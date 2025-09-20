ITEM 1: King Charles received President Trump the guest of honor at a state dinner in Windsor Castle, England.

It was nice of Trump to visit a Muslim country.

ITEM 2: Jesse Watters tweeted, “Joe Biden’s Chief of Staff Jeff Zients just CONFESSED that HUNTER was DIRECTLY INVOLVED in PARDONS. Zients told investigators that the FIRST-SON was sitting in on White House MEETINGS, while Joe was adding more SLEEP TIME to his schedule.”

Hunter slashed bribe prices as this was a going-out-of-business sale.

ITEM 3: NYT reported, “Soros Gives $10 Million to Newsom Redistricting Fight.”

Ten million! Say what you want about Soros, but he does pay his servants well.

ITEM 4: Fox reported, “Constellation, which is the U.S. importer of Corona and Modelo, revised its net sales forecast for beer downward to a decline of 2% to 4%, after its prior outlook showed growth being flat to positive in the 0% to 3% range. It cited incremental macroeconomic headwinds affecting consumer demand as the key driver of the change.”

Trump is deporting the beer company’s customers.

ITEM 5: The Wall Street Journal reported, “President Trump plans to add a $100,000 fee to H-1B visa applications in the administration’s latest crackdown on a system it says is used by tech companies to avoid hiring American workers, according to multiple White House officials.”

Good. Now slap a huge fee on companies that use India as their customer service desk.

ITEM 6: The Military Times reported, “Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s pursuit of a clean-shaven military took its latest step Monday when the Pentagon announced that troops who require medical shaving waivers for longer than a year will face involuntary separation, according to an official memo.”

The Amish hardest hit.

ITEM 7: Zero Hedge reported that The Donald wants to take back the Bargram air base in Afghanistan. Trump said, “One of the reasons we want the base is, as you know, it’s an hour away from where China makes its nuclear weapons.”

Also, he wants to build a big beautiful golf course on the site for the LIV golf tour. Don’t mind the B2s parked in the hangars.

ITEM 8: The Atlantic reported, “As Kamala Harris rushed to pick a running mate last year, her first choice was her close friend Pete Buttigieg, but she decided that it would be too big of a risk for a black woman to run with a gay man.”

Plus he still was on paternity leave.

ITEM 9: Newsweek reported, “Donald Trump Wins Final Battle Against Fani Willis.”

Does this mean her gigilo Nathan Wade doesn’t get to keep the $700,000 in taxpayer money she gave him?

ITEM 10: Hot Air reported, “Crime is Still Down in Washington, DC.”

Democrats are down too.

ITEM 11: Justice Sotomayor told NBC, “There are days when they’re voting a way that really personally is abhorrent to me, you know, that I dislike deeply. And there are moments—and I’ve said this publicly before—where the decisions are so infuriating that tears come to my eyes. You know, it’s hard sometimes.”

She’s gonna need a bigger box of Kleenex in the next term.

ITEM 12: The Washington Examiner reported, “Brigitte Macron set to provide court evidence disproving Candace Owens’s transgender claims.”

Unless Madam Macron is transitioning into a man, Owens is gonna be broke.

ITEM 13: The New York Post reported, “ICE receives more than 150,000 job applications as Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration continues.”

As Bill Clinton said, put a little ICE on that.

ITEM 14: ABC’s Linsey Davis whined, “And tonight, some are facing backlash for criticizing Charlie Kirk after his killing. Employees of airlines, schools and hospitals have been fired or disciplined for their reactions on social media. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is ordering staff to identify and discipline service members who mocked or condoned Kirk’s the killing.”

Narrator: ABC fired Roseanne Barr for telling a joke about Valerie Jarrett.

UPDATE: ABC fired Jimmy Kimmel over his comments about the assassination.

ITEM 15: Liberals got the Kimmel and the CBS guy canned by tuning out the nightly anti-Trump screeds. ABC and CBS bet that the re-election of Trump would boost ratings as his election had in 2017.

But liberals did not flock back to the shows because they had heard it all before. On top of that, those who had stayed with the shows throughout the Biden years got bored and flipped channels. Even Wile E. Coyote laughed at their failure.

ITEM 16: The Daily Kos said, “Boycott Disney, ABC, Hulu, ESPN and their advertisers.”

Disney supported LGBT. Does this mean the Daily Kos is transphobic?

ITEM 17: John Solomon tweeted, “House members to get $10,000 a month for personal security after Charlie Kirk assassination.”

What? 1,800 uniformed officers in the Kapitol Keystone Kops aren’t enough protection?

ITEM 18: Vigilant Fox tweeted, “Don Lemon became visibly enraged as Piers Morgan rolls the very clip that got him fired from CNN.”

Lemon said, “Not once did you mention that we were gonna talk about CNN or whatever. And had I known that, I probably wouldn’t have accepted this interview.”

Why did he think Morgan had him on? To explain how black holes swallow airliners?

ITEM 19: ABC reported, “President Donald Trump is expected to fire the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia after his office was unable to find incriminating evidence of mortgage fraud against New York Attorney General Letitia James, according to sources.”

No one is above the law, unless they are DEI.

ITEM 20: Resist the Mainstream reported, “Illinois congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh was forcibly removed by ICE officers Friday morning after attempting to block entry to a federal processing center in Broadview.”

It’s like Jimi Hendrix sang: ’scuse me while I kiss the dirt.

ITEM 21: AP reported, “The Senate has confirmed 48 of President Donald Trump’s nominees at once, voting for the first time under new rules to begin clearing a backlog of executive branch positions that had been delayed by Democrats.”

Oh no! This enables Trump to run the government instead of the bureaucrats.

ITEM 22: Trending Politics reported, “Nicholas Roske, a California man who traveled to the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022, [now] identifies as a transgender woman named Sophie.”

We don’t need more gun control. We need tranny control.

ITEM 23: The WLT Report reported:

A relative of 22-year-old Lance Twiggs, the roommate and transgender lover of suspected Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson, just revealed why Twiggs moved away from his parents in the first place. As it turns out, according to this family member, Twiggs was kicked out of the house as a teen by his parents because he was causing trouble. Reportedly, he was using drugs and alcohol. Additionally, he was addicted to video games and acted hateful towards his family. The relative also confirmed that Twiggs was struggling with his ‘gender identity’ during this time.

Yep, we need tranny control.

ITEM 24: Thomas Lifson reported, “Japan sends F-15 fighters and support personnel to NATO bases in the US, Canada, the UK, and Germany.”

As long as they don’t send them to Pearl Harbor, I am OK with this.

