This should be no contest. A failed vice president of a failed presidency is up against a successful president who has been indicted, convicted and shot. He’s a Timex watch who keeps on ticking.

Oh, the fluffers in the press are trying to make Cackles look inevitable just like they made Cankles look inevitable up until Election Day 2016.

But Democrats do not seem confident in Hyena Harris.

Congressmen and senators seeking re-election dumped FJB only to have him replaced by his ignorant understudy. They had to pull the plug on the Demented One because the debate opened the curtain and showed he was just a humbug and not a wizard.

On June 28, AP reported, “President Joe Biden’s unsteady debate performance reverberated among candidates up and down the November ballot on Friday, but nervous Democratic candidates mostly kept their discomfort to themselves or downplayed it, even as gleeful Republicans looked to seize the opening.

“Wisconsin’s Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who is facing a tough reelection bid against a Trump-endorsed Republican, distanced herself from Biden and did not answer questions Friday about the debate or calls for him to be replaced at the top of the ticket.”

Comrade Kamala is not running a presidential campaign. She is running an SOS campaign as in Save Our Senate. And Democrats cannot save the Senate because West Virginia, Montana and Ohio will flip. Chuck the Grillmaster Schumer wants to have a minority large enough to work with RINOs to stop Trump, something they have failed to do in two elections without an unprecedent mail-un cheating scam.

The party definitely is not united.

The Daily Mail reported, “Michelle Obama's secret feud with Biden... what Nancy Pelosi thinks of Kamala Harris... and why the president was left physically shaking: EMILY GOODIN's dispatch reveals what REALLY went down at the DNC.”

This conforms with Rush Limbaugh’s Two Queen Bees Theory of DC politics.

He explained that a hive can only have one queen. He applied it to Pelosi. As House Speaker, Pelosi was the most powerful woman in DC. She wasn’t about to let Hillary top her and she is not about to let Kamala top her.

But she had to shove Biden out of the way in order to save Democrats in Congress.

The story said:

Earlier this month, the Mail exclusively reported how former speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a message to Biden on Saturday, June 20, threatening to go public with her concerns about his candidacy if he did not withdraw from the election race. The next day, Biden tweeted a letter confirming his withdrawal, before endorsing Harris. Pelosi's ultimatum is said to have left the Bidens furious — and has all but ruined a 50-year friendship between their families. The Biden clan left Chicago almost immediately after his speech had wrapped. The flight to California was about four hours, with the president taking foreign security briefings for much of that time. It's unlikely that he managed to get much sleep at all.

Speaking Queen Bees, the story also said:

On Tuesday, the turbulence continued, as Michelle and Barack Obama took the keynote slots in Chicago's United Center. While Barack lauded his former Vice President with praise, referring to him as his 'brother' and thanking him for his service, Michelle notably did not name Biden a single time during her rousing, 23-minute speech. Was it a snub? Insiders say it was — adding that the former First Lady allegedly refused to speak at the convention while Biden was still in the 2024 race. Michelle is said to remain angry with the Bidens over their treatment of her close friend Kathleen Buhle, Hunter Biden's ex-wife. Buhle has been exiled by the family during a lengthy separation from Hunter dating back to 2017.

The Queen Bee in that passage is not — I repeat NOT — Barack Obama.

You can bet your boots that Trump knows Kamala is a white flag operation by Democrats who have given up on the Oval Office. Their plan is to neutralize him again as president. They hope to repeat the resistance they had last time. They also believe they control the military through years of DEI.

Trump knows all this post-election strategy too. He’s a very sane genius. He knew in 2016 he could beat Hillary. The press didn’t.

8 Augusts ago, the Economist published a story, “Inevitable once more: The Democratic nominee is starting to look unbeatable. Thank Donald Trump.”

It began by reporting on a cheerless rally for Hillary in Florida. The story then said:

A visiting Martian might be surprised to learn, on the basis of Mrs. Clinton’s rallies, that she is a strong favorite for the presidency. As The Economist went to press, she led Donald Trump by eight percentage points in an average of recent polls, by a similar margin in several important swing states, including Virginia and Pennsylvania, and her lead was growing. Groups that have not voted Democratic in decades, such as college-educated whites, are flocking to her. So are some Republicans, including a good few of the 50 Republican security gurus who denounced Mr. Trump on August 8th. All are repelled by him, which is no wonder. In a speech in North Carolina on August 9th Mr. Trump appeared to ponder Mrs. Clinton’s assassination: “If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do folks,” he goaded the crowd, “although the Second Amendment people — maybe there is, I don’t know.” Yet it is still striking how little Mrs. Clinton, America’s probable next president, is loved.

Interesting that he was the one shot.

The story did throw some shade on her: “She is an amazingly poor orator, considering her long record and her easy charm in private, with a default shouting mode that would grate less if she would at least shout in the right places.”

It also noted: “voters like Mr. Trump even less. Yet her unpopularity is at the least liable to make the next three months more nerve-racking, given the disaster a Trump victory would represent for America, than they might otherwise be. It is also a poor basis for a presidency.”

But the piece ended, “Almost all her best lines and biggest applause in Kissimmee referred to her rival; this election, she said, is ‘a choice between two different views of who we are as Americans.’ Indeed it is, and the polls suggest that the inclusiveness and moderation that inform her vision, whatever her character flaws, her fudgy policies and the anti-politics mood, are shining through. In this election, those qualities alone are worth cheering.”

Kamala is not Hillary. People had a quarter century of Hillary to judge her on. Most people loved her husband and dumped what they didn’t like about him on her. Kamala benefits from being unknown and being under 60, even if it is barely.

Hillary had a bigger advantage. A Trump presidency also was an unknown and had she played on that more than the grab-them-by-the-pussy stuff, the outcome may have been different.

Also, now we know what a Trump presidency is like: more jobs, more money and lower prices. Bogey-manning Trump is an exercise in futility. Project 2025 comes off as another Putin-will-rig-the-election. Democrats have run out of times they can cry wolf.

Politico reported on August 12, “GOP insiders: Trump can’t win.”

Again, that was in 2016. Its story said:

Roughly half of Republican members of The Politico Caucus — activists, strategists and operatives in 11 swing states — believe that Trump’s path to 270 electoral votes is basically shut off after another week in which the GOP nominee appears to have ceded ground in national and most battleground state polls.

Ah yes, Republicans in disarray. Well, Trump carried Wisconsin — Paul Ryan’s alleged home state — without Ryan’s help. That broke a 28-year winning streak for Democrats in presidential races in Wisconsin.

The press still promotes RINOs as being the true heart of the party — a party whose presidential nominee RINOs have rejected since 2012.

On August 7, 2016, ABC reported, “Clinton Opens 23-Point Lead Among Women, Gains With Democrats as Trump Struggles.”

Jeff Bezos and his Washington Post got on their broom on August 26, 2016, and buzzed Oz with the message: Surrender Republicans.

It reported:

Every major indicator and poll shows Hillary Clinton winning the presidency. So be it. There isn’t a snowball’s chance that Donald Trump will stop his bombast and preening. If he’s in trouble today, just bet that it’s going to be worse tomorrow. It appears a political landslide will sweep the country. That’s not all bad. The larger the margin, the greater the chances a Clinton administration will overplay its hand, handing Republicans a clear opportunity to repair the damage in 2018 and 2020. Second, a massive educational program needs to be initiated on how to “split ticket” vote. Staying home is not an option. Turnout for the down-ticket races is key. Trump will drag down the entire ticket, but it is vital that Republicans maintain control of the Senate, if possible, and at the very least, the House.

The snowball beat the hell of an egomaniac woman candidate and her flying monkeys in the media.

But the media beat their drums for Hillary and convinced her and themselves that she was inevitable.

On October 23, 2016, CNN reported:

Hillary Clinton has a 12-point lead over Donald Trump and has reached 50% support nationally among likely voters, a new ABC News tracking poll shows. The poll shows Clinton with 50% support to Trump’s 38%, with 5% backing Libertarian Gary Johnson and 2% supporting the Green Party’s Jill Stein. The poll comes on the heels of the third presidential debate, which a post-debate CNN/ORC snap poll showed Clinton won. The ABC News survey’s results show Clinton with a 20-point advantage among women, and a 3-point edge with men — a group that has tilted toward Trump for most of the 2016 race.

Kamala won’t make the same mistake of inevitability that Hillary made. Kamala will make some other mistake that likely will be deadlier because she is a fool.

Tim Walz was a monstrously bad pick because his target audience — veterans — overwhelmingly hates him because he lied about his rank and retired to dodge a deployment to Iraq.

That was bad enough, but then he had the nerve to brag about seeing combat — something he refused to do.

It is difficult to make a worse decision than going to the Walz but I have full faith in Kamala. I am confident that she is up to the task of topping herself. Just how us anyone’s guess.

In 2016, it was Hillary the Hare against Trump the Tortoise.

This time, it is the Hyena versus the Lion. In both cases, the media wanted to give their favorite candidate the Cloak of Inevitability. Bear that in mind when you get a little down over the next 10 weeks. Campaigns are marathons but I do not believe the Lord spared Trump that assassin’s bullet to elect Kamala.

