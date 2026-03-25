After 25 days of Operation Epic Fury, adversaries are making moves that show they want no part of an Iran that it is losing.

Even Iran’s biggest supporter—Russia—is saying no mas. Now that Iran cannot provide Putin’s army with drones, he doesn’t need them.

The Official Russian Foreign Ministry statement said, “The ministers discussed the situation in the Persian Gulf, which has sharply deteriorated as a result of US and Israeli aggression. Sergey Lavrov underscored the categorical unacceptability of strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, noting that such actions pose serious risks to the safety of Russian personnel and carry the potential for severe environmental consequences across the region. Mutual concern was raised that the conflict provoked by Washington and Tel Aviv would expand to the Caspian Sea.”

Russia borders the Caspian.

Lebanon is through with the Ayatollassholes.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi tweeted, “I instructed today the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants to summon the Iranian Chargé d’Affaires in Lebanon to inform him of the decision to withdraw the agreement for the designated Iranian Ambassador, Mohammad Reza Shibani, declare him persona non grata, and request that he leave Lebanese territory no later than 29 March 2026.”

Good call.

Our frenemies in NATO understand that between the USA, Venezuela and Iran, President Trump soon will control one-third of the proven oil reserves in the world. Suddenly, the European Union is willing to ratify an agreement to buy USA oil.

The Financial Times reported, “The EU must implement its trade deal with the US without amendments or risk losing favorable access to liquefied natural gas shipments from American exporters, Donald Trump’s ambassador to the bloc has warned.

“EU ratification of last year’s agreement between the US president and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has been delayed by several issues, including Trump’s threats to invade Greenland.

“The European parliament is set to vote on Thursday on the pact, which includes an agreement for the EU to buy $750 billion worth of US energy by 2028, including LNG, oil and civil nuclear technologies.

“Andrew Puzder, the US ambassador to the EU, told the FT that the energy aspect of the trade agreement, signed at Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, was at risk if the bloc attempted to modify any of the other terms.”

Golf has been very good to Trump who 40 years ago dared tell Arnold Palmer to his face that Trump made more money off golf than he did. That was one observation he should have kept to himself—even though it is true.

Destroying Iran’s army, navy and air force sealed the deal Trump made in Turnberry.

Operation Epic Fury has shown the Taliban the light. You don’t want to be on his to-do-in list.

The Washington Examiner reported, “The Taliban government of Afghanistan released American researcher Dennis Walter Coyle, 64, on Tuesday, ending a 14-month detention.

“The leader of Afghanistan, Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada, personally ordered Coyle’s release after a period of increasing pressure from Washington and appeals from his family. He had been studying languages in the country for the previous 20 years when the Taliban detained him, which his family and Washington argued was arbitrary. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed and celebrated his release.”

Between Maduro and the ayatollah, the Taliban realize they no longer are dealing with pussycats like Obama and Biden.

Not to get ahead of our skis, but most people believe Cuba is next. Jeff Bezos wants no part of defending the commies. His paper engaged in de-mockracy.

The Washington Post said in an editorial, “Leftists from around the world descended on Cuba over the weekend for a humanitarian trip aimed at protesting the United States’ oil blockade, and they played the role of useful idiots perfectly. Nothing says solidarity like going to an impoverished country and staying at a five-star hotel.”

The five-star treatment was shows a dictator treats his useful idiots, until they no longer have a use.

The editorial also said, “President Donald Trump has mused about taking over the island, and his administration is openly pining for regime change. The White House doesn’t care about spreading democracy so much as having a friendlier government. Yet the island’s visitors weren’t exactly pushing for democratic change.”

Trump has the pragmatism of a bartender who says, “It’s closing time. You don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.”

The anti-American press continues to try to squeeze the Orange Man.

The New York Times reported, “Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has been pushing President Trump to continue the war against Iran, arguing that the U.S.-Israeli military campaign presents an historic opportunity to remake the Middle East, according to people briefed by American officials on the conversations.

“In a series of conversations over the last week, Prince Mohammed has conveyed to Mr. Trump that he must press toward the destruction of Iran’s hardline government, the people familiar with the conversations said.

“Prince Mohammed, the people familiar with the discussions said, has argued that Iran poses a long-term threat to the Gulf that can only be eliminated by getting rid of the government.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel also views Iran as a long-term threat, but analysts say Israeli officials would probably view a failed Iranian state that is too caught up in internal turmoil to menace Israel as a win, while Saudi Arabia views a failed state in Iran as a grave and direct security threat.

“But senior officials in both the Saudi and American governments worry that if the conflict drags on, Iran could deliver ever more punishing attacks on Saudi oil installations and the United States could be stuck in an endless war.”

So let me get this straight. Trump not only is a puppet of Putin and a puppet of Netanyahu but now he is a puppet of MBS as. If this puppetry continues to expand, eventually he’ll have more strings than a string quartet.

Other media outlets are changing their tunes.

Bobby Ghosh, a geopolitical analyst for CNN, told Anderson Cooper, “They [mullahs and Iranian generals] are fighting for their existence. They know that if they if they lose this war, their biggest problem will not be American bombs from the air. Their biggest problem will be their own citizens, [Iran leaders] will hanging them from lampposts in Tehran. You know, they’ve done so much damage to their own country and their own people for so long that there’s a lot of resentment built up there they can’t afford to show any weakness.”

The writing is on the wall. Only Democrats refuse to read it.

Day 26 will be even better.

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