The deep state’s acts against Donald John Trump no longer enrage me. The various investigations, impeachments, trials and now the first assassination attempt make me more determined to channel my emotions and pour my thoughts into this newsletter for you see, President Trump is not our last chance but theirs.

As a man much wiser than me or you wrote in 1776, “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature's God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.”

He went on to mention our God-given rights, the first if which is Life itself, and then he explained why government exist: to protect those rights.

Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”

We are at that point. I say this without emotion because it is obvious. Just as a sunset here is a sunrise on the other side of the world, so the deep state’s plan to dissolve this republic will lead to a new government. Likely, an emperor will arise.

The deep state believes it will be in charge of this new empire and maybe it will. History indicates that is a possibility. They asked Patton after the war why he hired so many Nazis and he said because they were the only ones who got things done.

The leadership of this banana republic is betting on that, but a prudent man does not leave his life to chance. There is a distinct possibility that this deep state will collapse like a sinkhole — suddenly and deeply — taking this deep state with it.

The Soviet Union collapsed like the house of cards it was in just 2 years after Lieutenant Colonel Harald Jaeger, who was in charge of East German border guards, decided to let East Berliners just walk into West Berlin. It was the darnedest thing.

East Germany’s border was invaded by West German TV which showed peace, prosperity and freedom.

Our border is invaded by criminals, mainly from Venezuela and Central America.

Last week, Denver’s NBC affiliate reported, “A video showing people carrying guns in a hallway of an Aurora apartment complex is making the rounds on social media and conservative media outlets with the narrative that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua is taking over the building.

“In an interview Thursday with 9NEWS, Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said the situation is being exaggerated.”

Yesterday, another Denver station reported, “Aurora mayor wants to shutdown apartment complex with Venezuelan gang activity.”

If your government cannot secure your right to life, you find another government that will. This is not complicated. Many readers are enamored of Javier Milei’s transformation of the economy in Argentina. I, too, admire his work.

But our economy is not the biggest problem. The destruction of America is.

The destruction is physical. Democrats just destroyed the largest four dams in California saying they wanted to save some fish. Bullshit. A million fish died as the water ran downstream. Democrats want to make California as inhospitable to decent middle-class Americans as possible in order to have a more dependent populace that Democrats can control.

The future they envision is in the pup tents that line the streets — and the invaders who control apartment complexes and live in luxury hotels.

Milei is not the model for me. El Salvador president Nayib Bukele is. Time magazine’s Vera Bergengruen did a profile of him, which began:

Before he became arguably the most popular head of state in the world, Nayib Bukele was an adman. The President of El Salvador has branded himself the “world’s coolest dictator” and a “philosopher king,” but he is, perhaps above all, a former publicist attuned to the power of image—his own and his country’s. On the day we met in late June, at the presidential offices in San Salvador, Bukele was dressed all in black. Nine brilliant peacocks roamed the lawn outside. “A leader should be a philosopher before he is a king,” Bukele told me, reclining in a chair as the sun set over the lush jungle grounds, “rather than the typical politician who is hated by their people.” It was Bukele’s first interview with a foreign reporter in three years. The occasion was something of a victory lap. At 43, he has remade a nation that was once the world’s murder capital, turning it into a country safer than Canada, according to Salvadoran government data. Bukele’s policy of mano dura—iron fist—drove an aggressive crackdown on vicious gangs that has jailed 81,000 people and led to a precipitous drop in homicides. After decades of violence, fear, and extortion, citizens can move freely in former gang-controlled “red zones,” lounge in parks, and go out at night. El Salvador now markets itself as the “land of surf, volcanoes, and coffee,” hosts international events like the Miss Universe pageant, and draws tourists and cryptocurrency enthusiasts to coastal enclaves like “Bitcoin Beach.” The transformation helped Bukele cruise to re-election earlier this year; his approval rating these days tops 90% according to the latest CID Gallup poll. His picture adorns key chains, mugs, and T-shirts at souvenir stands; prominent portraits of him and his wife greet visitors at the airport. As we spoke, blue-and-gold banners festooned the streets of the capital, remnants of his second inauguration three weeks earlier.

The New York Times doesn’t like this. Not at all. It ran a column called, “The High Price of Safety in El Salvador.”

It complained:

Since 2022, he has kept the country locked into a draconian “state of exception” that grants dizzying power to the police and the military, while stripping ordinary Salvadorans of basic legal protections. This state of affairs — extraordinary by name and intent — should last only a month at the longest, but Mr. Bukele’s government resets the clock each time it’s due to expire. Under the steely cover of this open-ended emergency, his war on gangs has played out — a tangle of unproven denunciations, forced disappearances, torture and child imprisonment.

So NYT was perfectly OK when gangs locked the people down instead of Bukele locking the gangs down. This is the level of evil we are dealing with in the media. Its called The Stupidity Level.

Now certainly, I do not want a dictator in America but if the left is going to force one on us — and the imprisonment or murder of Trump will make that more than likely — we may as well have one who locks up the criminals instead of the toothpaste at Dollar General.

It is not as if Western democracy is serving us well. The British want to arrest Americans for writing on Twitter things their government does not like. Ukraine just outlawed the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. America just imprisoned 1,200 J6 protesters.

Jefferson is sounding more prophetic by the news headline.

In his Time interview, Bukele said:

I once said that I had traded my security. I used to be the safest person in the country because I had bodyguards, armored cars, and everything, and the country was insecure. I traded my security for that of the Salvadoran people. Now the country has safety, but I do not, because drug traffickers, gang members, criminals, and mafias now target me to undermine the benefits we are providing to Salvadorans. As I said, everything in life has a cost, and the cost of being called authoritarian is too small to bother me much. Now, I don't like it, but it's not like it keeps me up at night either.

He’s referring to prison benefits, i.e., the ability of gang leaders in prison to pay off guards and bring prostitutes and drugs into the prison while conducting business with contract killings and whatnot. Prison was a vacation. His point is Salvadorans are free to go about their business without fear of being gunned down or extorted.

The gangs no longer run the country or the streets. The people do. Maybe they got lucky with Bukele because he does not seem to want power for power’s sake. But who knows?

We do know Trump is the real deal, and if we can’t have him, we will get someone who really is a strongman. I don’t believe those now in power are going to like who we choose.

Share

Leave a comment