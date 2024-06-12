The conviction of Hunter Biden shocked me. I thought the fix was in. Boy did I read the wrong script. But Obama said never underestimate Biden’s ability to F things up. Maybe he screwed up this time.

Likely not because there was a reason FJB was his VP: Never underestimate Biden’s ability to win a general election.

He’s beaten Republicans 10 consecutive times, beginning in 1972, when as a complete unknown he knocked off an incumbent senator in a year in which Nixon took 49 states including Delaware.

FJB would sacrifice anything or anybody to win. You don’t go from graduating 79th in a class of 87 at Syracuse University College of Law to the presidency by playing nice. He lies. He plagiarizes. His sniffs children like they were pies. Bye, bye, Hunter. Daddy’s got to make his justice system look legitimate.

Politico loyally promoted the DNC line: “Hunter Biden verdict throws ‘sand in the gears’ of GOP’s attacks on legal system.”

The attack is not on the legal system. The attack is on those who abuse the system.

Politico said:

Trump’s team made no mention of either Hunter Biden or the former president’s own legal troubles in its response to the Delaware jury’s decision. “This trial has been nothing more than a distraction from the real crimes of the Biden Crime Family, which has raked in tens of millions of dollars from China, Russia and Ukraine,” Trump campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a prepared statement. “Crooked Joe Biden’s reign over the Biden Family Criminal Empire is all coming to an end on November 5th, and never again will a Biden sell government access for personal profit.” The statement appears to be a modified version of one initially provided to CNN, which included well wishes for Hunter Biden “in his recovery and legal affairs.” Trump and his allies have long accused the president of profiting off his son’s business dealings, even as they have struggled to substantiate the charges.

How odd since the evidence of the Biden Crime Family’s is overwhelming while there never was evidence of Putin interfering with the 2016 election, including just how Putin did it.

Most people want to believe in America and trust its government. No one wants to believe the system does not work. Hunter going down is aimed at reassuring us that there is nothing wrong with our system of justice in America.

But the problem for Democrats is the American people have bigger worries thanks to Biden — the economy, inflation and immigration. The rising chances of another world war are alarming.

CBS released a poll that showed the verdicts in New York are not a deal killer.

CBS reported, “Trump outpaces Mr. Biden on a range of qualities like being seen as effective, tough, energetic and — more narrowly — competent. Also, more think Trump has a vision of where he wants to lead the country.

“Mr. Biden does better on personal likability and being viewed as compassionate. But that likability gap does not match vote preferences, because a lot of people who dislike Trump personally are voting for Trump anyway.”

To paraphrase an old Louisiana political slogan, “Vote for the convicted felon. It’s THAT important.”

The poll also showed 62% of Americans want to deport illegal aliens. Which candidate do you think that helps?

The charges against Hunter were as off-the-wall as Alvin Bragg’s off-with-his-head charges against President Trump over paying the extortion to the hooker.

In a separate story, CBS reported:

President Biden issued a statement in response to his son Hunter Biden being convicted on three felony gun charges in federal court in Delaware on Tuesday, with the president saying he will accept the outcome of the case and loves his son. The president is leaving Washington for Delaware on Tuesday afternoon, in a change to the president's schedule. The jury determined Hunter Biden illegally purchased and possessed a gun while he was addicted to crack cocaine, violating federal law that prohibits users of illegal drugs from owning firearms. A sentencing date has not yet been set. “As I said last week, I am the president, but I am also a dad,” the president said in his statement. “Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today. So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal. Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that.”

How noble.

So why wasn’t the guy charged with buying and using illegal narcotics? Instead we get another process crime. That Hunter violated gun laws is ironic given his father’s obsession with stripping Americans of their God given right to self-defense. That he was charged is not legitimate.

Come on, why are we sending a man to prison for up to 25 years for not disclosing he was using illegal drugs? Isn’t there a constitutional prohibition in forcing self-incrimination?

If his name was Joe Schmoe, he would not have been charged. Very few failed background checks to buy guns result in prosecution.

Frankly, the entire Gun Control Act of 1968 deserves to be shelved because it is ineffective — gun murders soared in the decade after it became the law — and unconstitutional. The federal government should have no say in whether you purchase a firearm. The Second Amendment makes that clear.

Democrats hope that Hunter’s conviction brings to a screeching halt efforts to investigate the vast web of the Biden family corruption.

They hope that go-along-to-get-along Republicans will drop the investigation because continuing it will look like piling on. They hope the verdict inoculates Hunter from further prosecution on serious crimes.

Sure, just like the Pfizer and Moderna shots inoculated everyone from covid.

Sacrificing Hunter once may have worked, but convicting Trump ended that. James Comer, head of the House Oversight Committee, is not giving up.

He tweeted, “Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal [last year] was smoked out after scrutiny by a federal judge. Today’s verdict is a step toward accountability but until the Department of Justice investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling schemes that generated over $18 million in foreign payments to the Biden family, it will be clear department officials continue to cover for the Big Guy, Joe Biden.”

Americans see a regime in disarray. Anti-Semites are terrorizing Jews, taking over the park near the White House and vandalizing statues in support of the rape and murder of Israelis.

FJB does nothing to stop what the media dismisses as mere protests.

Meanwhile, the F Up-in-chief’s policy in Ukraine has Russia positioning hypersonic missiles in Cuba. This Cuban Missile Crisis has the role of JFK played by an old man so dumb that we don’t know if he has dementia or it is his natural stupidity.

The stakes in this election just rose from saving the constitutional republic to saving the country. We are one misstep away from a world war and we have a president who cannot climb the stairs to Air Force One.

FJB’s winning streak may end in November. Sacrificing Hunter won’t save him — but it may save the rest of us if Trump is re-elected before World War Three begins.

* * *

I read the online Verse of the Day. Today’s is:

For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. —Ephesians 6:12

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment