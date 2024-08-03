Cleveland now calls them Guardian-Americans.

ITEM 1: MTG tweeted, “I completely agree with President Trump! American seniors shouldn’t pay a penny of tax on Social Security.”

Replace it with a tax on student loan forgiveness.

ITEM 2: CNN reported, “Garland on special counsel appointment ruling: ‘Do I look like someone who would make that basic mistake about the law?’ ”

No. You look like Gabby Johnson. The sheriff is near.

ITEM 3: The Post Millennial tweeted, “Pete Buttigieg on White Dudes for Harris call: ‘Men are more free’ when women can get abortions.”

And they are even freer from a pregnancy when they bugger one another, right?

ITEM 4: Mark R. Levin tweeted, “Kamala Harris’s national security adviser probed over ties to Iranian influence network.”

The deep state wants assurances that he has them.

ITEM 5: Leah Barkoukis reported, “The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in Texas’s favor, lifting an injunction that ordered the state to remove buoys it placed in the Rio Grande River to deter illegal border crossings.”

Buoys will be buoys. Bad buoys, bad buoys.

ITEM 6: Julie Kelly tweeted, “SCOTUS ruling in Trump v US sent back to DC appellate court. Both the DC circuit opinion and Judge Chutkan's order denying presidential immunity from prosecution vacated.

“And Pres Trump gets some money back. LOL.”

He gets immunity and his $3,232.80 back.

ITEM 7: Last week, Democrats snubbed Bibi Netanyahu’s address to Congress. They rioted in the streets of DC.

This week, Israel took out two of their buddies: Fuad Shukr, Hezbollah’s most senior military commander, and Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas.

ITEM 8: FJB condemned Mossad for eliminating a couple of terrorist chiefs, saying, “It is not helpful.”

What? You thought I was kidding about Democrats being saddened by Israel still fighting (and winning) that Global War On Terrorism? They already have the Jewish vote. Democrats now want to lock up the Muslim vote.

ITEM 9: It wasn’t just the Democrats. AP lost a couple of friends this week, too.

AP reported, “For Iran and Hezbollah, calibrating response to Israeli strikes leaves no room for error.”

ITEM 10: The New York Post reported, “The families of fallen 9/11 heroes are still fighting to hold Saudi Arabia accountable in a blockbuster lawsuit — and worry the two decade-old case could be hampered by terror mastermind Khalid Shaikh Mohammed’s recent plea deal.”

However, the public outcry was so loud that two days later, Democrats reneged on their offer to spare the life of KSM.

The Daily Mail reported, “Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has dramatically revoked a proposed plea deal for the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks.

“Austin said Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and two accomplices were no longer eligible for life sentences in prison without the prospect of the death penalty in return for a guilty plea.

“They were offered the deal just two days ago, on Wednesday, triggering widespread outrage.”

I don’t know who gave Austin powers over teh DOJ but I am glad they did.

ITEM 11: AP reported, “The United States and Russia completed their biggest prisoner swap in post-Soviet history on Thursday, with Moscow releasing journalist Evan Gershkovich and fellow American Paul Whelan, along with dissidents including Vladimir Kara-Murza, in a multinational deal that set two dozen people free.”

Mad Vlad is having an everything-must-go sale as he frees the hostages he took when Biden was president to free up space for the hostages he’ll take under President Harris.

ITEM 12: Jonathan Choe tweeted, “The crackdown is on in San Francisco. Homeless encampments are being cleared after Gov. Newsom's executive order.”

Oh you better not poop, in the street.

Better not tent, I’m telling you, Pete.

Kamala is coming to town.

ITEM 13: Matt Vespa reported, “Former President Donald Trump returned to his vintage, hilarious persona, attending the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago, which triggered members of this organization. Karen Attiah, an editor and columnist for The Washington Post and co-chair of the NABJ convention, resigned in protest.”

He would have attended the National Association of White Journalists convention, too, but it doesn’t exist.

ITEM 14: Erick Erickson tweeted, “Guys, arguing over Kamala Harris’s race, instead of her role in the Afghan withdrawal or securing the border, is stupid.”

Oddly enough, black people in the audience at NABJ applauded him. Maybe the white boy ought to sit this one out.

ITEM 15: The Daily Caller reported, “Disgraced singer R. Kelly requested the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out his child porn convictions based on a legal technicality.”

He said since the pictures were taken years ago, the statute of limitations expired.

I hope the court tells him to piss off.

ITEM 16: AP reported, “Hong Kong young people struggle to rebuild their lives after being jailed under Beijing’s crackdown.”

Now do J6 protesters jailed under DC’s crackdown.

ITEM 17: Check out the salute from Call-Her-General Kamala.

Or maybe she was just brushing the hair out of her eyes — you know, the ones interns cannot look at directly.

ITEM 18: Flashback to March 27, 2021, when USA Today said, “Fact check: Claims that VP Kamala Harris refused to salute the military are missing context.”

Yes, context matters. In this case, the context is Kamala is a disloyal American who hates the military.

ITEM 19: Just the News reported, “Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, celebrated a campaign milestone on Thursday, after the 10,000th new business opened during his tenure as the state's leader, thus fulfilling a campaign promise.”

Big deal. Gavin Newsom just closed his 100,000th old business.

ITEM 20: The Verge reported, “Intel is laying off over 15,000 employees and will stop ‘non-essential work.’ ”

Dumping non-essential staffers. Why don’t we try that with the government?

ITEM 21: NYT reported that traffic stops have dropped in major cities dramatically.

Road deaths have risen.

Let me throw something out there: Maybe cops don’t stop people for Driving While Black but stop them because they are driving unsafely.

ITEM 22: Collin Rugg tweeted, “Louisiana mayor Misty Roberts Clanton, who suddenly announced her resignation last week, has been charged with child rape.”

On the same day, Fox announced, “Louisiana becomes the first to legalize surgical castration for child rapists.”

I wonder how that will work with female offenders. Do they sew it up?

ITEM 23: The Olympics opened this week.

Indydoc commented, “A quoted statistic on the Olympics was that years ago 95% of athletes were male, and this year 50% were women.”

ITEM 24: AP whined, “New Jersey’s ban on the AR-15 rifle is unconstitutional, but the state’s cap on magazines over 10 rounds passes constitutional muster, a federal judge said Tuesday.”

Bush 43 appointee. I feel a little better about my votes in 2000 and 2004.

ITEM 25: Sci Tech Daily reported, “Unparalleled Insight — Ancient Fossil Discovery Shows How South America and Africa Drifted Apart.”

Everyone has seen this in other couples. For years they seem inseparable but then they develop other interests and spend less time together. They lose their intimacy and one day discover they have drifted apart.

ITEM 26: The Independent reported, “Chelsea Clinton may be looking to follow in the footsteps of her mother and father and enter politics, with eyes set on an ambassadorship to the UK or France, according to a report.”

She must like Muslim countries.

Poor thing. She wants to be the first daughter of a president to be elected president but Webb Hubbell was never president.

ITEM 27: The Daily Caller reported, “Johnny Cash Will Get Statue In US Capitol Building.”

His reaction.

Actually that would make a pretty cool statue. Go for it.

Share

Leave a comment