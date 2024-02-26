After the second Trumpless debate last fall, the real Donald Trump revealed what Nikki told him in private, “‘I will never run against our great President,’ she said, ‘he has done an outstanding job.’ To which I responded, ‘How nice of you to say, Nikki,’ knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, ‘bearing gifts.’ Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Birdbrain.

A few days later, Nikki claimed in a tweet that Trump left a birdcage outside her hotel door. No one in the press bothered to confirm her story. Some pointed out he allegedly did this but most reporters presumed this to be true. If he did it, he would have taken credit. He didn’t. My guess is she did it to raise her profile in her bid to be his top rival.

Like I said, Birdbrain.

She knew all along she had no chance of stopping Trump. Everyone who ran for the Republican nomination this year knew they had no chance. Most ran because the money was there, they got to travel and they got a lot of fame. Chris Christie and Mike Pence were the best at this. Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis were doing trial runs for 2028.

Nikki believes she can win this year. Or at least, that is what she tells her donor-owners. She will run for as long as they pay her. The press feeds her ego and helps her collect the loot.

Mabinty Quarshie of the Washington Examiner wrote, “Although Trump’s popularity with the GOP base is unquestioned, warning signs from the Granite State’s primary show the former president is lacking among independents, whom Haley won 58% to Trump’s 39%. She also won Democrats 86% to Trump’s 5%, bolstering her argument that she could likely defeat Biden in November.”

Big deal. She won’t get 86% of the Democrat vote in November unless they nominate her. Trump won in 2016 without New Hampshire. Democrats have carried New Hampshire seven times in the last eight races. (Bush carried it in 2000 but not in 2004.)

The story summed up her strategy well: “While Haley’s pathway to the presidency faces long odds, polls suggest the Republican Party is open to an alternative if Trump is convicted as he faces 91 indictments across four criminal cases. If Haley has enough funding to keep up her White House run, public sentiment could shift more in her favor.”

Could.

Trump’s right. She is a birdbrain. If Trump falters, the nomination will not go to her simply because she is the runner-up. Instead of suffering Haley Tosis, Republicans will nominate the best MAGA available. The woman just leaves a bad taste in everyone’s mouths.

How can you nominate someone who alienates the 80% (or more) of your party’s voters? The best way to rid the party of MAGA is to defeat it at the polls. That strategy (and the Republican hierarchy knew the fix was in) failed to kill MAGA in 2020 but the swells in the party believes in failed policies, doesn’t it?

Trump has the delegates. She does not.

Ed Kilgore of New York magazine wrote, “here’s the real death knell for Haley ’24: Virtually all of these pledged delegates will be Trump supporters. Even if they become convinced that they have to dump their lord and master to avoid a general-election apocalypse, or (even less likely) that he won’t be available to campaign because he’s incarcerated, they are not going to turn to Nikki Haley — whom Trump calls ‘Birdbrain’ and who is currently the darling of Never Trumpers — as a plan B. The convention will be stuffed with politicians who have been loyal to Trump for years. Some might even be attractive general-election candidates in a pinch. None of them will have lost a long list of caucuses and primaries to Trump unless Ted Cruz or Marco Rubio attempts a 2024 convention comeback.”

Ah yes, the Never Trumpers, the flat-Earthers of politics, are still hanging around and trying to return the party to decency and wars with Third World countries.

Jim Geraghty of the Never Trump Review promoted a poll that showed Birdbrain ahead of Biden 58% to 42% in Wisconsin in the general election — and Trump ahead of Biden by 2.

The poll also has her 58 points behind Trump in the state’s primary. Thinking she can win the general election but not the primary makes no sense but Geraghty wrote, “Numbers like this suggest that the general electorate is exhausted with Biden and begging the Republicans for some normal, non-crazy, non-geriatric, non-Trump option.

“But hey, so far, it appears most Republicans aren’t interested in a candidate who’s a generation younger than Biden and who doesn’t scare off suburban soccer moms. Nope, the GOP always has to do things the hard way.”

Birdbrain is such a good candidate — 16 points ahead of a sitting president! — that she could not win that state in the primary or even her home state, a decade after Sarah Palin got her through the Republican primary for governor. It turns out she was a Republican Hillary. After Trump wiped her out in her home state, Nikki chirped, “I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I would continue to run for president. I’m a woman of my word.”

Nikki trumping Biden is not the only delusion Never Trumpers suffer. They also share with Nikki the delusion that Social Security is on brink of collapse. Its surplus is nearly $3 trillion. The rest of the government is $34 trillion in debt.

Instead of threatening the Social Security checks earned by retired voters, how about tackling that $34 trillion in debt? Instead of raising the retirement age, raise the age of getting your student loan written off as uncollectable to 75. Instead of raising the taxes on the income of successful American citizens again, tax illegal aliens at 100%.

Do not get me wrong. I want her to keep on running because Birdbrain helps Trump by rallying his supporters against a common enemy — the Republican Party. You know, the people who benefited from the House flip with a whopping 63-seat pickup in 2010, who then went out of their way to preserve Obamacare.

Republicans. You know, the people who refused to build the wall that the overwhelming majority of their party wanted.

Republicans. You know, the people who kicked George Santos out to bring their majority in the House down to two heartbeats.

Yes, those guys. Birdbrain is a constant reminder that only President Trump listens to us. Also, Birdbrain is a reminder that he was saddled with the most disloyal people in his first term by a Republican Senate that handed him a nomination list instead of the other way around.

Finally, Birdbrain is a reminder all these principled Republicans are weathervanes. Well, weathervanes is the wrong word because they don’t shift in the winds of public. How about I call Birdbrain and the rest metal detectors because they are in constant search for the gold. Their best ability is to say the things their large donors want.

You don’t need much brains to do that, which explains why Nikki is so good at it.

Our country is at a crossroads. Either we return to being a constitutional republic or we continue with the spying on citizens, the persecution of political opponents and the central government controlling more of our everyday lives. Putting a birdcage outside her hotel room to gain attention shows Nikki really is a birdbrain who does not have a clue as to what is going on.

