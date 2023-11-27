The headline in the Guardian said it best, “Violent protests in Dublin after woman and children injured in knife attack.”

After describing the riot — which was akin to the mostly peaceful protests in 2020 America — the story said, “The violence broke out after three young children and a woman were attacked in Parnell Square East in the north of the city center. Police detained a man in his 50s, who was also being treated for injuries, and said they were not seeking other suspects.

“The incident happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday outside a school, Gaelscoil Choláiste Mhuire. Police said a five-year-old girl, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s sustained serious injuries. The girl was receiving emergency medical treatment. A five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl were treated for less severe injuries. The boy was discharged from hospital.

“Superintendent Liam Geraghty appealed to anyone with information about the incident, including mobile phone footage of the attack and its aftermath, to come forward. He praised the bystanders who intervened in what he said was a traumatic and dangerous incident.”

I condemn the riots.

The assailant was not named. He is believed to be an Algerian immigrant. The police and the media complain about rumors spreading but they do not inform the public on what is happening because they want chaos and confusion.

Immigrants have overrun Ireland. The elitists support this invasion but the people who have to live with the consequences do not.

BBC reported, “The latest Central Statistics Office figures for 2022 show that one fifth of the population in the 26 counties of the Republic of Ireland was born abroad.”

Unlike European immigration which is overwhelmingly Muslim, the Irish are dealing with Brazilians, Indians and Nigerians as well as Muslims. BBC said more than 90,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the past two years alone.

The moment called for a Churchill moment. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar gave them Obama, saying, “Those involved have brought shame on Dublin, brought shame on Ireland and brought shame on their families and themselves. This is not who we are. This is not who we want to be, and this is not who we will ever be.”

Well, who are the Irish? Are they not the indigenous people of Ireland? It is easy to condemn as anti-immigrant people who share neighborhoods with the newcomers when you live in more luxurious and protected neighborhoods.

Varadkar is a despicable man whom Elon Musk said hates the Irish.

This weekend, Palestinians released some of the people they kidnapped in exchange for convicted terrorists in Israeli prisons. One of the hostages held by Palestinians was a 9-year-old Irish girl.

Varadkar tweeted, “This is a day of enormous joy and relief for Emily Hand and her family. An innocent child who was lost has now been found and returned, and we breathe a massive sigh of relief. Our prayers have been answered.”

She wasn’t lost. Palestinians kidnapped her to get leverage after attacking 1,400 innocent Israeli civilians.

Newsweek reported, “Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Post About Emily Hand Sparks Backlash.”

Indeed.

The Irish elected an Obama, only weaker and even more mealy mouthed.

The Irish finally are looking at what happened to Europe under very cowardly leadership. The worst was Angela Merkel’s don’t-be-Islamophobic response to 2,000 invaders raping 1,200 German women on New Year’s 2016.

The Washington Post reported, “Officials have linked the sexual assaults to the influx of refugees. ‘There is a connection between the emergence of this phenomenon and the rapid migration in 2015,’ Holger Münch, president of the German Federal Crime Police Office, told Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Many suspects had originally come to Germany from North African countries rather than Syria, officials said.

“He also predicted that many of the New Year's Eve perpetrators will never be convicted. ‘We have to presume that many of those crimes will never be fully investigated.’ Germany has relatively low CCTV coverage, which makes it more difficult for investigators to identify suspects.”

That report was six months after the rapes. The media dragged its heels on reporting the story because the facts undercut the fantasy of immigration being good while nationalism is evil. Instead of shutting down immigration and deporting the illegals and rapists, Merkel continued business as usual.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has been one of the few voices of sanity in the continent. The election of Geert Wilders to lead the Dutch also is encouraging. Merkel’s successor as chancellor, Olaf Scholz, also gives hope as he has said he will speed up and expand deportations.

But France keeps welcoming Muslims 8 years after ISIS attacked Paris and slaughtered 130 fans at a rock concert at the Bataclan Concert Hall. The elitists want immigrants and if they kill a few people, what do the elitists care? The victims are not elitists.

Even a Muslim killing 49 gay men — a protected class — at a gay club in Orlando in 2016 failed to move the elitists to the terror they brought (in this case a second generation and legal immigrant).

Obama pounced on the massacre to push gun control.

He said, “Today marks the most deadly shooting in American history. The shooter was apparently armed with a handgun and a powerful assault rifle. This massacre is therefore a further reminder of how easy it is for someone to get their hands on a weapon that lets them shoot people in a school, or in a house of worship, or a movie theater, or in a nightclub. And we have to decide if that’s the kind of country we want to be. And to actively do nothing is a decision as well.”

Guns are for little people. Professionally trained armed men protected him and his family — and still do.

The irony is that the elitists decry past colonization by Western nations while promoting the colonization of the West via the welcoming of millions of mainly male migrants.

There is a major difference. Western colonialists civilized lands that had primitive technology and no written languages. The Aztecs made human sacrifices up until Spanish conquistadors deposed them with the help of indigenous tribes who opposed having their people enslaved and sacrificed.

In Africa, the Kingdom of Benin continued human sacrifice well into the 19th century.

The Dublin riot is unacceptable. There are other ways to get elitists to stop their mad drive to ruin Ireland, the United States and every European country. The elections of Meloni, Orbán and Wilders show that. Ireland should dump this Varadkar goofball, just as we should bring back President Donald John Trump.

A man attacked women and children. No civilized society should allow that. It is time to civilize the West again.

