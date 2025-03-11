Democrats thought Trump’s second presidency would be a repeat of his first. They cornered him last time by triangulating lawsuits, the bureaucrats and RINOs to stymie a president they believed unworthy of the title.

Republicans in the Senate saddled the newbie with a Cabinet of Termites. He trusted them. Bigly yuge mistake.

Ha ha ha. 8 years later, the establishment has not changed its playbook. Football may be a game of inches, but politics is a game of adjustments. Trump adjusted.

First, he assembled a Cabinet of anti-Federalists. Many people overlook the fact that many Founding Fathers opposed the Constitution over fears of a central government that would overpower the states. Patrick Henry admonished the constitutional convention for not doing its job of simply fixing the Articles of Confederation but replacing it.

Henry said, “What right had they to say, We, the people? My political curiosity, exclusive of my anxious solicitude for the public welfare, leads me to ask, Who authorized them to speak the language of, We, the people, instead of, We, the states? States are the characteristics and the soul of a confederation. If the states be not the agents of this compact, it must be one great, consolidated, national government, of the people of all the states.”

He praised the conventioneers as the loyal Americans and patriotic comrades in arms, but he firmly stated, “The people gave them no power to use their name.”

237 years later, Henry not only was right but he was proven so roughly a century ago. Only now are we getting around to dismantling the behemoth FDR created and LBJ expanded.

Linda McMahon is dismantling the Department of Education, Marco Rubio is axing USAID, and assorted other Cabinet members are dumping other little offices that do nothing but employ Democrats, squander money and ignore our rights—the trifecta of terrible governance.

Second, along those lines, with DOGE-d determination, Trump discombobulated the bureaucracy by threatening to fire every one of them, beginning with the last batch of Democrats hired by FJB—or shall I say FJB’s autopen. The bureaucrats cannot easily undermine the president while fighting to preserve, gentlemen, their phony baloney jobs.

Which brings me to the third and most fitting adjustment: He is going after their lawyers just as Democrats did unto his.

Disbarring and bankrupting Rudy Giuliani is one of the foulest deeds of Democrats during Trump’s exile. Going after the lawyer who defeated the Mafia and cleaned up New York City was really evil because it was unnecessary. He had nothing to do with the Trump presidency. Democrats just wanted to extract revenge for losing those bribes from the Mob and making NYC safe again.

But this newsletter is about Trump who is dumping manure on the white shoe law firms, which is not an act of vengeance so much as an act of survival in a world where Democrats extract revenge for a commoner to dare get elected president.

In 2025 as in 2017, when the opposition lawyers slept at night, sugar plums delivering thousands of billable hours danced in their heads.

Ho. Ho. Ho.

OK, most of the work is pro bono, but it was too good a line to discard.

In February, Reuters reported, “As opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump's rapid-fire executive actions turn to the courts, at least eight of the largest corporate law firms in the country have signed on to represent plaintiffs leading the fight in the past two weeks.

“All eight firms, which include WilmerHale, Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block and Arnold & Porter, also challenged Trump policies during his first term, such as restrictions on immigration from some majority Muslim countries.

“They are again representing or working alongside liberal advocacy groups and other challengers, adding legal firepower to lawsuits targeting Trump's expansive new crackdown on illegal immigration and transgender rights, and the administration's firing of officials and crippling of federal spending on health research and foreign aid.”

That was then. This is now.

The Wall Street Journal reported, “Elite law firms formed a proud part of the opposition to the first Trump administration. This time around, the industry is fearful of taking on a president who hasn’t shied away from punishing his enemies.

“President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order directing agencies to strip security clearances, government contracts and federal-building access from a top law firm with Democratic ties, Perkins Coie. It followed a similar, but more narrowly tailored, order late last month against attorneys at Covington & Burling representing former special counsel Jack Smith, who oversaw the investigation and federal prosecutions of Trump.

“ ‘We have a lot of law firms that we’re going to be going after because they were very dishonest people,’ Trump said in an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News.

“The White House moves have sent a chill through the world of Big Law, at a time when litigation has emerged as one of the few checks on the president.”

Well, they should chill. DC tried to shut out the Trump administration last time and impeached him twice. I expect a third one after the midterms when Hakeem Jeffries becomes our first communist Speaker of the House.

425 years or so ago, Shakespeare’s Dick the Butcher said, “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.”

However, as Olivia Rutigliano said, that’s a terrible idea.

She wrote, “Dick is a villainous character—he is a large, threatening murderer, and he is also the right-hand-man of Jack Cade, who is leading a rebellion against King Henry. Cade and Dick are aggressively anti-intellectual; they kill anyone who can read and burn all the books and documents they encounter. They know that they’ll be able to take over an ignorant population with greater ease than one where everyone understands their rights.”

Obviously, Dick was the first Democrat.

None of the lawyers should be killed but Perkins Coie earned its punishment if only to serve as a warning.

In its version of the Murdoch Street Journal report, the Jeff Bezos Post said, “The firm represented Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 presidential race, and it also contracted with the research firm that produced the now-discredited opposition dossier that alleged extensive contacts between Trump and Russia.”

Now discredited! Maybe Bezos will give up his Russiagate Pulitzer. He should do what Zelensky did on Monday and apologize to President Trump.

Schumer bragged 17 days before Trump’s first inauguration that the intelligence community has 6 ways till Sunday to get you. Like Wonder Bread, Trump now has 12 ways.

