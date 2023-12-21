The left went apoplectic when President Trump used the word vermin in a speech. They said it was dangerous rhetoric. These are the same people who call him Hitler and his supporters deplorable.

Despite media reports, he did not call anyone vermin. He said they live like vermin.

The full statement was near the end of a speech, “We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country that lie and steal and cheat on elections. They’ll do anything, whether legally or illegally, to destroy America and to destroy the American Dream.

“The threat from outside forces is far less sinister, dangerous and grave than the threat from within. Our threat is from within. Because if you have a capable, competent, smart, tough leader, Russia, China, North Korea, they’re not going to want to play with us.”

What’s the big deal? Garland Merrick called white supremacists the biggest threat to democracy.

But the flying monkeys in the press are outraged.

Danielle Kurtzleben of the deep-state’s NPR wrote, “Why Trump’s authoritarian language about vermin matters.”

Authoritarian? That is a Democrat talking point. The reality is Biden is the wannabe dictator. NBC reported, “In forceful condemnation of Trump, Biden warns that MAGA backers pose grave threat to democracy.”

The grave threat to Biden and company is democracy. They want a government run by the government, not the states or the people.

Biden’s actual words were, “What is it they intend to do, once they erode the constitutional order of checks and balances and separation of powers? Limit the independence of federal agencies? Put them under the thumb of a president?”

There are no independent agencies in the federal government. They all report to the president. The Constitution says, “The executive Power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America.”

You would think Biden would know his job description, but alas he is dumber than putting an operator on an automatic elevator, which West Virginia state government did until well into the 1980s. Don’t worry because what he lacks in intelligence he makes up in corruption.

Democrats believe that democracy is so important that they are kicking Trump off the ballot next year. Colorado’s all-Democrat Supreme Court was the first box of kangaroos to jump in. The jackasses with robes cited the 14th Amendment, but it limits the ban on insurrectionists to candidates for the Senate, the House and the Electoral College. Trump ain’t running for those jobs.

Then there is abortion. Liberals insist that this is a right but then they got mad at a celebrity who asked a woman to abort his child.

The New York Post reported, “Anthony Edwards embroiled in $100,000 abortion scandal after Instagram model exposes texts.”

The story said, “Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards posted a statement on social media after a woman accused him of impregnating her and then offering her $100,000 to get an abortion.”

If abortion is a right, then why is it wrong to encourage people to use it? If he invited her to attend church or to write a letter to the editor, no one would say a thing because freedom of religion and freedom of speech are actual rights; abortion is a self-indulgent convenience, as are all sins.

In the text, she said, “I had an abortion with my son around two years ago and I regret it every day.”

Pray for her.

Then there is privacy. Apparently conservatives reading what liberals post online is an invasion of their privacy.

NBC — that guardian of the Party of George Wallace — said, “Senate staffer alleged by conservative outlets to have had sex in a hearing room is no longer employed.

“Conservative news outlets alleged that the aide to Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., appeared in a leaked video showing men having sex in a Senate hearing room.”

If that’s not lovin’ news, then God didn’t make little green apples and it don’t rain in Indianapolis in the summertime.

But wait. There’s more.

Politico reported, “Her Online Sex Life Was Exposed. She Lost Her Election. Now She’s Speaking Out.”

The story was about a Democrat candidate who is a part-time Internet porn queen. She had sex online in front of any voyeur with a valid credit card. Republicans caught her with her hand in her, um, cookie jar. She claims her privacy was disturbed. Nope. Her only complaint is not being paid for her porning around.

Then there is Chaya Raichik whose Twitter account Libs of TikTok routinely re-posts videos that libs post on, you guessed it, TikTok.

USA Today hysterically claimed, “When Libs of TikTok tweets, threats increasingly follow.”

The newspaper just reprinted unverified claims by the liberal Media Matters for America. The newspaper did not give Raichik an opportunity to respond to the accusation that she incites violence. The newspaper called its story an investigation. The newspaper is a waste of pixels and paper.

Raichik is exposing the real goals of liberals and not the sanitized press releases that the American media repeats. She also exposes how crazy these zealots to the cult of communism are.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant and while Raichik is Lysol, Governor Greg Abbott is the radiance of a thousand suns on the sanctimonious sanctuary cities and their Democrat mayors.

Biden has allowed millions of illegal aliens invade Texas, fighting in court efforts by Texans to stop this storming of the borders. Abbott sent a few thousand to sanctuary cities. The snotty, smug politicians cry foul because he is making them live in the world they want Texans to live in.

WBBM reported, “Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson unloaded Monday on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and some bus companies that transport migrants from the U.S. Southern Border, following the death of a five-year-old boy who had been staying at a Pilsen shelter.”

The blood is on Mayor Johnson’s hands because Chicago invited illegal aliens and then failed to take care of them.

This schmuck said, “They’re just dropping off people anywhere. Do you understand how raggedy and how evil that is?

“You’re just going to put people on a bus and take them somewhere and drop them off in the middle of the night — and then you want to hold us accountable for something that’s happened down at the border? It’s sickening.”

That is exactly what the Mexican coyotes does to illegal aliens daily for pay. They drop women and children off at the border to fend for themselves. Mayor Johnson should denounce them and get on Biden’s case to stop the caravans.

Meanwhile, ADN America reported, “Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ashed out against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for signing a state law into effect that preempts U.S. federal immigration law, empowering state law enforcement agents to arrest illegal border crossers.”

Mexico makes billions transporting non-Mexicans and fentanyl to the U.S. border. The Mexicans don’t care if terrorists or Red China’s army gets invades the USA because Mexico’s leaders are still upset that we annexed Texas.

AMLO said, “He wants to be the Republican Party’s vice-presidential candidate. In the United States he wants to gain popularity with these measures.”

If so, Abbott passed the audition because he got Democrats to support building the wall and enforcing the law. That sea-change could win the election for President Trump.

Then there is the Democrat Party’s vow to defund the police.

Outkick reported, “Austin Politician Who Defunded Local Police Now Wants Police To Patrol Crime-Ridden Neighborhood.”

The Democrat in question is Greg Casar, who tweeted on August 13, 2020, “We did it!! Austin City Council just reduced APD's budget by over $100 million *and* reinvested resources into our community's safety and well-being. Tens of thousands of you have called, emailed, and testified. You made the impossible into a reality.”

The well of liberal hypocrisy runs as deep as a Hamas tunnel beneath a mosque, school or hospital. Liberals do live like vermin.

