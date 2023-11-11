ITEM 1: Fortune reported, “Bumble undergoes a CEO shakeup as recession fears make singles forego pricey dating apps and the company’s stock tanks 80% in 2 years.”

Just as well. Who can afford to date now?

ITEM 2: Cockburn reported, “Senator Joe Manchin is eyeing the presidency — of West Virginia University, multiple Mountain State sources tell Cockburn.”

Maybe his daughter Heather needs another degree.

Meanwhile, Manchin won’t seek re-election. The state changed, he didn't.

Democrats could exhume and re-animate Byrd like they did in Pennsylvania with Fetterman.

ITEM 3: Honest Reporting reported, “On October 7, Hamas terrorists were not the only ones who documented the war crimes they had committed during their deadly rampage across southern Israel. Some of their atrocities were captured by Gaza-based photojournalists working for the Associated Press and Reuters news agencies whose early morning presence at the breached border area raises serious ethical questions.

“What were they doing there so early on what would ordinarily have been a quiet Saturday morning? Was it coordinated with Hamas? Did the respectable wire services, which published their photos, approve of their presence inside enemy territory, together with the terrorist infiltrators? Did the photojournalists who freelance for other media, like CNN and The New York Times, notify these outlets? Judging from the pictures of lynching, kidnapping and storming of an Israeli kibbutz, it seems like the border has been breached not only physically, but also journalistically.”

I used to call AP Hamas-shielding. I now know it is part of Hamas.

Why did they not warn Israeli citizens? There were no military targets attacked.

AP, Reuters and the New York Times are accomplices to war crimes. Let’s arrest and jail their CEOs pending trial.

ITEM 4: National Review reported, “CNN Cuts Ties with Freelancer after Photo Emerges of Him Sharing a Kiss with Hamas Leader.”

Homophobic CNN.

ITEM 5: NYT reported, “Behind Hamas’s Bloody Gambit to Create a ‘Permanent’ State of War.

“Hamas leaders say they waged their Oct. 7 attack on Israel because they believed the Palestinian cause was slipping away, and that only violence could revive it.”

It is nice of NYT, the publicists of the October 7 attack, to explain their reasons for supporting the largest slaughter of Jewish civilians since the Holocaust ended 78 years ago.

After this, every employee of AP, CNN, NYT and Reuters must register as a foreign agent of the Hamas/Palestinian/Gaza government.

ITEM 6: Six days after the October 7 atrocities, Reuters reported, “Saudi Arabia is putting U.S.-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice, two sources familiar with Riyadh’s thinking said, signaling a rapid rethinking of its foreign policy priorities as war escalates between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas.”

Israel responded by demolishing Gaza City in the biggest urban renewal program since World War II.

Now, the Cradle has reported, “The Saudi Minister of Investment, Khalid bin Abdulaziz al-Falih, confirmed that the issue of normalizing relations between the kingdom and Israel is still on the table, but it is conditional on a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue.”

Normal is fighting back when someone attacks you. Israel is getting respect.

ITEM 7: The Hill reported, “Hillary Clinton warns against Trump 2024 win: ‘Hitler was duly elected.’”

She wasn’t. That makes her worse than Hitler.

ITEM 8: Charlie Kirk tweeted, “Ilhan Omar delivers a shrieking address to Congress to defend fellow Squad member and embattled Palestine First activist, Rashida Tlaib.”

Omar said, “Rashida will stand strong, and the Palestinian movement will continue for liberation until every single Palestinian has the right to live in liberty.”

Liberty? I thought they wanted shari’a law.

ITEM 9: The Hill reported, “Buttigieg makes surprise visit to Ukraine.”

Can’t Zelensky just direct deposit the kickbacks? He needs a Stripe account.

ITEM 10: Hot Air reported, “Rasmussen: Most Americans Reject Ceasefire in Gaza.”

68% say Foxtrot Alpha, Foxtrot Oscar. 21% say from the river to the sea. The rest are wondering how long before Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift split up.

ITEM 11: NBC hosted the third RINO debate. The network’s fact checks were the only interesting thing.

DeSantis said, “Biden’s neglect has been atrocious. He left them stranded; they couldn’t get flights out. So I scrambled resources in Florida. I sent planes over to Israel, and I brought back over 700 people to safety.”

NBC said, “This is half-true.”

Oh?

It said, “On Oct. 12, DeSantis signed an executive order that allowed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to pay for Americans in Israel to fly back to the U.S. The flights, however, were organized by the Tampa-based nonprofit group Project Dynamo, which specializes in rescuing Americans in distress, and DeSantis’ primary role was to fund the flights.”

So he got them out but did not pilot the plane.

ITEM 12: NBC said it was half-true, but DeSantis did not dump the passengers midway through the trip.

My ruling? NBC gets four Fullas: 💩💩💩💩

ITEM 13: USA Today reported the FBI sent tanks to New Jersey to serve an arrest warrant on a J6 protester. The newspaper acted as if this were normal.

I guess in the Banana States of America we have now, it is.

ITEM 14: The Wall Street Journal reported, “Best Way to Extinguish a Flaming Electric Vehicle? Let It Burn.

“Fire departments across America are wrestling with fires in EV cars that last longer and are harder to extinguish.”

The best way to avoid such a fire is to not buy a battery-operated car.

ITEM 15: The Washington Examiner reported, “Megyn Kelly will moderate the fourth Republican National Committee primary debate next month in Alabama.”

Who would have thought 8 years ago, this would be an upgrade from the moderators the RINOs have had so far?

ITEM 16: The Washington Free Beacon reported, “Anti-Israel representative Rashida Tlaib is connected to at least ‘six terror-linked activists who all served as cohosts for fundraisers for her 2018 congressional campaign,’ according to a report from a watchdog group.”

Rashida Tlaib, D-Hamas.

ITEM 17: The Epoch Times reported, “BLM Branch Co-Founder's Election Bombshell: Trump Best Candidate for President.”

Given this year’s choices, that’s faint praise.

ITEM 18: CNBC reported, “Credit card balances spiked in the third quarter to a $1.08 trillion record. Here’s how we got here.”

I am more interested in how we got that $33 trillion debt that Democrats and RINOs placed on us.

ITEM 19: The Tennessee Star reported, “Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed on Wednesday that seven of its officers have been placed on administrative assignment following the leak of at least three pages of Covenant killer Audrey Elizabeth Hale’s manifesto to conservative commentator and comedian Steven Crowder, who published them Monday.”

Florida is hiring. Better pay. Less BS.

ITEM 20: As Kane at Citizen Free Press put it, “100% Electric Google Bus loses power, smashes into 9 cars on San Fran street.”

Google Bus. Sounds like a VW hippies drove in the 1960s.

The story is here.

The city should stick to what works — those little cable cars that take you halfway to the stars.

ITEM 21: BBC reported, “‘I’m calling from Israeli intelligence. We have the order to bomb. You have two hours.’”

Instead of praising Israel for giving fair warning — something Palestinians, AP, Reuters and NYT failed to do on October 7 — BBC made the Israelis the bad guys for warning civilians before hitting military targets.

ITEM 22: Lindsey Graham said, “I will not vote for one dime for any country, including Israel, until we first secure our own border.”

Graham on May 19, 2022, wrote, “Why I support a Ukraine aid package before it’s too late.”

I guess the border was secure and snug as a bug in a rug 18 months ago.

ITEM 23: The Daily Mail reported, “Kevin Bacon no longer eats bacon.”

Good. More for me.

ITEM 24: Politico reported, “The House adopted a measure barring the use of the terms latinx or latin-x in official documents. Seven Democrats — Yadira Caraveo (Colo.), Matt Cartwright (Pa.), Henry Cuellar (Texas), Jared Golden (Maine), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Mary Peltola (Alaska) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.) — joined with Republicans in voting yes.”]

Nice to see MAGA Mike get the important stuff done first.

There will be plenty of time later for trivial stuff like balancing the budget, reining in the deep state and releasing the J6 tapes.

ITEM 25: Vox reported, “The problem isn’t inflation. It’s prices.”

I somehow feel better at 70 knowing that soon I will be passing the world on to the stupidest morons to ever roam the Earth. I won’t be walking into the light; I will be running.

ITEM 26: Leah Barkoukis reported, “The U.S. Army on Monday released a recruitment ad that critics argue is a sure sign the military is gearing up for war.

“There are no signs of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the 30-second spot, which features white males jumping out of a plane.”

The video. In my day, there was only one color in the Army. Green.

(Today is the actual Veterans Day. We’re supposed to harrumph that things were tougher in our day.)

ITEM 27: The Truth About Guns reported, “After Blaming Almost Everyone for Gun Crime, Harvard Man David Hogg Now Goes After — White Women.”

Just like every other incel tries.

ITEM 28: The New Republic asked, “Why Is Mike Johnson Flying a Christian Nationalist Flag Outside His Office?”

For the same reason Tlaib flies a Palestinian Terrorist Flag.

ITEM 29: AP reported, “Beyond Meat plans layoffs as US sales plummet.”

The company suffers the Wendy’s Syndrome. Too many people are asking, where’s the beef?

ITEM 30: Issues and Insights reported, “SHOCK — One In Five Democrats Side With Hamas: I&I/TIPP Poll.”

I am shocked. I thought the number would be far higher, like 3 or 4 out of 5 support Hamas.

ITEM 31: Deadline Hollywood tweeted, “Coyote Vs. Acme: Finished Live/Action Animated Pic Shelved Completely By Warner Bros As Studio Takes Tax Write-off.”

It was done in when Warner Brothers went DEI and had a wombat replace the coyote and a seagull replace the road runner.

ITEM 32: Post Millennial reported, “In separate warnings that could be unprecedented, the United Kingdom and Canada have both simultaneously declared terrorist threat travel alerts against each other.”

Girl fight!

ITEM 33: The New York Post reported, “$16 McDonald’s meal leaves fans fuming — beloved fast food chain ‘no longer affordable.’”

Ah, McDonald’s. When we were poor, it was all we could afford. But thanks to scrimping and saving, and wise investments, in retirement, my wife and I can afford $16 meals.

