be prosecuted for his actions. He destroyed the lives of many innocent people, which has been his history as a prosecutor. At a minimum, he committed large scale perjury!”

We shall see.

Trump also tweeted, “Deranged Jack Smith is being DECIMATED before Congress. It was over when they discussed his past failures and unfair prosecutions. He destroyed many lives under the guise of legitimacy. Jack Smith is a deranged animal, who shouldn’t be allowed to practice Law. If he were a Republican, his license would be taken away from him, and far worse! Hopefully the Attorney General is looking at what he’s done, including some of the crooked and corrupt witnesses that he was attempting to use in his case against me. The whole thing was a Democrat SCAM—A big price should be paid by them for what they have put our Country through!”

May history show that Obama’s relentless pursuit of injustice led to Trump’s second presidency, which has obliterated Obama’s entire presidency and Biden’s as well.

Now we’ll talk all day if Democrats want to. But, come sundown, there’s gonna be two things true that ain’t true now. One is that the United States Department of Justice is goin’ to know what in the good Christ—’scuse me, Angie—is goin’ on around here. And the other’s we’re gonna have somebody’s ass in Wilford Brimley’s briefcase.

I hope.

