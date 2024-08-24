Tim Walz officially accepted the Democrat vice presidential nomination this week.

ITEM 1: UPI reported, “Canadian railroads lock out union workers, shutting down freight trains.”

Justin Castreau isn’t a fascist. Mussolini made the trains run on time.

ITEM 2: The New York Post reported, “FBI investigates how maggots got into DNC breakfast in Chicago.”

They had press credentials.

ITEM 3: The Daily Mail reported, “Country legends The Chicks were heavily panned for an awkwardly off-key performance of the National Anthem at the Democrat National Convention.”

The Dixie Chicks were so bad that even Colin Kaepernick complained.

ITEM 4: Vanity Fair reported, “The Obamas took turns personally roasting Trump, with Michelle taking jabs at his penchant for whining and racist rhetoric and Barack maybe making a penis-size joke while mocking Trump’s ‘weird obsession’ with crowd sizes.”

Nothing quite screams totally not gay, super straight, hyper-hetero, happily married man like speculating on the size of another man’s junk.

As Obama wrote a lover 42 years ago, “You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

ITEM 5: Citizen Free Press reported, “Taliban outlaws women from speaking in public.”

I didn’t like the DNC convention either, but that is a bit of an over-reaction.

ITEM 6: Fox reported, “Trump pulls ahead of Harris in betting market during Dem convention.”

Just remember, someone bet on Mike Dukakis.

ITEM 7: NBC reported, “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsed former President Donald Trump Friday afternoon during a lengthy speech putting to rest his tumultuous independent presidential campaign.”

Well, there’s 13 votes right there. Only need a million more RFK Juniors to pull off a landslide.

ITEM 8: Amuse tweeted, “YELLOW PERIL: Media reports about the skyrocketing enrollment of Asian students at MIT are reminiscent of reports that resulted in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 and the Chinese Massacre of 1871 in Los Angeles.

“MIT’s Class of 2028 is 5% Black, down from 15% in the Class of 2027. Hispanic and Latino representation has also decreased, making up 11%, compared to 16% last year. The white share saw a slight decline from 38% to 37%. As expected, the major beneficiaries are Asian applicants, who, despite being minorities themselves, were disadvantaged by the previous affirmative action policies. Asians now make up 47% of the incoming class, up from 40%.”

MIT’s basketball team will suck but gimme a dozen Jewish Asians and I will take over the world.

ITEM 9: Shooting News Weekly reported, “A Kansas U.S. District Court judge has tossed an illegal machine gun possession charge on Second Amendment grounds. The court found that the machine guns in question are clearly bearable arms, and in this case at least, the government failed to show a historical tradition to justify their ban.”

Trump judge.

ITEM 10: The Tommy gun began production in 1921 with a civilian market because the Great War had ended. In those days, there was no military-industrial complex. FDR and a Democrat Congress used the excuse of gang wars in Chicago to effectively ban the Tommy gun.

And there have been no gang wars in Chicago ever since.

ITEM 11: Post Millennial reported, “California moves ahead with $0 down payment loans for new homes for illegal immigrant.”

Meanwhile, the state’s answer to destitute veterans seeking shelter is the police won’t stop you from putting up a pup tent — unless Chairman Xi is coming to town.

ITEM 12: Breitbart reported, “London Mayor Sadiq Khan Fears for His Safety if Trump Is Reelected, Says Labour Should Openly Back Kamala.”

Khan should fear RAID like all the other roaches.

ITEM 13: President Trump said, “The voters will hold Kamala and Joe accountable this November — and when I take office, I will ask for the resignations of every single senior official who touched the Afghanistan disaster. I want them on my desk at noon on Inauguration Day.”

Why ask? Fire.

ITEM 14: CBS reported, “Harley-Davidson is dropping DEI policies after pressure from diversity critics.”

This year, Harley was about as popular at Sturgis as Biden at the DNC.

ITEM 15: Zero Hedge reported, “ ‘Must Have Been Tipped Off’: Jack Daniel’s Cuts Woke Training Ahead Of Robby Starbuck’s Next Exposé.”

Starbuck has ended DEI at Harley-Davidson, Tractor Supply and John Deere. America can survive without Disney, Coca-Cola and even, if need be, Chick-fil-A. But it needs its hogs and tractors and whiskey. Especially its whiskey.

ITEM 16: UPI reported, “U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Wednesday that its officers at the El Paso port of entry confiscated 92,000 rounds of large-caliber ammunition leaving the United States over the weekend.”

That’s nice, but how about confiscating 92,000 illegal aliens?

ITEM 17: Gizmodo reported, “The Atlantic Is Cooling at a Mysteriously Fast Rate After Record Warmth.”

NWS Hanford tweeted, “An unusually, early, cold storm, even for the High Sierra above 8000 feet. August snow has not occurred in these locations for at least 20 years. Although these are light amounts, motorists and hikers should be aware of this forecast.”

Hottest summer in history.

ITEM 18: Charlie Kirk tweeted, “Democrats are attempting to culturally appropriate conservatism. They think you'll let your country be destroyed as long as the means of destruction wears camo hats, flannel shirts, and talks about hunting.”

Two can play that game! I’m dying my hair purple and putting it in a man bun. I will get a nose ring and inappropriate tattoos. Going vegan might take some doing, especially if bacon is not considered dairy. I have whittled my list of possible pronouns to Xe, Ze and Bee.

ITEM 19: AP said, “Ohio’s elections chief on Wednesday referred for possible prosecution 597 apparent noncitizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot in a recent election — a higher number than he normally finds but still a tiny fraction of the state’s electorate.”

Hey, remember when AP said Minnesota’s AG was going to try Derek Chauvin for murder, still a tiny fraction of the state’s police force?

ITEM 20: Townhall reported, “The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a new Arizona law — which requires individuals to provide proof of citizenship in order to register to vote — can go into effect immediately.”

Why did Democrats sue? After all, it is just a tiny fraction of the state’s electorate.

ITEM 21: The Hill reported, “Kennedy siblings rip RFK Jr. for endorsing Trump: ‘A betrayal’ of family values.”

Kennedy family values include leaving a woman to drown after you drive drunk off a bridge.

ITEM 22: The Austin Daily Herald reported, “The National Weather Service office in La Crosse, Wisconsin, will be hosting a public open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7.

“This will be a fun, free, rain or shine event for the whole family with the theme, Unleash Your Inner Meteorologist!”

Come rain or shine? They’re the National Weather Service. Shouldn’t they know if it is going to rain or shine?

FINALLY, as readers know, I have a grandson who turns 4 in October and a granddaughter who was born in January. My son (their father) wrote, “Noah gets really jealous of Luna. Today I talked with him.

“I told him all the ways Luna is jealous of him (he can run and she can’t, he can eat food and she can’t, he can talk and she can’t, he can watch TV and she can’t, and so on). I told him he is like a king and she is just a baby.

“When I told him this, Noah pretended to take off his crown and put it on Luna. And said she was Queen Luna.”

I have two grandchildren and a great son.

