ITEM 1: Mediaite reported, “President Joe Biden will not be charged over his retention of government documents, Special Counsel Robert Hur announced on Thursday. In doing so, Hur stated that if Biden were charged, the president could present to a jury ‘as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.’”

In response, the president went on national TV to reassure the public that his memory is as good as that thing, you know, whatchamacallit. He took questions from reporters.

Peter Doocy: “President Biden, something that the special counsel said in his report is that one of the reasons you were not charged is because, in his description, you are a ‘well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory.’”

Biden: “I am well-meaning! I am an old man, and I know what the hell I'm doing. I’ve been president, and I put this country back on its feet. I don’t need his recommendation.”

After assuring us that his memory is fine, Biden called President Sisi of Egypt “the president of Mexico.”

Time magazine should rerun this story from 6 years ago— “Could the 25th Amendment Be Trump’s Downfall? Here’s How It Works” — changing the name Trump to Biden.

As I read the amendment, it would require approval of two-thirds of Congress to remove Biden this way. Why would Republicans do that?

ITEM 2: ABC reported, “Americans’ credit card balances climbed to a new record high $1.13 trillion, according to data released Tuesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.”

Those irresponsible consumers.

Meanwhile, the federal government’s debt tops $34 trillion — $34,000,000,000,000.

ITEM 3: NYT reported, “Ford Reports Quarterly Loss but Says Sales Grew.”

The story said, “The division of the company that makes gasoline and hybrid vehicles earned $813 million before interest and taxes in the fourth quarter, and its commercial vehicle division made $1.8 billion. The unit that makes electric vehicles lost $1.6 billion.”

One of these things is not like the other.

ITEM 4: The Journal (WV) reported, “The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon that local charges have now been filed against former Jefferson High School teacher Edgar Conn.

“Conn was arrested Saturday as a fugitive from justice, facing eight counts of sexual exploitation of a child in Cobb County, Georgia. On Monday, Jefferson County Sgt. Joe Forman obtained an arrest warrant for Conn, charging him with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct (more than 50 images but less than 600 images); soliciting a minor via computer; and distribution and display to minor of obscene matter.”

Many readers asked about this.

Jefferson County is almost as far from Poca as you can get and still be in West Virginia. Thank goodness.

ITEM 5: UPI reported, “Nevada primaries: Biden sails to victory, Haley loses to ‘none of these candidates.’”

In her Salutatorian Speech, she bragged, “No one can beat me.”

Trump swept the Nevada caucus which actually divvied up the state’s delegates to the convention.

ITEM 6: The New York Post reported, “High school sports broadcaster awarded $25 million after newspaper wrongfully called him a racist.”

The newspaper was the Oklahoman, owned by Gannett, the DEI company that is hastening the death of newspapers nationwide.

ITEM 7: The Volokh Conspiracy reported, “Young Kansas City Chiefs Fan Sues Deadspin Over Racism Allegations.”

The corporation branded a 9-year-old Indian lad as a racist for wearing a headdress to a game. When virtue signaling finally carries a price, it will end.

ITEM 8: Not the Bee reported, “Florida mom with giant bumper sticker promoting Only Fans account confused as to why kids’ Christian prep school is upset with her.”

She said, “I don't think it’s right. People are going to be offended by all sorts of things, different bumper stickers, whatever. But at the end of the day, this is something that supports my family.”

Whatever happened to selling Avon and hosting Tupperware parties?

ITEM 9: NYT reported, “Ronna McDaniel, RNC Chairwoman, Plans to Step Down.”

The next day, NBC reported, “Ronna McDaniel assures RNC members she’s ‘hard at work’ after questions about her future.”

Which one of these liars are you gonna believe?

ITEM 10: AP reported, “Adult dancers in Washington state want a strippers’ bill of rights. Here’s how it could help them.”

As the Jolly Green Giant says, ho, ho, ho.

That’s slut shaming? Hood. They should be ashamed. They are sluts.

ITEM 11: WABC reported, “As many as 70 New York City Housing Authority employees were arrested Tuesday in a federal corruption investigation.”

They took millions in kickbacks from contractors. Or as I like to call it, Bidening.

Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said, “The extensive bribery and extortion alleged here calls for significant reforms to NYCHA’s no-bid contracting process, which DOI has recommended and NYCHA has accepted.”

The reform will be to make sure the higher-ups get their cut.

ITEM 12: Newsweek reported, “Tucker Carlson's interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin could see the conservative pundit targeted by European Union lawmakers, current and former members of the European Parliament have told Newsweek.”

No problem. He can dress up like a Muslim and go anywhere he wants to go in Europe.

ITEM 13: Marc Morano of Climate Depot tweeted, “‘Hawaii has eliminated coal; it's gone!’ — You get that? Hawaii gets rid of its last coal plant, commits to going carbon neutral — and the rolling blackouts begin!

“And by the way, the solar panels can't be blamed. It was heavy rain. Who would have thought on a tropical island that it would rain?

“Of course no one knew that. That’s unforeseen. No one’s at fault with solar. Solar is the most wonderful, safe, and effective power source with no flaws.”

Is he using that sarcasm stuff I keep hearing about?

ITEM 14: Deutsche Welle reported, “Russia bans anti-war candidate Nadezhdin from election.”

Meanwhile, our Supreme Court will decide whether Biden’s party can ban Trump from the ballot.

ITEM 15: AP reported, “Massachusetts governor nominates former romantic partner to state’s highest court.”

The governor is a lesbian and I really doubt a heterosexual would get away with this. She’s the first lesbian governor. She should use better judgment because she is making the rest of the dykes look bad.

ITEM 16: Vladimir Putin told Tucker Carlson: “We are thousands of miles away. You have issues on your border, issues with migration, issues with national debt at $33 trillion. You have nothing better to do than fight in Ukraine?”

Has he been reading my Substack?

ITEM 17: Carlson asked Putin to release a jailed Wall Street Journal reporter.

Putin refused, but Carlson’s critics need to note that he tried. Putin’s answer showed he’s disingenuous to be a congressman.

ITEM 18: Tucker: “Who blew up Nord Stream?”

Putin: “You for sure.”

Tucker: “I was busy that day. I did not blow up Nord Stream.”

Putin: “You personally may have an alibi, but the CIA has no such alibi.”

I dunno. The CIA seems too busy keeping Trump from winning a third presidential election to have time for that.

ITEM 19: NBC reported, “At Democratic retreat, House members worry border concerns will overshadow abortion in 2024.”

I thought the plan was to sneak the invaders in, register them as Democrats, and win every election from now on. Maybe they should ask for a do-over.

ITEM 20: DeSmog gloated, “In a victory for climate scientists, jurors in Michael Mann’s defamation case against Rand Simberg and Mark Steyn awarded Mann $1 million in punitive damages for defamatory comments made in 2012.”

Democrats are killing free speech in defamation lawsuits.

ITEM 21: BBC reported, “El Salvador’s President Bukele wins re-election by huge margin.”

He locked up have the gangbangers in the country and the other half fled to America. Smart man. The murder rate fell by more than 90%.

ITEM 22: Kane at Citizen Free Press reported, “Harvard is teaching a class on Taylor Swift.”

Can’t wait for Kanye West to interrupt the class to say Beyoncé deserves this.

ITEM 23: Fox reported, “Hawaii court says ‘spirit of Aloha’ supersedes Constitution, Second Amendment.”

Justices pointed out Hawaiians did not bear arms before civilization came along. Wasn’t that why they were conquered?

ITEM 24: A DC court ordered Mark Steyn to pay a million dollars to Michael Mann for calling him a fraud. This is another kangaroo court decision to silence conservatives.

Lawfare — where you drain someone’s wallet with frivolous lawsuits and ridiculous awards — may not be the biggest evil we face but it is in the top five.

ITEM 25: Politico cheered, “It took cinematic levels of dysfunction for Democrats to finally get aggressive on their border strategy.

“Democrats are starting to go on the attack on the fraught issue ahead of Tuesday’s special election on Long Island.”

Instead of attacking Republicans, why don’t they use that energy to shut the border down?

ITEM 26: AP reported, “Blinken ends latest Mideast mission after new Israeli snub of proposed Gaza cease-fire plan.”

The best part was when Netanyahu and Hamas lifted him up and started dunking him headfirst in the toilet.

ITEM 27: Jordan Schachtel tweeted, “Ukraine intends on drafting 500,000 more citizens.

“Kiev's parliament, which now outlaws opposition parties, will soon allow for bank account seizures as a punishment for noncompliance. Ukrainians abroad will have their assets frozen.

“More bodies for the meat grinder, coming soon.”

Zelensky has to destroy democracy in order to save democracy.

ITEM 28: The New York Post reported, “Transgender woman loses bid to sue ex for throwing out her surgically removed testicles: ‘We’re talking about my nuts.’”

They ain’t the only nuts in this case.

ITEM 29: Field and Stream reported, “Back in September 2023, a California hunter shot a Roosevelt elk that’s now poised to break the Boone & Crockett Club’s 9-year-old world record for the subspecies. According to a B&C press release issued today Timothy Carpenter’s bull sports a preliminary score of 439 7/8 inches. If certified by a panel of judges, it’ll beat the previous world record Rosie — set by Rick Bailey in British Columbia in 2015 — by a whopping 20 inches.”

That is a bigger rack than Sofia Vergara has.

ITEM 30: Paul Bedard reported, “Secret Service orders ‘no response’ to RFK Jr.’s protection plea.”

His uncle was assassinated as president. His father was assassinated as a presidential candidate. But hey, he is in no danger, right?

ITEM 31: Channel 5 reported, “JetBlue plane clips second JetBlue plane at Boston's Logan International Airport.”

Find out more about JetBlue’s DEI at Work.

ITEM 32: CNBC reported, “Stocks rose on Friday after December’s revised inflation reading came in lower than first reported, and the S&P 500 closed above the key 5,000 level as strong earnings and economic news chugged on.”

Well, well, well. Look who benefits from inflation.

ITEM 32: Deutsche Welle reported, “Irish women’s basketball team refuse handshake with Israel.”

Later, the final score was Israel 87, Ireland 57.

FINALLY, the biggest news of the week was the birth of our granddaughter.

Our 3-year-old grandson loves the heck out of her. Seeing her for the first time, he ran around the room because he was so happy that he could not contain himself. Later, he helped feed her but like any man, he left the changing of the diapers to Mom.

