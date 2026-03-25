Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
3h

“The anti-American press continues to try to squeeze the Orange Man.”

The anti-American press, better known as the propaganda arm of the Marxist/Democrat/Hate America Party is this country’s most dangerous fifth column. It is even more dangerous than Schumer or Tucker Carlson.

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Jack's avatar
Jack
3h

Don, you keep leaving us schlubs in Minnesota off your list of places in need of liberation.

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