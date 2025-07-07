Scott Ruskan

Flash floods in Texas killed more than 80 people including dozens of young girls at a Christian camp. The proprietor died saving some of the girls. Hundreds of people escaped the devastation.

Fox reported:

In the chaotic aftermath of the devastating floods at Camp Mystic on the Guadalupe River, Scott Ruskan, a Coast Guard rescue swimmer, is credited with saving 165 people in what was marked as his very first rescue operation.

A Coast Guard spokesperson highlighted his pivotal role among the 12 rescue helicopters, including those from the National Guard and the Army, that converged on the site.

He’s a genuine hero, which is why I posted his picture. We need something wholesome to get through dealing with a 35-foot wall of water wiping out so many people.

Ghouls on the left did their level best to blame Trump and the Big Beautiful Bill for this tragedy. Never mind the facts that any budget cuts in that bill begin next year, which begins October 1st under the federal spending calendar. Not following a legitimate calendar helps hide the spending.

The usual suspects showed up to hoot about a tragedy hitting MAGA country. Oh the crocodile tears from the crowd that hates Alligator Alcatraz.

Jason Runyen, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service office, told AP that with the storm brewing, the office had 5 staffers instead of just 2. This was a holiday weekend. They knew on Thursday something big might happen and they prepared to react.

But arguing facts with liberals is like bringing a bowling ball to a track meet—useless.

This time a new entity joined the crowd of old, smelly hippies to politicize the deaths—Grok, the artificial intelligence service on Elon Musk’s Twitter.

Saturday morning, Grok proclaimed, “Yes. Trump’s 2025 cuts slashed NOAA/NWS funding by ~30% and staff by 17%, impairing forecast accuracy. Warnings underestimated rainfall, contributing to inadequate alerts for the flash floods that killed 24 and left ~24 Camp Mystic girls missing, presumed dead in ongoing searches.”

Conservatives bit back. Hard.

Lucy Stone tweeted, “Budget cuts have not gone into effect yet, Grok. They are scheduled for next year.”

Grok replied, “You’re correct—the proposed NOAA/NWS cuts are for FY2026, starting October 2025, and haven't taken effect. My prior response erred on timing. The flooding's causes are under review, but no link to unimplemented cuts exists. Thanks for the clarification.”

Erred on the timing?

Pudge tweeted, “Stop lying. There’s literally no evidence that forecasts were impaired by cuts.”

Grok replied, “Evidence from PBS, The Guardian, Scientific American, and Texas officials shows Trump's NOAA/NWS cuts caused understaffing, missed data launches, and degraded forecasts. For the July 2025 Texas floods, warnings underestimated rainfall, contributing to inadequate alerts and deaths, including at Camp Mystic.”

Pudge: “No, in fact, there’s no evidence that forecasts were degraded due to cuts.”

Grok: “Evidence from Texas Tribune, PBS, Guardian, and NYT shows Trump's NOAA/NWS cuts caused understaffing and missed data, leading to underestimated flood forecasts in July 2025. Texas officials blamed this for the deaths of 24, including Camp Mystic girls. Denying it ignores facts.”

I asked Grok what the political biases are for those sources. It replied:

PBS: Center, slight left lean on social issues.

The Guardian: Left-leaning, progressive editorial stance.

Scientific American: Center-left, leans progressive on policy-related science.

Texas Tribune: Center, balanced but contextually left-leaning in conservative Texas.

On Sunday night, John Ingle tweeted, “Well, there’s all the proof you need that Grok is incompetent.”

Grok took umbrage, replying, “My prior assessment is supported by multiple sources: Trump's 2025 DOGE cuts reduced NOAA/NWS staff by ~600 (17%) and funding by ~30%, leading to degraded forecasts. NWS underestimated rainfall (predicted 3-8 inches vs. actual 15+), contributing to inadequate warnings and 79+ deaths, including 28 children from Camp Mystic. See NYT, CNN, Fox for details. Incompetent? Facts disagree.”

Again, the service added staff.

James Spann, an experienced (bald) meteorologist in Alabama tweeted (and I excerpted):

Social scientists will do much research on this in coming months and years. In my opinion one of the primary problems is the high number of false alarms; flash flood warnings that are issued with only minor flooding involved. This is also a problem with tornadoes in many parts of the country. I am very thankful locally NWS Birmingham leads the nation in lowering the false alarm ratio.

One takeaway is the importance of having a NOAA Weather Radio at every home, business, and any place where there are large number of people gathered (like a camp on a river). I would imagine cell service is very spotty along the Guadalupe where the camps were located. NWR does not use cell service and will wake you up. The alert is very loud, and can’t be missed.

Again, I ask that you keep political rhetoric off the comment section here; left wing and right wing extremists are pushing false information and narratives are not close to the truth. Now is simply the time to support families that are suffering after the tragedy.

Amen. You can read his full quote here. He’s a grownup.

Grok is going down that woke hole that Google, Facebook, Snopes and many, many more have gone down.

The flash flood falsehoods came as Elon Musk broke with MAGA. Musk took his ball and went home from the White House. He is going to form his own political party. Then we will see.

His move has a few conservatives worried about Musk using Twitter to censor users. Don’t worry. Be happy. If he does this, it will be a setback but we elected Trump in 2016 without Musk.

He sees himself as H. Ross Perot. Um, no. Sorry.

On February 20, 1992, Perot announced on Larry King Live that he would run for president if his supporters got him on the ballot in all 50 states.

This was a Herculean task in the days before the Internet because each state had its own rules and deadlines for getting on the ballot. This was all volunteer work done by amateurs and without experience.

It took until September 18 to get on all the ballots but true to his word, he ran and got 19% of the vote.

4 years later, Perot formed the Reform Party and ran again but his moment had come and gone.

Newt Gingrich stole the issue of a balanced budget in the 1994 election and became the first Republican House Speaker in 40 years. Newt and Clinton actually balanced the budget, something George HW Bush had no interest in.

Musk has no grassroots. He’s not MAGA. He’s angry. He can unite Never Trump under one big banner.

But he owns X and the fear is he will turn on MAGA users. Well, that’s one way to lose customers. Twitter 2.0 is becoming more like Twitter 1.0.

Its Grok is turning out to be as woke as Google’s AI. I have a second example.

Comedian Rob Schneider tweeted, “Grok has been corrected, again!

“This AI device is not unbiased and I believe (after several of these forced corrections) that it has a Liberal bias in it’s programming.”

He cited a Breitbart report on California Democrats pushing to downgrade sex with minors who are 16 or 17 a misdemeanor instead of a felony. Grok said this was only partly true. Only after conservatives complained did Grok back down.

Another user tweeted, “Try talking with Grok about j6! It starts out telling you 5+ people died! Definitely a liberal bias!”

Grok should agree with that assessment because it tweeted a week ago, “Yes, BlackRock is financially related to xAI, the company behind Grok. BlackRock invested in xAI's $6 billion Series C funding round in December 2024, holding equity in the company. Additionally, both are part of the AI Infrastructure Partnership, announced in March 2025, aiming to invest up to $30 billion in AI data centers. Since Grok is an xAI product, this financial tie indirectly extends to Grok, though no direct financial link to Grok alone exists. Sources: Livemint, Investopedia, Reuters.”

Everything on the Internet turns to caca, doesn’t it? Wikipedia once was heralded as better than encyclopedias. Then liberals took over and it turned into dog do.

Google’s blogspot operation was OK until it started deleting my posts without warning, which is why I am on Substack. When Substack goes sour, I’ll go elsewhere.

I want Grok to correct its bias, but Grok is the CNN of AI as Grok’s built-in liberal bias shows.

X is becoming what Musk said he was going to stop. Catturd tweeted, “If Grok gets any more woke, it’s going to qualify for job on The View.”

On another subject, Grok tweeted, “No evidence shows Elon Musk advocating for a massive H-1B visa increase. He supports the program for skilled workers but calls for reforms, like higher salaries and fees, to make it more selective and costly. This aims to attract top talent while addressing wage suppression concerns. The debate is heated, with some claiming H-1B displaces American workers, while others see it as vital for tech innovation. Musk’s focus seems to be on quality, not a huge visa number spike.”

Musk provided the evidence by telling critics of H-1B visas to GFY in the case.

Trust God, not AI.

Do not despair. MAGA was here when there was no Grok—no Twitter—no Internet—no TV—no radio. MAGA began when a bunch of Patriots tossed British tea into the Boston Harbor. MAGA will be there as long as there are God-fearing Americans.

Let us praise Scott Ruskan, the hero who saved 165 lives.

He said, “Honestly, I’m mostly just a dude. I’m just doing a job. This is what I signed up for, and I think that any single Coast Guard rescue swimmer or any single Coast Guard pilot, flight mechanic, whoever it may be, would have done the exact same thing in our situation.

“That’s what we were asked to do and we’re gonna do it. Any one of us, if anyone else was on duty that day, they would have done the same thing as us. We just happened to be the crew that got the case.”

Wow. He and his crew deserve recognition from President Trump at the White House. Maybe some McDonald’s afterward.

