Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg's avatar
Greg
4hEdited

Grok and all AI are not thinking brains. They are nothing more super aggregators regurgitating whatever crap is on the internet. The left is using it by flooding the internet with garbage.

If enough people posted that the sun sets in the east, Grok would repeat the lie.

Morons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
MLR's avatar
MLR
4h

“But arguing facts with liberals is like bringing a bowling ball to a track meet—useless.” In fact during FJB’s campaign for the WH in 2019 he famously stated the motto of the Marxist/Democrat/Hate America Party: “We choose truth over facts!” Could there possibly be a more evil concept?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
94 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture