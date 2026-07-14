128 days after the IDF Cremation Services un-alived the ayatollah, Iran finally got to give their Supreme Leader a funeral. Israel and the United States agreed not to bomb the ceremony because that is the decent thing to do especially when millions of innocent civilians are weeping for him.

Do not fall for media claims that Iranians want to overthrow their government. Sure, some opposition voices (and exile media) are already predicting the regime’s collapse. There are like the pundits here who claim Texas will turn blue or New York will turn red.

For 70 million Iranians under 50, this is the only system they’ve known. For those under 40, Khamenei was the only Supreme Leader they ever had. They felt his death.

Some real Americans saw the funeral as an opportunity to kill the enemy. They believed Trump was showing weakness.

Doing the decent thing was good PR and excellent strategy. Trump knew Iran would take this as a signal to start throwing bombs at the Strait of Hormuz and our Arab allies in the Middle East.

Big mistake as our rockets red glare, mullahs bursting in air gave proof through the night that our military was still there.

That Memorandum of Understanding Iran agreed to a month ago allowed Trump to retaliate and he has and he will continue doing so. Those who said Iran would reload under the MOU overlooked that we were reloading as well.

How wrong his critics were about the MOU were. Michael Rubin of the American Enterprise Institute wrote, “Trump’s chief accomplishment, unfortunately, has been to make Neville Chamberlain look like Winston Churchill.”

Jonah Goldberg wrote, “The three objectives he cited: ‘ending the current conflict,’ ‘reopening the Strait of Hormuz,’ and ‘preventing Iran from ever obtaining a nuclear weapon.’ So by his own accounting a goal of the war he started was to end the war he started. Another was to open a waterway that was open until he started it. And to prevent Iran from ever getting a nuclear weapon, which he has not done.”

David Frum—who once called Iran part of an Axis of Evil—said, “The United States lost the war. It’s now struck a very disadvantageous peace. The interim agreement is bad enough because it gives Iran all.”

All of what? A taste of all our types of bombs and missiles as well as practice for our pilots?

Yes, we lost our navy, our air force and our air defense. Oh wait. That was Iran, the clear victor. Ri-i-i-i-ight.

What part of Never Bet Against Donald Trump do these geniuses not understand?

Plenty. Mike Pence, still ticked for being kept off the 2024 ticket, said of the MOU, “It smacks of appeasement.”

Bill Cassidy, fresh from being primaried by MAGA, said, “Before the war, the strait was open, Iran was being crushed by sanctions, and 13 service members were still alive. Now, 13 Americans are dead, families have paid billions at the pump, sanctions will be lifted, and the bombing has stopped. This is the worst foreign policy blunder in decades.”

I guess the 13 service members who died in FJB’s actual surrender of Afghanistan and the loss of billions in military equipment were a success in the mind of Hop Along To Get Along Cassidy.

Yes, the Memorandum of Understanding said Iran could get this or that—Trump never ever offered $300 billion in U.S. aid to the (pick your profanity) Muslims—but those incentives were possible only if Iran behaved itself.

Iranians could no more behave themselves than dogs can stop sniffing each other’s butts. Why not because everyone not on the first row on those prayer rugs bends to the row ahead of them. Five times a day. I wonder if they rotate that front row.

The IRGC, which runs Iran, suffers the same delusion too many world leaders do. They keep believing they can outlast President Trump because he will leave office in January 2029. They bet that a Democrat will replace him and it will be the third Obama presidency with its usual mix of Marxism, anti-Semitism and looting of the treasury.

They refuse to recognize that Democrats have no candidate—not even dimwitted and senile FJB. The best they can do is Kamala. Maybe they will go with a more feminine version—Ro Khanna.

Back to the forecasters of failure.

Mark Dubowitz of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies—superhawks—said, “The actual MOU is deeply flawed. The administration needs to stop defending it beyond stating the truth: It’s a stopgap measure to resupply energy markets, lower gas prices, and help Republicans in the midterms.”

That’s not a terrible take. Trump learned from Israel how to handle Iran. After October 7, Israel relentlessly leveled Gaza City and the underground military base it shielded. The world turned against Israel.

Trump decided to go Dave Brubeck and Take Five.

Iran fooled around and fell in FAFO. The Iranians resumed bombing after the funeral.

Big mistake as the Air Force and the Navy unloaded again. The world could not begrudge the man. He had an MOU. They failed to keep their word. As Admiral Dewey said more than a century ago, “You may fire when you are ready, Gridley.”

On Monday, as the smoke cleared from the guns of Trump’s Gridley, Pete Hegseth, President Trump went on Fox News and said:

We’re taking over the strait. They [the leaders of the Iranian regime] have nothing. Yesterday, they had an 11-hour meeting. Everything’s 11 hours with these guys. Everything was agreed to yesterday. And they leave the room and they call back and they say, ‘We had to make a couple of changes.’ I said, ‘Changes? They’re going to make changes? We’re not going to make changes.’ For 47 years, they’ve been tapping presidents along. Every president got tapped along, didn’t do anything, and they became more and more powerful. This should have been done 47 years ago. It shouldn’t have been allowed to start.

The Memo Of Understanding was a ruse—a way to show the world that Iran wants war, not peace. Iran was the dope he roped. Now he is free to get the job done. The MOU showed once again, Trump is crazy like a fox.

Those who doubted him may wish to re-assess how they came to that conclusion.

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