Over the weekend, UPS delivered the latest sure-fired plan from Acme to get Donald Trump — the Call Him Weird starter kit. The word was sent out and the leftwing nut jobs jubilated.

Salon declared, “ ‘Old and quite weird’: Democrats finally discover new effective attack — and Republicans hate it.

“After nearly a decade of being forced to take Trump seriously, Democrats increasingly call BS on the whole charade.”

Tim Walz, the white guv of Minnesota, told a crowd, “The fascists depend on fear. The fascists depend on us going back. But we are not afraid of weird people. We’re a little bit creeped out, but we are not afraid.”

This pure Saul Alinsky, whose Rules for Radicals included No. 5: “Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.”

Calling someone weird only works if you are not weird. Walz may want to sit this one out. Alpha News tweeted with video:

This is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's lieutenant governor. While wearing a shirt with a knife on it that says "protect trans kids," she said: "When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them.

Seriously, Walz needs to sit this one out. The Tennessee Star reported, “Minnesota Taxpayer-Funded Pride Event to Be Hosted by Satanist Incest Pornographer.”

Shall we sashay through some of the rest of the weirdos in the Democrat Party?

Topping the list is Sam Brinton. Yahoo reported:

After years of looking into nuclear energy and the best ways to dispose of the radioactive waste and nuclear fuel that comes with it, Brinton became Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition for the U.S. Department of Energy — and, with that, the first openly genderfluid person to work in federal government. “I can't change my identity more than anyone can change intrinsic parts about themselves, but I can change my openness. And so I am given the opportunity to serve my country as I am, and that's a really important aspect of my work — because I work on nuclear waste management, where transparency and honesty and trust building are so critical,” Brinton tells Yahoo Life. “So if I can't be myself, it's really hard to build those relationships. I'm proud to say that, yes, I get to be the first openly genderfluid person in this type of government service, but I won’t be the last.”

By openly genderfluid, Yahoo meant a bald guy with a mustache who wears ladies dresses.

Stolen ladies dresses.

NBC later reported, “Longtime LGBTQ advocate Sam Brinton, who earlier this year became the country’s first openly gender-fluid senior government official, is no longer employed by the Department of Energy after facing two separate allegations of luggage theft.”

Richard Levine had no such problem. Being in the military (the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps), he just bought women’s uniforms. Problem solved.

NBC reported, “Dr. Rachel Levine, the nation's most senior transgender official, made history again Tuesday by becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer across any of the country's eight uniformed services.”

The story also called him the HSCC’s first female admiral. No. Just no.

Brinton and Levine are totally normal, folks. JD Vance with the wife and three kids is the weird one.

It goes beyond sexual perversion. Journalist Terry McAteer wrote five years ago about his son’s internship with then-Senator Harris: “Gregory was also given instructions to never address Harris nor look her in the eye as that privilege was only allowed to senior staff members.”

Weird.

McAteer also reported, “As Attorney General, Senator Harris instructed her entire staff to stand every morning as she entered the office and say, ‘Good Morning General.’ ”

Really weird.

The press is lining up like baby ducks behind Mama Democrat to promote this weird attack.

The Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post said, “No, really, Republicans are getting weirder. The GOP needs to convince voters that Donald Trump and JD Vance are regular guys, and, manifestly, they are not.”

Trump and Vance are not regular guys — you know people who steal women’s dresses and dance as drag queens shoving their junk in the faces of kids.

The column was by Eugene Robinson, who also said:

Republicans, meanwhile, are struggling to settle on a new strategy. They were all set to run against Biden’s age and fragility. Now, the instinct of some MAGA zealots is to run against Harris’s race and gender — calling her a “DEI hire,” for example, using “diversity, equity and inclusion” as shorthand for “Black, Asian American and female.”

The Democrat pitch for Kamala is that she is black, Indian-American and female. You don’t need shorthand for that. She is a DEI hire.

Weird.

Enough with the political filth. Let us consider Captain Sam Brown, who sustained burns to 30% of his body — including his face — when an IED exploded in Afghanistan. He’s running for Congress.

NV Dems tweeted:

You can’t make this up: Sam Brown and JD Vance are claiming to be champions for hardworking Nevadans — from a private jet. They’re not only hypocrites… they’re just plain weird

He replied in a tweet:

Yes, you can call my face weird. It won't be the first or last time I've heard it. But my message is not to you. My message is to anyone else who has been put down or called "weird" because of their experiences or who they are. I say to you: do not allow others to define you. I'm proud of my scars. They might look a little different, but it gives me an opportunity to encourage others. I encourage every one of you to lean into the things that make you unique and that others may call "weird" and realize that your experience, whether it is suffering or something else, gives you an opportunity to connect with others and give them hope. You are loved. You are appreciated. The things that make you unique can also be your greatest strength.

Not all angels wear wings.

Just remember, the world is not as dark as it seen on TV or social media.

And also, being called weird by a weirdo is a compliment. Acme and its Democrat customers failed to realize that.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment