ITEM 1: RIP, Jerry West.

The Logo.

ITEM 2: Collin Rugg tweeted, “2nd grade teacher who was arrested for being drunk in class is no longer facing charges because ‘it is not illegal to teach drunk.’”

She can go back to teaching them their ABCDUIs.

ITEM 3: An Interactive Polls tweet said Casey DeSantis leads in polling to be Florida’s next governor.

Just call her Lurleen.

ITEM 4: Trans women are women?

Hazel Appleyard tweeted, “Urinal cakes are cakes.”

That baker in Colorado who keeps getting sued now has a way of making a gay wedding cake.

ITEM 5: Benny Johnson tweeted, “Trump gives Logan Paul a mugshot T-Shirt.”

He only needs the Scottie Scheffler shirt to complete his collection.

ITEM 6: DC_Draino tweeted, “President Trump mentioned abolishing the Federal income tax at a House GOP meeting.”

Democrats tax things they don’t like: cigarettes, booze, income, et cetera.

ITEM 7: A jury in Delaware convicted Hunter of felony paperwork errors on his purchase of a gun, which could land him 25 years in prison.

Suddenly, some pundits support federal gun control.

ITEM 8: Zero Hedge reported, “Russia To Export Coal To India Via Iran. It’s A 4-Alarm-Bells Fire.”

Does the Big Guy get his 10%, because we all know FJB’s sanctions enabled this.

ITEM 9: The Blaze reported, “WNBA expected to lose $50 million despite popularity — league is ‘hard-pressed to exist without the NBA,’ executive says.”

After 25 seasons the league’s players have been role models for young women to follow their example and pursue their dreams so that when they grow up they too can find a sugar daddy.

ITEM 10: Simon Ateba tweeted, “The House voted to hold Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.”

I finally share something in common with the Not A Justice Garland — contempt for Congress.

ITEM 11: Ali Bradley tweeted, “If you are a U.S. citizen you waited 30+ minutes in the TSA line at San Antonio International airport this morning. If you were released into the country after crossing illegally — you get your own line with little to no wait time.”

Which group is most likely to blow up a plane?

Our government is still a combatant in the War On Terrorism. It changed sides.

ITEM 12: The Russian navy parked a fleet of ships off the Eastern Seaboard for as couple of nights.

All those Ukraine flags confused them. Now they think Kyiv is in Virginia.

ITEM 13: Riley Gaines tweeted, “Great news! Lia Thomas won’t be able to compete in women’s category at the Olympics or any other elite competition.”

He should become a lifeguard because liberals are drowning in their tears.

ITEM 14: George Papadopoulos tweeted, “Saudi Arabia ditches U.S. dollar and will NOT renew the 50 year petro-dollar agreement with the United States.

“Saudi Arabia will now sell oil in multiple currencies, including the Chinese RMB, Euros, Yen, and Yuan, instead of exclusively in U.S. dollars.”

It will accept Chinese RMB, Euros, Yen, and Yuan — just like Biden.

ITEM 15: MAGA Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna tweeted, “I am introducing legislation today to make our foods less toxic. Millions of Americans consume poisonous food dyes and sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup daily. I’m putting an end to that. I urge my colleagues to join me in this VITAL legislation.”

Not a ban on tranny surgery for kids.

Not a ban on government agencies using social media companies to censor conservatives.

Not a ban on the FBI spying on critics.

No, she wants to outlaw Peeps, a snack that make people happy. Maybe she believes MAGA is an acronym for Make America Grumpy Again.

ITEM 16: The Southern Poverty Law Center, which works to blacklist conservative organizations, laid off 60 employees.

This will impoverish them. If they sue, isn’t SPLC obligated to represent them because they are poor?

ITEM 17: Instapundit reported, “Elon Musk says Tesla shareholders re-approved his pay package worth billions that a judge struck down. Tesla’s incorporation is going from Delaware to Texas, Delaware’s reputation for trustworthiness in matters of corporate law — cultivated over more than a century — is now trashed, and for what? So a Delaware judge can feel special for a bit. Thus does woke politics operate.”

Moving Tesla’s incorporation to Texas leaves an empty post office box in Delaware.

ITEM 18: John Fetterman drove his car into another car while speeding on Interstate 70. Police did not ticket the senator, who said, “I need to do better and do it slower.”

But enough about his sex life, what did he say about the car crash?

ITEM 19: Dennis Kucinich tweeted, “Senate Armed Services draft NDAA Summary that would require the registration of women for the draft. Also earlier today, the House approved automatic Selective Service registration for the first time since 1972 during the Vietnam War. Does anyone hear the drums of war and see the erosion of our individual liberty?”

Draft beer, not women.

ITEM 20: Rawsalert tweeted, “Police are actively investigating after someone driving a red pickup truck was doing burnouts and left tire marks on pride mural after it was installed three days ago.”

That was in Huntington, West Virginia. It wasn’t a red Mustang convertible, so you know it wasn’t me. But he smoked it like Kamala hitting a bong.

ITEM 21: The Telegraph reported, “Israel kills most senior Hezbollah commander since war began.”

Hamas, Hezbollah, Iran — Israel doesn’t care. Take the trash out from the river to the sea.

ITEM 22: NYT said, “The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Starbucks on Thursday in a challenge against a labor ruling by a federal judge, making it more difficult for a key federal agency to intervene when a company is accused of illegally suppressing labor organizing.”

The story also said, “The Starbucks case (Starbucks Corporation v. McKinney, No. 23-367) was the latest in a series of challenges to the N.L.R.B.’s authority. In February, Amazon argued in a legal filing that the board itself was unconstitutional, after similar arguments from SpaceX and Trader Joe’s.”

Starbucks. Amazon. Trader Joe’s. It is almost as if woke companies don’t like living under the Big Government they promote.

ITEM 23: PJ Media reported, “90 Actresses Turn Down Roles in Play Attacking J.K. Rowling.”

The play’s original name was TERF C**T. Oddly enough, women don’t like being called a c**t.

ITEM 24: Space News reported, “Armenia signed the Artemis Accords regarding safe and responsible space exploration June 12, the tenth country to do so this year.”

The Biden administration is signing powerhouses up in its Star Wars with Red China, which just signed Serbia up to its ILRS team. We’ll build the rockets and starships. Armenia will provide the bean dip.

ITEM 25: Mediaite reported, “‘BURN!’ Biden Drops Brutal Jan. 6 Riot Ad Ahead Of Trump’s First Capitol Hill Visit Since Felony Convictions.”

It was hard to distinguish the footage from the Mostly Peaceful Protests of 2020 and the Anti-Semitic Rallies on college campuses.

ITEM 26: Business Insider reported, “Donald Trump is dangling tax cuts and less red tape to win over top CEOs.”

Wow, who knew that promise to end taxing tips as income was that important to billionaires?

ITEM 27: WTVR reported, “Unaware she was pregnant, this Virginia mom gave birth at Taco Bell: ‘A miracle, out of nowhere.’”

It’s a great story of a real blessing. I ain’t spoiling the ending.

ITEM 28: NBC reported, “In a loss for the Biden administration, the Supreme Court ruled Friday that a federal ban on bump stocks, gun accessories that allow semiautomatic rifles to fire more quickly, is [unconstitutional].”

The story also said, “Writing for the majority, Justice Clarence Thomas said that a firearm equipped with the accessory does not meet the definition of machinegun.”

The guy who sued and won takes a victory lap.

The NRA, which supported the ban, tried to take credit for its repeal. We now know the R stands for RINO.

ITEM 29: Off the Press reported that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is on his list of VP candidates.

That’s great news because it will make Winsome Earle-Sears governor.

ITEM 30: The Washington Free-Beacon reported, “Trump odds of winning hit new high, 19 points over Biden.”

Hillary’s odds were 91% on Election Day.

ITEM 31: Dov Kleiman tweeted, “Bill Belichick is reportedly dating 24-year-old former cheerleader Jordon Hudson.”

Leonardo DiCaprio is an amateur.

FINALLY, billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya said after meeting Trump, “He is charismatic. He's intellectually sharp, and he's funny. And when you put that together, he can engage an audience for a long time and be totally extemporaneous. The other thing I would say is that he is very polite. And he's kind in a way that was disarming and was not what I expected.

“And so I felt that I had misjudged him many years in the past. And so I was very glad that I had an opportunity to sit beside him and to actually interact with him one-on-one. It was really engaging.

“It was not just a pro-America agenda, but it was very clear that he was pro-innovation. So he was really supportive of AI in the details that he talked about, he was very supportive of crypto in those details. And he's very much low regulation, low taxation. And so when you put that together, it does stand very much in contrast with what the alternative is.

“So it's us talking, and he says, you guys are a really beautiful couple. And I said, well, thank you. And then he turns to me, and he goes, well, you must be really rich. And I started laughing out loud. Natalie thought he was hilarious.”

Matt Drudge meanwhile blared headlines on Friday night:

TRUMP AT 78

WILL HE OUTLIVE JOE?

CONFUSED IN MEET WITH CEOS

'DOESN'T KNOW WHAT HE'S TALKING ABOUT'

I ain’t saying Drudge is on the CIA payroll, I am just saying he acts like someone who is

