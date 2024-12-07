ITEM 1: Breitbart reported, “Several top Veterans Affairs officials in Tennessee resigned as an internal investigation and a broader congressional probe into alleged sexual misconduct intensified, Breitbart News has learned.

“Congressional investigators discovered that one man who resigned, whose name they would not tell Breitbart News but sources familiar say was a bargaining unit biomedical employee, had dozens of sexual relationships with women who worked at the Mountain Home VA medical center in Tennessee. In fact, the congressional investigators told Breitbart News this one man slept with no fewer than 32 different women who worked there—and the man and several of the women bragged about their exploits on an online group forum on a government communication portal that VA officials use to communicate about veteran healthcare and facility operations.”

32? Typical government worker screwing people over.

ITEM 2: Yahoo reported, “Trump to attend reopening of Notre Dame in Paris.”

Macron invited him instead of Biden because Biden would have said, “Oh boy. Notre Dame! Who are they playing?”

ITEM 3: Riley Gaines tweeted, “LPGA has updated their gender eligibility requirements to ban men from women’s golf.”

The L in LPGA no longer stands for liberal.

ITEM 4: Legal Insurrection reported, “Biden Promises $1 Billion to Help Africans Displaced by Natural Disasters.”

In other news, North Carolina announced it is now part of Africa.

ITEM 5: NYT reported, “How Trump Targeted Undecided Voters Without Breaking the Bank.”

They ran ads with Kamala speaking.

ITEM 6: WSJ reported, “Americans’ Cars Keep Getting Older—and Creakier.”

So do their drivers.

ITEM 7: ESPN talking head Stephen A. Smith said, “To come out, and start talking about how it’s been a ‘witch hunt’ [and] the GOP was after [Hunter]. Wait a minute — what have y’all been doing with Donald Trump all these years?”

Thank you, FJB, for boosting President Trump’s popularity by another 10 points.

ITEM 8: Ana Navarro-Cárdenas of The View defended the pardon by tweeting, “Woodrow Wilson pardoned his brother-in-law, Hunter deButts.”

It was not him, but rather his cousin Seymour.

ITEM 9: Andy Kaczynski tweeted, “Esquire wrote an entire piece saying that people should ‘shut the fuck up’ about Hunter Biden’s pardon claiming that George H.W. Bush pardoned his son Neil. The entire story has now been corrected to note this is not a thing that happened.”

It was not him, but rather his cousin Seymour.

ITEM 10: WKRC reported, “Man allegedly shoplifted over $1,000 during ‘Shop with a Cop’ event.”

He thought it was cop while you shop.

ITEM 11: The Washington Examiner reported, “Liberal Media Scream: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough back to attacking Trump.”

The only thing that changed after Joe Blow kissed Trump’s, um, ring is Joe now screams to a smaller audience.

ITEM 12: Sia Kordestani tweeted with a video, “Joy Reid considers it gangsterism and bullying for Trump to demand Hamas release the hostages before Inauguration Day. This is an example of the left abandoning Jews.”

Not to mention abandoning the USA because the hostages include Americans. Maybe if they were trannies who play basketball the media would care.

ITEM 13: The Hill erupted, “Ocasio-Cortez first person to hit a million followers on Bluesky.”

AOC is excited to leave Twitter, where she has 12.8 million followers. Liberal math.

ITEM 14: PJ Media reported, “Biden Tosses a Middle Finger Salute to the Coal Industry on His Way Out the Door.”

The feeling is mutual, bud.

ITEM 15: Gateway Pundit reported, “Just In: Majority Democrat Miami-Dade County Commission Votes to Name Street ‘President Donald J. Trump Avenue’ After Trump’s Historic Victory.”

The street’s old name was Palm Avenue, in honor of the Biden Crime Family.

ITEM 16: Vice reported, “Flavor Flav Says He Was Kicked Out of the Rockefeller Tree Lighting.”

His time has passed.

ITEM 17: AP said, “Chad Chronister, Donald Trump’s pick to run the DEA, withdraws name from consideration.”

The Florida sheriff was a Covid Karen. Florida has always had a problem with its chads.

ITEM 18: AP said, “President-elect Donald Trump was joking when he suggested Canada become the 51st U.S. state during a dinner with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a Canadian minister who attended their recent dinner said Tuesday.”

Sure he was. They will keep telling themselves that up until we remove their U’s from labor and harbor, and fine people $1,000 for saying a-boot. And that’s in real American money, not loons.

ITEM 19: E! News reported that Britney Spears has moved to Mexico to escape the paparazzi.

The story said, “Britney—who shares sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—was seen landing in Cabo San Lucas on Dec. 2 in photos obtained by TMZ and appeared to be all smiles sporting a white trench coat, black hat and sunglasses.”

I don’t think the move to escape the paparazzi worked.

ITEM 20: Matthew Rice, solicitor general of Tennessee, defended before the Supreme Court his state’s ban on tranny surgery for kids.

Rice: “How many minors have to have their bodies irreparably harmed for unproven benefits?” Sotomayor: “Every medical treatment has risk. Even taking aspirin.”

Ah, the wise Latinx woman has solved the problem. Instead of surgery, just give the kids aspirin.

ITEM 21: AP said, “Memphis police use excessive force and discriminate against black people, the Justice Department finds in a probe launched after Tyre Nichols death.”

Buck Sexton tweeted, “The Memphis Chief of Police is a black woman, and the entire police force is majority black officers. No mention of this anywhere in the article though.”

If men can give birth, by golly black people can be white supremacists.

ITEM 22: Patrick Webb tweeted, “The Biden White House is considering preemptive pardons for those in Trump’s crosshairs, including Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci, Politico reports.”

Or as Dr. Evil called it, a pre-emptive shh.

ITEM 23: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “Big Pharma company Eli Lilly announces historic $3B expansion of Kenosha, Wisconsin manufacturing facility after meeting with Trump in Mar-a-Lago.”

The factory will make red pills for liberals to swallow.

ITEM 24: Senator Pocahontas tweeted, “In 2023, over 29,000 active-duty troops were sexually assaulted, including more than 6 in every 100 women in the military. Many servicemembers never report these crimes. The rates of assault are estimated to be up to four times higher.

“Pete Hegseth must not be the Defense Secretary.”

She would have asked the man who ran DOD in 2023, Lloyd Austin, about it but he disappears for a month at a time without notice.

ITEM 25: Hot Air reported, “Joni Ernst—Who Voted for Lloyd Austin—Says Hegseth ‘Didn’t Persuade Her.’ ”

Iowans elected her because she said she knew how to cut pork. The national debt doubled since she took office in 2015.

Share

ITEM 26: Robert Spencer said, “Fetterman Offers an Unlikely Plan to Bind Up the Nation’s Wounds.”

The nation isn’t wounded. DC is. I am all for binding it up and tossing it in the bin.

ITEM 27: CTV News reported, “A man was severely injured Tuesday morning when he leaped onto a polar bear to protect his wife from being mauled in the Far North community of Fort Severn.”

Every husband in the world now has to upgrade his Christmas present.

ITEM 28: Benny Johnson tweeted, “Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson arrested by FBI for wire fraud and theft of federal funds, following prior ethics and campaign finance violations.”

Anderson is the first Muslim and first African immigrant elected to the city’s council. She’ll be Boston’s first Muslim and first African immigrant politician to go to prison. Break down those glass ceilings—and floors.

TWO POLLS TODAY.

Share

Leave a comment