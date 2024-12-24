The politics of open borders has changed dramatically. Democrats are losing support in two key voting blocs: Hispanics and black voters.

The latest reason why the media hates Elon Musk comes from the New York Daily News, which on Sunday posted on Twitter a link to its story, “Woman dies after she catches fire in Brooklyn subway car; NYPD.”

Musk-owned Twitter slapped a community note on the post, which read:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know The woman did not “catch fire.” It was a deliberate and intentional act, caught on surveillance cameras. NYPD has arrested a suspect, Sebastin Zapeta, who is accused of intentionally setting the woman on fire, while she was sleeping. Do you find this helpful?

Zapeta is an illegal alien. We know this because he did not have a passport or green card on him. It is a pretty simple matter.

Breaking911 tweeted, “BIDEN HAS BLOOD ON HIS HANDS: The 33-year-old man from Guatemala, who set a woman on fire on the NYC subway, had previously been deported under the Trump admin but reentered the U.S under the Biden Administration. He even stayed in taxpayer-funded shelters for migrants in NYC!”

For political reasons, the police pretended they don’t know Zapeta’s status and refusde to admit he is an illegal alien. The press played along for the same reason.

Eventually, the truth leaked out and police admitted his status, The media now wants to ignore the story.

Nick Kayal of WPHT in Philly tweeted, “The story about a Guatemalan migrant who allegedly set a woman on fire and killed her by burning her alive on a NYC subway doesn’t exist on MSNBC’s website. It’s no wonder they have lost 55% of their audience and are being sold off. Legacy media is dead.”

I hope open borders dies with it.

Video footage shows some cops and others watching the scene unfold without coming to the victim’s aid, although eventually a transit employee used a fire extinguisher in an attempt to save her.

Congratulations are in order for Alvin Bragg for winning the Daniel Penny case. Sure, the jury acquitted him but do you think anyone in their right mind will intervene on the subways again?

Bragg and the rest of the Democrat elitists want chaos.

Some people believe in the replacement theory but opening the borders to evil people is more than just that. Western governments bring third world criminals in to create a crisis because such an emergency gives governments reasons to expand its power.

Consider 9/11. No, the deep state was not behind 9/11. The attack blindsided the feds.

Bush did not fire anyone for this colossal failure by our vaunted intelligence community. Rather, he promoted the deep staters to a Cabinet-level position, gave them control of the Border Patrol and federalized screening at airports.

23 years later, the threat is gone and we still have a Department of Homeland Security is just another group seeking to erase our borders. Yes, dear readers, the department is doing the opposite of what it was created to do.

The FBI is the department’s role model. The FBI does not enforce the law so much as it creates crime such as the plot to kidnap Whitmer and the January 6 very peaceful (if loud) protest inside the Capitol.

Governor Kathy Hochul had bragged earlier about her personally making the subways safer:

Ahead of the holidays, Governor Kathy Hochul today briefed New Yorkers alongside Metropolitan Transportation Authority CEO Janno Leiber and law enforcement officials on continuing efforts to increase safety within the subway system for all riders. Since announcing a robust five-point subway safety plan in March of this year, crime within the New York City Transit system is down 10%. Since January 2021, subway crime is down a total of 42% while ridership in the system has increased 148%. As part of this continued effort to make the subway system safer for riders, Governor Hochul has directed an additional 250 members of the New York National Guard to be deployed to Joint Task Force—Empire Shield. The Governor also announced that the MTA has installed 15,396 security cameras which are now included in 100% of all subway cars. “Earlier this year, I promised to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day, and today we are continuing our efforts by putting more National Guard members on the ground and installing security cameras on every car,” Governor Hochul said. “By working hand-in-hand with the MTA and New York City, we are deterring crime, making it safer for all riders and restoring public confidence in the system.”

Ridership is up because New York finally lifted its unconstitutional shutdown of the nation’s economy. All we have heard and read about in the media this month is about how horrible a shutdown of the government would be. The media promoted the shutdown of the civilian economy in 2020.

The New York Daily News attempted to make us believe Sunday’s death by spontaneous combustion. The politics of open borders has changed dramatically. Democrats are losing support in two key voting blocs: Hispanics and black voters. Sunday’s horrific murder widens the gap between Democrats and party leaders.

A few politicians are scrambling to the right.

Democrat Congressman Ritchie Torres tweeted on Sunday:

Two hours ago, Kathy Hochul took a victory lap for making subways “safer.” She congratulates herself on the same day two subway riders were stabbed in Queens (one in the face and one in the chest) and another was barbarically burned alive. Has there ever been a more tone-deaf Governor in the history of New York?

Holden Culotta replied, “Oh I noticed you deleted this:”

Like I said, the politics have changed from last year.

Musk buying Twitter and Governor Abbott deporting illegals to Democrat sanctuaries had a lot to do with that. Musk has power because he enabled the truth to come out.

The media wants him dead because they know their lies die in the sunlight of the truth.

