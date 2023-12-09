ITEM 1: Disclose.tv tweeted, “Liz Cheney is considering a third-party presidential bid ‘to stop Trump from winning’ in 2024 — Axios.”

But will she win the third party’s primary?

ITEM 2: Andrea Widburg tweeted, “California will fine stores who refuse to have gender-neutral section — the Daily Mail.”

Tranny looters need their stuff too.

ITEM 3: The Miami Herald reported, “Former Gov. Jeb Bush calls for older Americans to ‘get off’ the political stage.”

Voters already tossed him off the stage.

ITEM 4: The next generation of politicians is downright scary. AOC and the rest of the squad are anti-American zealots with Forrest Gump IQs but without the common sense.

Look at George Santos — a dumb liar and plagiarist who only ran for office to line his pockets with money. Imagine him as president.

Oh wait. You don’t have to imagine. We have Joe Biden.

ITEM 5: Axios reported, “Washington Post journalists launch historic 24-hour strike.”

To keep the nation from running out of lies, the staffs at the New York Times, AP and CNN pulled double shifts.

ITEM 6: JNS reported, “Israeli authorities are investigating a claim by two researchers in the United States that traders possibly knew in advance about the Hamas attack of Oct. 7 and profited from the massacre.

“The report by law professors Robert J. Jackson Jr. of New York University School of Law (NYU Law) and Joshua Mitts of Columbia Law School found a sharp rise in short-selling of Israeli stocks in the weeks leading up to the attack, in which thousands of Hamas gunmen stormed the border, murdering 1,200 people, wounding more than 5,000 and taking 240 hostages back to the Gaza Strip.”

Has anyone checked Paul Pelosi’s stock portfolio lately?

ITEM 7: NPR reported, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree goes to No. 1 — after 65 years.”

Took her a while, but Brenda Lee’s coming on strong.

ITEM 8: PJ Media reported, “Hillary Claims Climate Change Killed 500,000 Last Year, ‘Particularly Pregnant Women.’”

The left is furious. How dare this transphobe TERF not say pregnant people! That’s deplorable.

ITEM 9: Mediaite reported, “Jack Smith Drops Bombshell Filing Promising Proof Of Trump ‘Encouragement of Violence’ — And Knowledge Of ‘Consequences.’”

Yes and the walls are closing in from the Mueller Investigation.

ITEM 10: Fox reported, “Three House Democrats voted to censure Squad Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., for pulling the Cannon House Office Building's fire alarm in September.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said, “This censure is just the latest in this chamber’s racist history of telling black men that they don’t belong in Congress.”

She’s as predictable as the UN declaring global warming any hot summer day.

ITEM 11: Breitbart reported, “Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is demanding that the presidents of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn resign in disgrace following their comments during a congressional hearing on Tuesday.”

They told Congress calling for the genocide of Jews is not a violation of their ethics codes.

Penn’s president is Liz Magill. Paul McCartney wrote a song about her. Want to hear it? Here it goes:

Her name was Magill and she called herself Liz

But everyone knew her as Nazi

ITEM 12: ABC reported, “The Biden administration is putting off its plan to ban menthol cigarettes until next March after an aggressive lobbying push by civil rights groups — some sponsored by Big Tobacco — who argued a ban would unfairly target black smokers.”

BLM now means Black Lung Matters.

ITEM 13: Kim Russell, Former Head Women’s Lacrosse Coach at Oberlin College, told Congress this week, “I have been a women’s lacrosse coach for more than 27 years.

“I have been inducted into three halls of fame for coaching and contributing to the growth of lacrosse, and there is an award in my name.

“Oberlin College removed me from coaching women’s lacrosse after I chose to publicly tell my story and refused to be silent or back down about my belief that men—no matter how they self-identify — should not be allowed to compete in women’s sporting events.”

She should talk to Gibson’s lawyers.

ITEM 14: Democrat Congresswoman Summer Lee called Riley Gaines transphobic for not wanting men to compete in women’s games.

Gaines called Lee a misogynist. Check and mate.

ITEM 15: Proud Elephant tweeted (with video of the interview), “Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley says that 12-year-old children should be allowed to get sex change operations if they want one.”

This is the same Nikki Haley who called Vivek Ramaswamy scum for criticizing her daughter. She said kids are off limits. The daughter is 25.

ITEM 16: AP said, “These men once relied on the Aral Sea. Today, the dry land is a reminder of lost livelihoods.”

AP blamed climate change.

Paragraphs 12 and 13, however, admitted, “In the decades prior, the Soviet Union had irrigated dry land in the region by building dams and canals stemming from the Aral to cultivate rice, cereals, cotton and other water-intensive crops. Poorly built channels led to water waste, and the Aral shrank rapidly.

“Soon, for Shadilov and others, the changes became undeniable. The Aral turned into separated lakes, and canals were dug for boats to travel between them. By the mid-1960s, boats would scrape against the floor of the bay and eventually maroon.”

From the government. Here to help.

ITEM 17: Old Mean Geezer tweeted, “Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Congress on Tuesday during a private briefing that if they do not pass more aid to Ukraine, it would ‘very likely’ lead to U.S. troops fighting a war in Europe.”

Nikki Haley’s kids can go first.

ITEM 18: Travis Kelce’s girlfriend is Time’s Man of the Year.

Considering 90% of the country knows who she is without me using her name, I would say it was a good call.

ITEM 19: The Wall Street Journal reported, “Israel said it has killed about half of Hamas’s midlevel commanders in Gaza and is pressing on the suspected hiding place of the group’s leader, deploying a deliberate strategy to disrupt the militants’ ability to fight in the enclave.”

Poor AP, losing so many friends like that.

ITEM 20: The Telegraph tattle-taled, “A senior BBC news anchor has apologized after she was caught giving the finger live on air.”

Yes, you shouldn’t speak Italian on a British TV channel.

ITEM 21: ABC reported, “Hunter Biden is indicted on 9 tax charges, adding to gun charges in a special counsel investigation.”

Bribes are taxable income?

ITEM 22: BBC reported, “Former Ukrainian MP Illya Kyva has been assassinated in Russia by Ukraine’s SBU security service, law enforcement sources have told BBC Ukraine.”

Zelensky banned opposition parties. Now he is killing the opposition. That’s some democracy we are saving.

And Putin is even worse.

ITEM 23: Breitbart reported, “Biden Pushes Assault Weapons Ban After UNLV Handgun Attack.”

Biden Pushes Assault Weapons Ban After Knife Attack.

Biden Pushes Assault Weapons Ban After Shark Attack.

Biden Pushes Assault Weapons Ban After Late Night Snack.

ITEM 24: Matt Gaetz reacted to Kevin McCarthy’s resignation from Congress a year before his term ends, which put the Republican majority in jeopardy.

Gaetz said, “Nancy Pelosi, for all her flaws, and there are many, at least stuck around. She didn’t hurt her team by saying, well, if I can’t be the quarterback, I’m just gonna take the ball and go home.”

McCarthy is the quarterback sneak.

ITEM 25: The Daily Mail reported, “Giant 8 inch spiders from China are set to invade the US: Black and yellow critters seen parachuting through the air on the east coast — and will soon hit New York and New Jersey.”

Send in the Murder Hornets and Africanized Bees to defend Manhattan and Hoboken.

ITEM 26: Politico asked, “Where Are All the Anti-Trump Republicans?”

Right next to the Anti-Obama Democrats.

ITEM 27: WSB reported, “Woman arrested for pouring gasoline, trying to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home.”

Someone must have convinced Laneisha Shantrice Henderson that King owned slaves.

ITEM 28: The College Fix reported, “The president of Massachusetts Institute of Technology defended a blacks-only dorm on her campus Tuesday before a U.S. House committee, saying the segregation is not exclusionary but ‘positive selection by students.’”

That wasn’t thunder you heard. That was George Wallace kicking himself for not thinking up that excuse.

ITEM 29: The Washington Free Beacon said, “Biden Invests $3 billion in California’s High Speed Rail.”

He has $3 billion to invest? Boy, Red China paid him more than I thought. What does he expect as a ROI on his investment?

ITEM 30: But wait. That’s not the only investment he made.

Fox reported, “Biden admin facing congressional probe for sending billions to solar company accused of scamming elderly.”

Scamming the elderly. Of course. We have an 81-year-old man behind the Resolute Desk.

ITEM 31: AP reported, “California is facing a record $68 billion budget deficit, state officials announced Thursday, forcing hard choices for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in his final term as he works to build his national profile.”

$26 billion in taxes left the state in U-Hauls.

Where do Americans move to when he becomes president?

ITEM 32: Marina Medvin reported, “The parents of an Israeli being held hostage by Hamas were reprimanded by representatives of the Red Cross after they tried to ask the Red Cross to transfer prescription medication to their child. The Red Cross told them they needed to ‘think about the Palestinian side. It's hard for the Palestinians, they’re being bombed.’ The Red Cross did not agree to transfer the medication to the Israeli hostage!”

I suspect most readers already knew the Red Cross us a ripoff.

ITEM 33: Hanukah started on Thursday.

They said Never Again. I tried to believe it, but I always had my doubts.

ITEM 34: John A. Lucas reported, “The FAA is seeking people suffering from ‘severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities’ to be air traffic controllers.”

Maybe the government should sue NASCAR for not hiring blind drivers.

Defund DEI.

FINALLY, my wife got our grandson a toy garbage truck. He’s 3. I think she won Christmas because every week he is out there watching the garbage truck haul the trash away. It’s not a competition. It’s bragging that I married someone smarter than me.

