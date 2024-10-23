Heading into the final two weeks, the campaign is separating the boys from the girls. I think Walz needs to try wearing feather boas now because the American dad routine failed like Hamas’s FAFO War with Israel.

JD Vance said, “I got the easiest job in American politics. I get to go around and remind the American people that Donald Trump delivered rising take home pay and low inflation. Tim Walz has to go around and somehow convince the American people that Kamala Harris is going to solve the problems she has created.”

Trump got some good news on Tuesday. Biden is campaigning again.

Sadly, Kamala won’t appear with him. Why would she? He’s bitter at her insurrection that snatched the nomination from him. He keeps making gaffes aimed at torpedoing her campaign.

Besides, every time she opens her mouth, she loses voters.

Walz has morphed into a younger and dumber version of Biden.

Skippy Tim jumped on Musk, saying, “Elon’s on that stage, jumping around, skipping like a dipsh*t on these things. Think about it. Think about that. That guy is literally the richest man in the world spending millions of dollars to help Donald Trump buy an election.”

Maybe we should pass a law that says only George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg and Chairman Xi are allowed to buy elections.

The Alliance Defending Freedom announced, “Less than one month after Alliance Defending Freedom attorneys filed a lawsuit challenging two California laws that censor online content, including political satire and parody, California officials agreed they cannot enforce one of those laws against The Babylon Bee and Kelly Chang Rickert, a California attorney and blogger, after a federal district court ruled that the law likely violates the First Amendment. The Babylon Bee and Rickert are now free to post their political content online during the current election season without fear of violating the law while the case continues.”

If you need the government’s permission, it isn’t a right; it is a privilege.

Colin Rugg, co-founder of Trending Politics, had some good news:

NEW: Mark Halperin predicts we will almost certainly know who will be the next president before Election Day. Vote early. Bring friends and family with you. Sprint through the finish line. Halperin says America will likely know who the next president is before Election Day based on early voting trends, adding that official election results should be known on election night. “If the early vote numbers stay the way they are, and that's a big if, we will almost certainly know before Election Day who's going to win the election. If these numbers hold up in the states where we can understand even partially what the data is like, we'll know that Donald Trump is going to be president.”

But there is bad news.

Patri0tsareinContr0l tweeted with video, “Yesterday, the Secretaries of State for Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania each went on mainstream media and said they won’t have Election results on Election Night. Clearly coordinated.”

That’s how a democracy works, which is why I support having only a constitutional republic.

In more important matters, JD Vance was asked about how young people should deal with a parent struggling with addiction.

Vance said, “You got to make sure that you’re taken care of. Don’t get yourself in such a situation where it’s not just your parent struggling, but it becomes you struggling too. You can’t help them out unless you can take care of yourself first. Don’t get resentful and try to keep your heart as open as possible.”

This is not new. My father and his siblings dealt with a drunk as a father. What is new are the substances abused, which are more potent and toxic. The devil is pretty good at this as he’s had years of experience. You cannot beat him alone. You need God’s help.

Then there was Walz, who told Jon Stewart that Teamsters and Firefighters union leaders “did not show the courage they needed to.”

The clown who ditched his soldiers to avoid combat dares to disparage the courage of men who enter burning buildings.

Meanwhile, Old Zero is out on the campaign trail with the New York Post reporting, “Barack Obama blames ‘tight’ election on COVID: ‘I understand why folks are looking to shake things up.’ ”

Covid must be a pet name for Kamala, who at times seems to have been created in a lab in Red China.

Trump’s run of good news has begun making me unnerved.

Niraj Warikoo tweeted, “Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi spoke Monday on a GOP press call, indicating he supports Trump. A Muslim immigrant from Lebanon, Bazzi is a Marines veteran who leads city with 3rd highest % of Arab-Americans. ‘We need a commander in chief to come in and stop the wars,’ he said.”

This is on top of the mayor of the only Muslim-run city in America, Hamtramck near Detroit, endorsing Trump.

Harry Enten, the man who predicted Trump would be in the NBA Finals before he would be nominated in the 2016 race, tweeted, “Why is Harris on the attack? Trump’s more popular at this point in this campaign than at this point in either his 2016 or 2020 bids.

“Harris’s popularity rise, on the other hand, has crested, and she's fallen back (barely) into net negative favorability territory.”

Trump’s new slogan: Not Hated As Much As Before. But I caution readers. Kamala was not in the WNBA Finals.

This good news from Nevada also spooks me.

The Hill reported, “The early voting totals in Nevada could signal serious danger for Vice President Harris and Democrats in the state, according to a longtime reporter in the state.

“Jon Ralston, who has covered the state for three decades and runs The Nevada Independent, said in a post Monday that, through three days of early voting and counting of mail-in ballots, more Republicans had submitted ballots than Democrats for the first time in a presidential election year since at least 2008.”

Republican Sam Brown is still 5 points behind Senator Rosen but he could surf in on a red wave. Trump’s plan to make tips untaxable may tip Las Vegas enough to thwart the Democrat machine in that county.

Speaking of Senate races, Democrat Lucas Kunce is running for the Senate as a gunman.

TV newsman Mark Maxwell tweeted, “So ⁦Lucas Kunce and Adam Kinzinger were shooting AR-15-style rifles at a campaign event near Kansas City when an apparent bullet fragment struck a local ⁦KSHB-TV reporter in the arm. Glad to hear Ryan Gamboa is OK.”

Now I know why Dick Cheney joined Democrats in supporting Kamala. It’s the party of the people shooters. Walz is friends with school shooters. Dick fits right in.

Kunce tweeted, “Great day at the range today with my friend Adam Kinzinger.”

He’s now shot more reporters than Walz has bagged pheasants.

Moving right along, 538 has made Trump a slim favorite. I’d rather run through a room full of Legos barefoot at night than trust 538.

The Western Journal reported, “Prominent Polling Analyst Nate Silver Lists 24 Factors Pointing to a Trump Victory.”

I trust N8 Ag almost as much as I would trust Tampon Tim babysitting.

CNBC complained, “Trump tax plans could exempt 93 million Americans from income taxes.”

Oh no! We cannot have Americans keeping more of the money they earn.

The story said, “Tax experts reject the notion that tariff revenue could offset the losses incurred by eliminating income taxes.”

Weren’t these the same experts who told us last week the tariffs would cost the economy $3.9 trillion?

Teacher says every time the media repeats a Democrat talking point, a devil gets his horns.

Speaking of the media, the LA Times refused to endorse Kamala, thus denying a devil of his horns. Finally, someone in newspaperland figured out how to get noticed: quit being reliably communist.

I wish other newspapers would just stop the endorsements altogether because its so sad to see an industry’s credibility evaporate like it has since Trump entered the political arena.

But most of all, I want Tim Walz to wear feather boas.

