Don Surber

Don Surber

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MLR's avatar
MLR
6h

No matter what the outcome, the Mullahs will not have nuclear weapons to hold the world hostage! Only DJT had and has the courage to remove such a scourge that the past five Presidents essentially hoped that the next guy would take care of it. How fortunate we and indeed the rest of the world is to have such a force of nature as our current President!

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Alice Ball's avatar
Alice Ball
6h

It seems like everyday I wake up and think what an amazing time to be alive! To see our President deliver head-spinning beat-downs to our enemies, to the lame MSM, to all of the “experts” who have ruled our lives, to lame allies who have to be forced into support, and to the terrorists of the world. And to the organizers and perpetrators of so much evil—Obama & his cretins Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Hilary, Nancy, Chuck, & Schiff. Revenge against that crew promises to be sweet if the South Florida grand jury produces the goods. And Columbus resurrected! Sanity returns. And yes Don, they hate him bc he brought Christianity to America.

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