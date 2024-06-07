Where is Dandy Don Meredith when we need him? Someone should be singing, “Turn out the lights, the party’s over,” because Joe Biden’s presidency must end. His appearance at the D-Day commemoration at Normandy was certainly the final proof that he cannot continue no matter how hard his staff tries to hold him up.

The American press gave Biden a pass, but the Brits were under no pressure from a vengeful deep state to toe any line.

The Mirror reported, “Joe Biden sparks concern as onlookers fear he ‘pooped his pants’ after he ‘can’t figure out’ how to sit down.

“The President made a few noticeable gaffes while meeting with the French leader for a D-Day event on Thursday morning.”

The Express reported, “Joe Biden pulled away from D-Day event by wife Jill as viewers ask: ‘What's going on?’”

Taking him away to the limo because he could not make it through the ceremony was reminiscent of the time Hillary showed up so hung over that she could not make it through the commemoration of 9/11 in 2016.

Bonchie tweeted, “100-year-old D-Day veterans were able to finish the ceremony in Normandy and stick around to shake hands. Joe Biden had to be rushed away by his wife.

“Never has one stiff-legged shuffle off stage said so much.”

The media was quick to deny that people saw what they saw.

The Daily Beast lectured, “MAGA trolls reacted by accusing the president of pooping in his pants.

“While many observers’ attention was focused on the president’s address honoring the last living veterans of the invasion of Normandy, the rapid response social media team of the Republican National Committee was instead preoccupied with Biden briefly crouching before taking a seat.

“In a 13-second clip posted to social media, the president is seen shaking hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before turning toward first lady Jill Biden. He then slightly squats down while reaching for something behind him. The brief video ends with an announcer welcoming Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to the stage while Jill Biden appears to whisper something to her husband.”

You make the call.

In 2016, the media denied Hillary had to sleep one off. They said she had pneumonia. My wife had pneumonia once. She was hospitalized for 12 days. Hillary was dancing in the streets hours later.

The media’s denial of reality reminds me of playwright Franz Liebkind, who said, “Baby! Baby! Why does he say this ‘baby’? The Führer has never said baby. I did not write, baby. What is it with this, ‘baby’?”

Liebkind is a fictional character. Oh how I wish I could say the same thing about the staff of the New York Times.

But Hillary’s health did not — and does not — matter thanks to Donald Trump who handed her the greatest humiliation in presidential history. She burned through a billion dollars of other people’s money and managed to lose to a man most of the nation had been trained to hate.

Biden’s health does matter because he’s the president and he is pushing us toward World War 3. He has for all intents and purposes declared war on Russia.

Politico reported a week ago, “The Biden administration has quietly given Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia — solely near the area of Kharkiv — using U.S.-provided weapons, three U.S. officials and two other people familiar with the move said Thursday, a major reversal that will help Ukraine to better defend its second-largest city.”

Putin finally responded, “If someone thinks it is possible to supply such weapons to a war zone to attack our territory and create problems for us, why don't we have the right to supply weapons of the same class to regions of the world where there will be strikes on sensitive facilities of those countries?

“That is, the response can be asymmetric. We will think about it.”

Putin is Hitler. Biden is pushing his buttons, likely at the behest of Obama.

Biden’s public appearances at momentous occasions once were coherent. No longer.

Bonchie tweeted, “The drug cocktail team has done all it can do. The limits have been reached, and they aren’t pretty.”

He is no medical expert, but it turned it neither are Tony Fauci nor Deborah Birx, who now is pushing a Bird Flu Panic hard.

Bonchie’s latest column said, “Biden’s Handlers Wanted a Gipper Moment in Normandy, What They Got Was a Disaster.”

He called Biden’s staff cynics. Sure, they are. Actually, the word that best applies is traitors because they certainly want to hurt America. Otherwise, they would have quit and sounded the alarm by now.

Bonchie wrote, “Biden's performance in Normandy was one for the ages, and that's not meant as a compliment. He appeared confused at multiple points, and his speech fell flat, with the president squinting in the sun and speaking with all the energy of a sloth under anesthesia. When it was over, Biden was quickly escorted away by his wife despite French President Emmanuel Marcon staying behind to greet the D-Day veterans in attendance. The contrast was stark.”

Democrats love their puppet. David Limbaugh tweeted, “The main factor that will determine whether Biden remains on the ballot is whether his handlers believe he has the best chance of any Dem candidate, not whether he can run the executive branch. That's irrelevant to them because they’re running the executive branch.”

But the façade of full faculty fades over time. This isn’t just age catching up with FJB. His evil is. Biden’s half-century in Washington has been marked with a profound unfitness for office intertwined with an even more pronounced pursuit of payola.

All of Washington knew this — and supported him. That tells you all you need to know about that cesspool of graft and anti-Americanism.

In 2014, ABC reported, “Bob Gates Memoir Slams Joe Biden for Being Wrong on Foreign Policy.”

The specific line in the book is “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

A decade after writing it, the RINO Gates still supports Biden over Trump. That places Gates on the side of our enemies.

We have had two incompetent, impotent and maybe incontinent presidents before: Wilson and FDR.

We also have engaged in two world wars under presidents Wilson and FDR.

For the sake of the nation and for the world, Democrats must invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Biden from office. Kamala’s incompetence may be greater but at least she doesn’t poop herself.

