Tim Murphy of Mother Jones greeted the Democrat nomination for vice president the way teen girls greeted the Beatles 60 years ago on the Ed Sullivan Show.

Murphy wrote, “Tim Walz, Normal Guy, Is Harris’ Pick for Vice President.”

While Harris vetted and interviewed a slate of white male elected officials (and one white male Cabinet secretary), Walz emerged as a favorite of online and tuned-in progressives, and “weird” became a rallying cry of all sorts for pundits and politicos looking to put their finger on the, well, strange obsessions of the Late Trump GOP. Even the reported runner-up for the VP nod, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, tried the term out. But Walz was not just a 60-year-old guy with a catchphrase. He was respected enough as a member of Congress that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly advocated on his behalf last week. And, while not exactly a leftist himself, Walz had support from members of the House Progressive Caucus and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said Walz was one of the union’s two favorites for the job.

He was vetted?

So everyone in the Democrat Party knew that when he said he went to Iraq, he was lying. So everyone in the Democrat Party knew that when he said he was a command sergeant major, he was lying. So everyone in the Democrat Party knew that when he said he didn’t suddenly retire to avoid combat, he was lying.

That’s their normal. Lie, lie, lie.

He worked in Red China for a year — beginning right after Tiananmen Square — and has made 30 visits back, including his honeymoon. But all that support of the CCP through teaching and conducting tours for American teens still does not make him “exactly a leftist himself.”

That’s their normal. Mao, Mao, Mao.

It’s not just Murphy who is trying to sell Walz as a normal guy. All the media is. These writers and TV presenters don’t know what normal is because they seldom venture outside Manhattan and the Beltway. Democrats have given them a new normal named Tim Walz. He symbolizes a party whose deeds were considered weird not too long ago.

It is normal to delay sending the National Guard to quell a riot when Minneapolis is aflame.

It is normal to burn down a police precinct and call the event a mostly peaceful protest.

It is normal to have mayors paint political slogans on streets advocating a group that opposes the police department.

It is normal to charge a driver with a felony for doing donuts on Gay Pride graffiti.

It is normal to arrest and release protesters who smear paint and anti-Semitic slogans on federally protected statues.

It is normal to arrest and imprison for years protesters inside the Capitol — and people who were not even in Washington.

It is normal to put tampons in the boys’ restroom.

It is normal to have drag queens read books to children.

It is normal for schools to include graphic depictions of pre-teens having sex, such as Gender Queer.

It is normal to order schools not to tell parents their children want to mutilate themselves in a futile effort to change sexes.

It is normal to slam as a slur someone who calls a teacher who is secretly educating students on coming out as LGBT “a groomer.”

It is normal to have a man beat a woman up and call it an Olympic sport.

It is normal to have the FBI spy on political opponents.

It is normal to have the Secret Service leave rooftops unsecured less than 100 yards away from the podium at a presidential campaign rally.

It is normal to have the FBI entice a group of losers to agree to a wacky kidnapping attempt of a Democrat governor.

It is normal to have Congress not release footage of what Congress calls an insurrection because the videos will show FBI informants and law enforcement officers enticing protesters to enter the Capitol.

It is normal to have reporters demand a sitting president be banned from Twitter.

It is normal to have Twitter ban a sitting president.

It is normal to indict a political opponent.

It is normal to have a state sue a political opponent for borrowing money and paying it back with interest.

It is normal to seek the disbarment of a political opponent’s lawyers.

It is normal to give a presiding judge’s daughter $12 million.

It is normal to call for the rape of an opponent’s wife and 2-year-old daughter.

It is normal to sue to get a political opponent kicked off the ballot by claiming he led an insurrection.

It is normal to consider shoplifting not a crime.

It is normal to have to lock up products but not criminals.

It is normal to have party leaders say entering the country illegally is not a crime.

It is normal to house illegal aliens in luxury hotels.

It is normal to have destitute veterans sleeping in pup tents on city sidewalks.

It is normal to have a vice president fly to Red China in Air Force Two so his son can pick up a million dollars from a communist business agent to invest.

It is normal to have a vice president’s son sit on the board of a foreign country’s energy company — and not speak a word of the language.

It is normal to sue to close down a hotel owned by a president and his family citing the emoluments clause.

It is normal to have another president’s son sell his paintings at Andy Warhol prices to undisclosed buyers.

It is normal to have military officers pose in uniform in furry costumes to promote their sex fetish.

It is normal to report amid great fanfare official stats on the economy that beat expectations month after month.

It is normal to have past numbers quietly revised downward month after month.

Finally, sadly it is normal to have real news buried in a report by Just the News:

Just a month before Thanksgiving in 2015, a task force of top State, Treasury and Justice Department officials had decided that Ukraine and its new top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, had made enough progress on anti-corruption reforms for the country to receive a new $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee, Just the News previously reported. They drafted a term sheet for the delivery of the new aid to then-Ukrainian President Pedro Poroshenko during Biden’s December 2015 trip to Ukraine, and were making plans to invite Shokin’s top staff to Washington in January for a high-level meeting. Shokin himself even got a letter from the State Department declaring it was “impressed” with his reform efforts. Two Nov. 22, 2015, memos—while demanding Shokin’s ouster—urged the vice president to offer the $1 billion loan guarantee during his trip, according to the documents reviewed by Just the News. By the time Biden got to Kyiv on Dec. 8-9, 2015, he had altered the plan, deciding to threaten withholding the loan guarantees until Poroshenko fired Shokin, something he would brag about in a 2018 broadcast on C-SPAN.

We know why Biden did this — to protect his son, the collector of his bribes. It was a sound investment for Ukrainians. Giving hundreds of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine also is now part of their normal.

Their normal is abnormal. Vote them out.

Share

Leave a comment