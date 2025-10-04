ITEM 1: Democrats shut down the government this week because Republicans refuse to pay for health care for illegal aliens. Trump posted a couple of videos of Hakeem Jeffries in a sombrero. Democrats protested.

Look, if you cannot take jokes, quit electing them.

ITEM 2: On Monday, the New York Post reported, “Trump unveils 20-point Gaza cease-fire plan with him running ‘board of peace,’ warns Israel will ‘finish the job’ if Hamas objects.”

He doesn’t call himself Don but he acts like a Mafia don.

Late on Friday, Hamas accepted the offer it couldn’t refuse.

ITEM 3: Gallup reported, “Trust in Media at New Low of 28% in U.S.”

Coincidentally, the idiocy rate in America is 28%, down from 31% last year and from 40% just five years ago.

ITEM 4: The New York Post reported, “Harvard hires drag queen named ‘LaWhore Vagistan’ as visiting professor.”

First Harvard added remedial math and English for students. Now it is giving them a Drag Queen Story Hour. What’s next? Coloring books and crayons?

ITEM 5: Brendon Leslie tweeted, “The U.S. Treasury Department is set to release new $1 coins featuring President Trump in honor of America’s 250th birthday.”

If Democrats demand equal time, they can have this one.

ITEM 6: The Daily Wire reported, “In a moment that should send shockwaves through the open borders establishment, an alleged second figure tied to the brutal Sinaloa Cartel confirmed: President Donald Trump’s aggressive border and anti-smuggling strategy is working—and the cartels are feeling the heat.

“In a revealing new report from CNN, a senior leader of the Sinaloa Cartel sat down with journalist David Culver for a rare interview. Hidden behind layers of anonymity—black mask, sunglasses, gloves, and hat—the confessed killer and trafficker revealed how Trump’s policy shift has impacted one of the world’s most dangerous criminal organizations.”

Killer? Drug trafficker? But the elites assured me that Trump was racist when he said Mexico was not sending its best.

ITEM 7: The story also said, “Margarito Flores Jr., the former top U.S. distributor for the Sinaloa Cartel under El Chapo, praised Trump’s war on cartels in a separate interview.

“Flores, who helped federal authorities take down El Chapo and whose face remains blurred for his safety, said, ‘I believe that the Trump administration is doing a great job. I don’t believe that the Chapo faction or the Mayo Zambada faction will last another year.’ ”

Which faction was paying off the Comey and McCabe faction?

ITEM 8: The New York Post reported, “Mikie Sherrill’s under scrutiny over her 2 kids being accepted into highly competitive Naval Academy: ‘What are the chances?’ ”

The kids are growing up to be just like Mom, who was involved in a cheating scandal at the academy.

ITEM 9: Red State reported, “Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, current lieutenant governor of Virginia and candidate to become the commonwealth’s next governor, has released a brutal new campaign ad calling out her Democrat opponent for pouring gasoline on the unchecked rage that’s driving too many on the left to commit acts of political violence.”

That’s too complicated. Run a quick clip of bucolic Virginia and say “This is our state.” Then run a long clip of California and say, “This is our state on Democrats. Any questions?”

ITEM 10:

Now she is charged for more than extra sauce.

ITEM 11: Breitbart reported, “The Republic of Ireland will offer families of supposed asylum seekers up to €10,000 to drop their claims and voluntarily leave the country, in an apparent admission that the government’s open borders policies have gone too far.”

Oh crap. Rosie O’Donnell may come back.

ITEM 12: PJ Media reported, “Antifa Defence Fund Shuts Down After Trump’s Terrorist Designation.”

They spell defense that way. Just remember, the C stands for Communism.

ITEM 13: Campus Reform reported, “Brown University announced on Sept. 22 that it will lay off 48 employees and terminate 55 vacant positions in an effort to reduce spending. The move comes as the school grapples with a Title VI investigation, a settlement with the Trump administration, and deepening financial deficits.’

It turns out that hiring people because of the color of their skin is against the law. In honor of the university, we should call dumping DEI a Brown out.

ITEM 14: The College Fix reported, “Zero Brown U. freshmen interested in ‘Critical Native American and Indigenous Studies’ degree.”

Maybe they should keep up with the times and offer Commanders and Guardians Studies.

By the way, the Cleveland Guardians came back from being 15+ games out to win their division’s title. Sadly, Bill Nye the Science Guy said they’d win the World Series, so they go bounced in the first round of the playoffs.

ITEM 15: The Wall Street Journal reported, “YouTube has agreed to pay $24.5 million to settle a 2021 lawsuit that President Trump brought against the company and its chief executive over its suspension of Trump’s account after that year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to court papers.”

The FBI had 274 agents at that event. Shouldn’t they pay half that settlement?

ITEM 16: Trending Politics reported, “A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who was initially relieved of his current duties over an altercation with the wife of an illegal alien has been reinstated after a review of the footage.”

The woman assaulted the officer. Wow. There was more to the story than the New York Times reported. Imagine that.

ITEM 17: A meth-head barreled his pickup into a Mormon church in Michigan and opened fire before burning the place down.

The Washington Post reported, “Mormons raise $200,000 for family of gunman who attacked their church.”

This is just a reminder that despite what you read in the news, the world is full of good people. The bad people are the exceptions and that makes them newsworthy.

Which is why 90% of the news these days is about politicians and actors.

ITEM 18: BBC reported, “Tesla boss Elon Musk has become the first person ever to achieve a net worth of more than $500 billion (£370.9 billion), as the value of the electric car company and his other businesses have risen this year.”

Money has not changed him. He still giggles at the name BBC.

ITEM 19: Joy Reid said of MAGA’s plans, “No income tax, no regulations, earn as much as you want, and leave it to your children with no taxes, that’s the world they want.”

Really? More fascism, please.

ITEM 20: CNN reported, “Trump previews $500 million deal with Harvard on trade schools.”

Learn to weld. A.I. can code but it cannot weld.

ITEM 21: Gateway Pundit reported, “DOJ Fires Top National Security Prosecutor in Eastern District of Virginia Who Worked as Top Advisor to Russiagate Hoaxer Lisa Monaco.”

I hear Putin is hiring. Does the prosecutor speak Ukrainian?

ITEM 22: UPI reported, “Apple has removed an app from its App Store that alerts users if Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are near their location after complaints from the Department of Justice that it puts agents’ safety at risk.”

ICE Lives Matter.

ITEM 23: The Washington Free Beacon reported, “University of Delaware Student-Run TV Network Offers ‘Special Thanks’ to ‘Charlie Kirk’s Killer’.”

No one ever thanked Lee Harvey Oswald because American colleges weren’t run by psychopaths 62 years ago.

ITEM 24: NYT reported, “After Declining to Give Trump a Sword for King Charles, a Museum Leader Is Out.”

The final paragraph said, “It was not immediately clear what led to his ouster, or what role his refusal to hand over the sword might have played.”

More of that mainstream journalism NYT extrudes each day.

ITEM 25: Newsweek reported, “The Trump administration is withholding $2.1 billion from Chicago infrastructure projects as it capitalizes on the federal government shutdown to cut back on Democratic projects.”

Democrats handed him the scissors. Snip, snip, snip.

ITEM 26: Fox reported, “Federal agents carried out an immigration raid early Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side, taking at least 37 undocumented immigrants into custody in an area known to be frequented by Tren de Aragua gang members.”

Now you know why the commie mayor and the fatso guv hated ICE coming in. There goes the TdA money.

ITEM 27: MSNBC reported, “FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday fired an agent in training for displaying a gay pride flag on his desk while appointed to a field office in California last year, according to three people familiar with the matter.”

Maybe he should transfer over to the Department of Transportation. Oops. Too late. Sean Duffy is straight.

ITEM 28: The Daily Signal reported, “The FBI has confirmed that it severed all ties to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a far-left activist group that puts conservatives and Christians on a ‘hate map’ along with Ku Klux Klan chapters. The ‘hate map’ has inspired at least one terrorist attack against a conservative organization.”

Trump is Kash-ing in.

ITEM 29: The Calvin Coolidge Project tweeted, “For the first time in 10 years, no September Hurricane made landfall on the continental U.S.”

This would not have happened if my mean old wife had let me buy a 12-cylinder Bentley. But nooo! I hope she enjoys freezing due to a worldwide shortage of carbon dioxide.

ITEM 30: CNBC reported, “Ultra-wealthy millennials and Gen Zers to displace baby boomers by 2040.”

It’s called death.

The only baby thing about boomers anymore is the diaper some of them now wear.

ITEM 31: Peggy Noonan opined, “The Embarrassing Pete Hegseth.”

Hegseth fought the wars she promoted.

ITEM 32: NYT reported, “The Trump administration is said to have plans to slash refugee admissions to a record low, with many slots reserved for white South Africans.”

Well, for one thing, they don’t eat cats.

