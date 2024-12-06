Angry, Angry Hipster.

Good news, America. The kingmakers in the Democrat Party are angrier at Obama and Kamala than they are President Donald John Trump. I have said never trust what the polls say but go by what the pols do. And right now they are dumping on the ambiguously black duo.

NDTV reported, “George Clooney ‘Furious’ At Barack Obama For Manipulating Him. Here’s What Happened.

“The Ocean’s Eleven has reportedly been a close confidante of former President Obama, and it was the latter that allegedly convinced Mr. Clooney to publicly ask Mr. Biden to step out of the race.”

The divorce is sudden. Fortunately, no children are involved. Still, the duo had such a good thing going.

Where do I begin?

To tell the story of how great a love can be

The sweet love story that is older than the sea

The simple truth about the love she brings to me

Where do I start?

For years the glossy magazines have been in awe of the great romance between the movie star and the president.

But enough about Marilyn Monroe and Jack Kennedy.

Let’s look at these two dudes. On July 12, Hello reported:

It all began in 2006, when they met in April of that year at an event aimed at raising awareness about the humanitarian crisis in the Darfur region of Sudan. Later in 2006, when Barack was still an Illinois Senator, George wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times calling the decision for Barack to run the “most electrifying thing to happen to the Democrat Party since Kennedy.” After Barack kicked off his candidacy for President in 2007 George was among the first celebrities to donate $2,300 — the maximum amount allowed — to contribute, and a year later George hosted a $1,000-a-ticket fundraiser at his home in Geneva, Switzerland for Obama’s run against Senator John McCain. For the first few years, George and Barack's relationship was professional only, with the ER star visiting the White House several times to discuss Darfur, but by 2012 it had blossomed into true friendship with George seated next to Michelle Obama at a State Dinner.

Now, the magazine says Hello. Clooney says goodbye.

The Hello story came two days after NYT published a Clooney column: “I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee.”

He wrote it at the behest of Obama.

Clooney said:

We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question. Is it fair to point these things out? It has to be. This is about age. Nothing more. But also nothing that can be reversed. We are not going to win in November with this president. On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate. This isn’t only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and congress member and governor that I’ve spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly. We love to talk about how the Republican Party has ceded all power, and all of the traits that made it so formidable with Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, to a single person who seeks to hold on to the presidency, and yet most of our members of Congress are opting to wait and see if the dam breaks. But the dam has broken. We can put our heads in the sand and pray for a miracle in November, or we can speak the truth.

They changed horses in the middle of the stream and drowned. Obama sent Nancy Pelosi, 84, to tell Biden, then 81, that he was too damned old to run for public office. Californians re-elected her last month.

After the election, Obama has ghosted Clooney and everyone else. Trump broke them and they need a scapegoat — enter Old Jug Ears.

Then there is Willie Brown’s former belly warmer.

Ambulance chaser extraordinaire and half-billionaire John Morgan gave Chris Cuomo an earful over the billion-plus Kamala Harris blew through on her way to second place in the presidential race. When Biden quit, big donors dumped money. Kamala’s campaign went on a spending spree.

Morgan said, “She had all this money coming in. She had all these consultants, and if you don’t run the ads, you don’t get paid for the buy. They were running ads in Florida, where I live, nonstop. And I’m like, why? I mean, are they running in Alabama and Idaho, too? And I’ll tell you why. If you don’t run the ads, the buyer doesn’t get paid.

“I told everybody, she should not have been the nominee. She was not going to win, and she didn’t win, and she lost badly. So she’s having a call with donors this week, and they tell me about her political future. I don’t think she has a political future. So that’s my thought on her.”

Morgan put his money where his words were and refused to give her a dime.

He tweeted in July, “Joe Biden’s endorsement of Kamala is his fuck you to all who pushed him out. Be careful what you wish for.”

He was not alone. NBC reported at the time:

A call Friday featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and about 300 major Democratic donors left many who dialed in frustrated, with one donor declaring it “ludicrous” shortly before it ended, according to two sources familiar with the call. One person on the call referred to it as “mismanaged” and “rushed.” They added expectations had not been managed well and some participants left feeling admonished. That person and two other sources said many donors joined hoping to get an insider’s view of how to move forward in the wake of President Joe Biden’s dismal debate performance and the growing number of Democrats calling for him to drop out of the race. Instead, they said donors left the call feeling disappointed and like they had not gained any new insights or helpful information. “It was a total failure,” said one source who was on the call and who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide a candid assessment. “It was damaging. It was poor planning.”

Democrats tell themselves this wasn’t a landslide but act like they are at the bottom of the hill under a big pile of snow. Clooney has enough liberal tears to film another Ocean’s movie.

But there is not enough energy left to do a Resistance 2. Even Antifa is sitting this one out. Mayors are preparing to help the Border Patrol send their illegal aliens back to Mexico and Canada.

We have gone from NFL players kneeling during the national anthem to doing the Trump Dance. Shouts of USA, USA, USA have replaced Fuck Joe Biden.

Trump’s picks have made many a Democrat a Nervous Pervis. The Washington Post ran a column that said Kash Patel is “a dangerous and unqualified choice for the FBI.”

Al Capone said the same thing about Eliot Ness.

Since the 2020 election, Democrats impeached Trump, imprisoned his supporters, raided his home, sued him for paying back a loan, indicted him and tried to assassinate him.

They lost. And now they are lost.

AP reported, “Nearly a month after a devastating election loss that exposed cracks in the very foundation of their party, Democrats remain deeply divided over the extent of their political problem — or even if they have one.

“A number of Democratic leaders are downplaying the strength of Donald Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris as the inevitable result of an inflation-fueled anti-incumbent backlash that shaped elections worldwide. But others are convinced that the Democrat Party is facing an acute crisis that requires an urgent overhaul of its brand, message and economic policies.”

The party faces deep problems. Democrat Steve Schale wrote in Bill Kristol’s Bulwark, “I Watched the Democrat Collapse in Florida. I Fear It’s Happening Nationally.”

Schale said, “There are a lot of metrics we can cite, but this may be the most telling: Of Barack Obama’s 332 electoral votes in 2012, 53 of them came from states that aren’t really in play anymore: Florida, Ohio, and Iowa.

“All three states have gone Republican three elections in a row. Prior to 2012, Iowa had gone Democrat in five of the previous six presidential elections, Ohio had gone to Democrats in four of six, and Florida in three of six (though it probably was four out of six had my state known how to count ballots).”

Obama’s lost his touch. Kamala never had a touch. But fear not, Democrats, because you have a leader. Joe Biden.

And he just boosted President Trump’s popularity into the stratosphere with that pardon of Hunter, the first son and first bagman.

