Republicans have not been this united in decades as their delegates convene in Milwaukee. Everyone from Ron DeSantis to Nikki Haley to Vivek Ramaswamy to Babydog is behind our once and future president, Donald John Trump.

Michael Reagan tweeted, “Best Republican Convention I have ever watched. Bravo RNC.”

Wow.

Reagan is including the two RNC conventions that nominated his father. Republicans are united and determined to make Democrats pay for the persecution of January 6 protesters, for the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago, for the lawfare against Trump and for Jill Biden’s Secret Service allowing a sniper to get a close shot that came within an inch of re-electing her husband.

Yes, while we are enjoying a very good week, let us also bear in that we came too close to holding a wake and funeral for our president. They want him dead and will stop at nothing now to accomplish that. Their desire to destroy him did not die in Butler, Pennsylvania.

A funeral this week would have wrecked Republicans because there was no heir apparent. The convention would have erupted into a civil war within the party, something Democrats wished to create by not tightly protecting Trump. The orders came from the top — Jill Biden.

Make no mistake. Jill is the reason that Kimberly Cheatle, former head of security for Cheetos (and other Pepsi products), got the job as Secret Service director and kept it.

The New York Post reported, “Cheatle, 53, is the second woman to lead the presidential protection agency and secured the non-Senate-confirmed role in August 2022 after a three-year stint as senior director of global security at PepsiCo.

“Before that, she had served 27 years in the Secret Service, beginning in the Clinton administration.

“Four sources close to President Biden’s family, including people who interacted with Cheatle during the Obama-Biden administration, said she was well liked by the future first lady and her most senior aides, including top adviser Anthony Bernal.”

The attempt backfired. Rasmussen Reports tweeted the results of its poll on Wednesday:

Today: “The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump's attempted assassination.” — JD Vance 61% of all voters agree.

The assassination attempt surprised no one. We know divine intervention prevailed. Not all Democrats were shy about sharing their desire to kill President Trump.

On March 21, Fox reported:

Democrat Party strategist James Carville said on Wednesday President Biden should let others do the wet work for him when it comes campaigning against former President Trump. Wet work is often used as a euphemism for murder or assassination. The term alludes to spilling blood. Carville appeared on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 where he discussed Biden slamming Trump during a recent speech. “You are a proponent of the president and all his spokespeople in the campaign doing that more and more,” Cooper said. “Yeah, not so much him,” Carville responded. “I mean, to be candid, Anderson, President Biden is not the best attack politician I've ever seen in my life, and I'll leave it at that. But there are a lot of people to do what I call the wet work.'“ “Sounds like a mob hit,” Anderson quipped. “Well, it's kind of, but it's paid TV and stuff like that. But yes, that's a CIA term,” Carville said. “Take a guy out.”

And of course, FJB said a week before the sniper shot, “I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate. It’s time to put Trump in a bullseye.”

But the bull moved.

President Trump moved his head slightly at the last millisecond to avoid the bullet which then tore a chunk of his ear. The Daily Mail reported, “Plastic surgeon reveals $10,000 surgery Donald Trump would have to undergo to fix his bullet-damaged ear.”

I won’t go into how Mark Hamill used his celebrity to mock the size of the bandage on what’s left of Trump’s ear. I will note that there has to be a reason why Harrison Ford went on to bigger things after Star Wars and he did not.

Hamill is not the only one with no class. Before the convention, the New York Times reported, “Guess Who’s Not Coming to Milwaukee? Bush, Quayle, Pence, Cheney or Romney.

“There is a lot to be learned about today’s Republican Party from who is planning to skip the party’s nominating convention.”

So much for party loyalty. Trump salvaged Pence’s career which was headed for a re-election defeat as governor of Indiana in 2016.

Newt Gingrich told NYT, “This is a real watershed and shows the degree to which Trump has had a victory march in the party culminating with the platform, which is entirely Trump’s platform.”

Newt’s been very loyal to Trump and his supporters. He remembers upsetting the RINOs in 1994 by daring to take the House back, ending 40 years of Democrat rule.

Mittens would be only slightly less welcome at the convention than Liz Cheney at the Wyoming State Fair.

He had said of JD Vance, “I don't know that I can disrespect someone more than J.D. Vance.”

Mittens also said of Vance supporting Trump, “How can you go over a line so stark as that — and for what? It's not like you're going to be famous and powerful because you became a United States senator.”

Wait a second. Isn’t Romney a senator when he isn’t playing Indignant Never Trump Republican on TV?

The Old Guard doesn’t matter. MAGA does.

AP sniffed, “Donald Trump isn’t known for easily moving past a grudge. He was so frustrated that some of his fellow Republicans dared to challenge his bid for this year’s nomination that he wouldn’t participate in the party’s debates.

“But on Tuesday, Trump watched from his box inside the convention hall as as two of his most prominent primary challengers — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — urged the party to unite behind its nominee.

“Such moves aren’t entirely unusual at a political convention, where much of the purpose is to bring together the party after a bruising primary. Bernie Sanders moved to nominate Hillary Clinton after their contentious 2016 contest. After a bitter primary, John McCain delivered a gracious speech in support of George W. Bush at the Republican convention in 2000.

“But the appearances by Haley and DeSantis weren’t notable solely because of their overtures to Trump. They represented the type of unity that seems increasingly out of reach for Democrats, who are openly questioning whether President Joe Biden is the right person to lead them into what both parties view as a historically consequential election in November.”

The poor dears in the media. Their party is struggling over how to get their president to resign and go to the nursing home. Maybe he will resign and let the party have the campaign money — about $240 million — that legally belongs to him. He said he has covid so maybe he will resign and Kamala will pardon Hunter.

Resignation is their only hope short of death because the 25th Amendment would require the approval of two-thirds of the members in each house in Congress. Good luck getting that one through the House.

Divine intervention prevented a funeral at Mar-a-Lago this week. The intervention has united Republicans who know just what happened and now realize the Lord has bigger plans for Donald John Trump.

Of course, there is a funeral this week. Just the News reported, “Trump planning to attend funeral for firefighter killed by gunman at his rally in Butler.”

And there were 13 other funerals — for the 13 soldiers killed by the Taliban in Biden’s surrender of Afghanistan. Last night, at the convention, their Gold Star parents finally got to speak.

Curtis Houck of News Busters tweeted:

ABC’s Terry Moran on the Gold Star families at #RNC2024: “David, I'm not sure I've ever experienced anything like that at a convention. The connection between this crowd and those family members of the fallen. It was just absolutely extraordinary. The emotions, the call and response, that the crowd started spontaneously, 'never forget', reciting and repeating the names as they were read out. And it wasn't just a compassion and the sorrow that linked the crowd and go speakers. It was the anger. I've been out here this afternoon talking to veterans — Vietnam era veterans, Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. About the campaign in general, and without being prompted, they bring up Afghanistan and the sense of shame and anger that they felt for the country and — and in this campaign.”

This is not the Republican Party anymore. It is the American Party and we want to make our land great again.

The race is far from over. We have not even begun early voting. The deep state will do anything in its power to hang onto power.

But we are united and as long as we are, our house will stand.

Share

Leave a comment

Share Don Surber