Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
17h

Never bet against Donald Trump is still the rule too many “experts” refuse to learn. The foreign-policy priesthood saw an MOU and screamed appeasement. Trump saw leverage. Iran saw restraint and mistook it for weakness. That was the trap. Once Tehran resumed aggression around Hormuz, Trump could say: we offered terms, they broke them, now the strait stays open under American power. That is not weakness. That is deterrence with paperwork. The old Iran hands wanted another seminar, another panel, another mournful essay about complexity. Trump gave them something simpler: behave or get hit. The mullahs chose FAFO diplomacy. Now the world sees who wants commerce and who wants chaos. Peace through strength only works when the strength is real, visible, and willing to fire.

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Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
17h

Those who doubted him will NEVER reassess how they came to that conclusion. Their TDS infected brains will not allow it.

They will just babble on while President Trump gets the job done.

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