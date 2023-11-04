The before and after pictures are back from the drug store.

ITEM 1: Al Jazeera whined, “Israel-Hamas war live: Jabalia hit again a day after deadly Israeli attack.”

Berlin got hit several times as well. Group punishment and disproportionate reaction are how you win a war.

Palestinians called for a cease-fire. They should have kept the one they had.

ITEM 2: Steve Baker tweeted, “I’m pleased to announce the approval process for the Blaze to release J6 Capitol CCTV videos and images is back on track under Speaker Johnson’s sanction. I will post images and an official statement here on X later today or first thing tomorrow. Stay tuned.”

Kane at Citizen Free Press is calling the Speaker MAGA Mike. Looks like a title earned.

ITEM 3: Gallup reported, “As the harsh winter months approach in Ukraine, Americans’ views on the war there have shifted, with a plurality now saying the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine.

“41% of Americans overall say the U.S. is doing too much, which has risen from 24% in August 2022 and 29% in June 2023.

“33%, down from 43% in June, say the U.S. is doing the right amount, while 25% believe the U.S. isn’t doing enough.”

Oh well, the Biden Family got its share of the money we sent, and that is all that matters.

ITEM 4: Breitbart reported, “Mayor Eric Adams Warns Again: Illegal Immigration is Devastating NYC.”

No, allowing people to loot stores is devastating New York. Allowing people to sucker punch strangers is devastating New York. Prosecuting people who stop a crime is devastating New York. Tearing down statues of the men who made America great and honoring a junkie who OD’d in police custody is devastating New York.

Electing Democrat mayors after 20 years of Republican mayors is devastating New York.

ITEM 5: The New York Post reported, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken dressed his 4-year-old son as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a Halloween event with President Biden on the White House lawn Monday night.”

I’m not going to say it because it is too obvious.

No.

The line is so corny it belongs in a field in Iowa.

OK, OK, but no groaning, please.

. . . and Biden gave him $4 billion.

The kid is 4? So he got Zelensky’s height right.

ITEM 6: Sundance reported, “Too Funny — The Most Media Coverage Ever Recorded for Ron DeSantis Is All About His Boot Lifts.”

He stood tall when he needed to — as a Naval officer.

ITEM 7: Post Millennial reported, “The state of Massachusetts issued a $1.4 million reimbursement to Boston Children's Hospital for providing sex change procedures to minors, according to records obtained by the Daily Caller.”

Most businesses pay taxes. Why not these butchers?

ITEM 8: Quote of the week from Stephen Green: “If Kennedy wants my vote, he’s going to have to do it the old-fashioned way: go back to being a Dem and wait until I’m dead.”

Runner-up from Wilfred Reilly: “A lot of these pro-Palestine takes probably sounded better in the original German.”

ITEM 9: The Wall Street Journal reported, “U.S. intelligence agencies all but stopped spying on Hamas and other violent Palestinian groups in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S., instead directing resources to the hunt for the leaders of al Qaeda and, later, Islamic State, according to U.S. officials familiar with the shift.”

But they spied on Donald Trump. I guess that kept him from decapitating babies.

ITEM 10: Fox reported, “Officials warn of ‘Booty Patrol’ truck they say is impersonating a Border Patrol vehicle.”

I better destroy my FBI: Federal Breast Inspector T-shirt.

ITEM 11: Barstool Sports reported, “Not A Great Sign: The Marine Corps Central Command Canceled The Marine Corps Ball Which Is Absolutely Wild.”

It’s official. This year, Marines will have no balls.

ITEM 12: Via the Federalist, Matt Fuller of the Daily Beast tweeted, “Mike Johnson doesn't have any retirement savings, own a single stock, or have any assets at all. He has less than $5,000 in his bank account.

“He's got a 250-500K mortgage, a home equity loan, and a personal loan.

“So what's his retirement plan? To lobby?”

I don’t see the problem. Congressional pensions are in the six figures, just like their salaries.

ITEM 13: Robby Starbuck reported, “Literally the only team in baseball that doesn’t have a pride night just won the World Series in the season where the Dodgers had a pride night honoring drag queens that mock Jesus. That’s some poetic justice. Congrats to the Texas Rangers!”

And the Atlanta Braves won the World Series a few years ago after the politically correct MLB yanked the all-star game because baseball didn’t want to offend Stacey Abrams.

Yo, Guardians, change the name back to the Cleveland Indians and win the 2024 World Series.

ITEM 14: Bobby Knight, the great basketball coach and chair tosser, died at 83. He had Alzheimer’s. Luke Epplin tweeted, “Here's my Bobby Knight story, this will be a longish thread. Two years ago, I did an event with the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City. The moderator told me afterward that Bobby Knight once had come to the museum and mentioned that he was a huge Cleveland Indians fan.”

Get out a handkerchief and read the thread.

ITEM 15: The Jeff Bezos Post reported, “The season’s first snows have frosted the Rocky Mountains, the northern Plains, the Great Lakes and northern New England over the past week, resulting in the most extensive early-November snow cover in at least two decades.”

War in Israel. Inflation. Race riots. Rampant crime. Political corruption. Palestinian attacks on Israelis. And now the return of the Ice Age. Get out your pet rock because the 1970s have returned.

ITEM 16: Resist the Mainstream reported, “The home of the chief fundraiser for New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Brianna Suggs, has been raided by the FBI.

“The raid was conducted early Thursday morning as Adams was traveling to Washington D.C. for long-awaited face-to-face meetings with Biden administration officials regarding the migrant crisis.”

Going after their fundraisers should keep mayors in line.

And Democrats thought Obama and Biden would use the FBI on Republicans only. That is not how a Gestapo operates.

I have no doubt they have dirt on the fundraiser. The intelligence community has dirt on everyone. That is why no one messes with it.

ITEM 17: The New York Post reported, “Donald Trump Jr. cracks jokes, draws courtroom laughter during 75-minute testimony at $250M fraud trial.”

The trial is a joke all right. No one was cheated out of a thing. President Trump took out a loan and repaid it.

Nonetheless, Prosecuting Princess Letitia James called Junior to testify about his work on the creation of a financial statement. He said he did not, adding, “I rely on professionals and CPAs. We pay millions of dollars and [they] have great degrees.”

ITEM 18: NBC reported, “The House Republican bill to provide aid to Israel would add $26.8 billion to the U.S. budget deficit, according to a new report Wednesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

“The bill championed by new Speaker Mike Johnson pairs $14.3 billion in aid to Israel with $14.3 billion in cuts to IRS funding that was enacted under the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration initiative passed by Democrats last year.”

Instead of subtracting the money cut from the money to be spent, the math geniuses at CBO added the numbers together.

(The actual claim is the IRS would magically collect twice as much money as it spent collecting money from deadbeats. The IRS can’t even collect money from its own employees!)

ITEM 19: Red State reported, “Virginia Democrat Films Herself Urinating in Public and Posts It Online.”

She peed on the snow.

And now, a public service announcement from Frank Zappa:

Watch out where Democrats go,

And don’t you eat that yellow snow.

ITEM 20: MSN reported, “Disney ditches diverse cast for Snow White remake in first image with CGI dwarfs.”

Let us recap. Disney decides to do a live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs — with a Hispanic lead. Peter Dinklage, a dwarf actor, bitched about stereotyping short people as hardworking heroes who take in a stranger. Disney decided to go with one dwarf and six others — reducing the number of people under 4-foot-9 who worked on the project.

Test audiences hated it, so Disney is using animation to replace the diversity hires with seven dwarves.

Net result: The dwarves stay but only one dwarf got a paycheck from it.

But what does he care? He became a millionaire thanks to playing a dwarf on Game of Thrones and playing an angry little person in Elf.

ITEM 21: Bearing Arms reported, “Last June, Ohio became the 23rd state in the nation to adopt a permitless carry law, allowing legal gun owners to both keep and bear arms without having to first obtain a government permission slip.”

So what happened?

The site reported, “Overall violent crimes were down in Ohio and the U.S. in 2022, with Ohio seeing a 7.5% decrease from 2021 and the U.S. reporting a 1.63% decrease.”

Crime is down because law-abiding people no longer need a permit that criminals never bothered to get.

ITEM 22: The New York Post reported, “A second teacher at a small Missouri high school has landed in hot water for supplementing her income by peddling porn on OnlyFans — after a student slipped a note under her classroom door that they ‘knew her secret,’ according to a report.

“Megan Gaither, 31, an English teacher and varsity cheerleading coach at St. Clair High School, told the Post-Dispatch that she was put on leave Friday after her X-rated moonlighting job was revealed.”

She borrowed $125,000 to train for a job that pays $47,500 a year. We are not sending our best to teach.

ITEM 23: The Washington Post reported, “Home schooling has become — by a wide margin — America’s fastest-growing form of education, as families from Upper Manhattan to Eastern Kentucky embrace a largely unregulated practice once confined to the ideological fringe, a Washington Post analysis shows.”

Sure home schooling is a better way to teach kids their ABCs, but who is going to teach them their LGBTs?

ITEM 24: ABC reported, “Sam Bankman-Fried convicted in fraud and conspiracy trial, faces 110 years in prison.”

Too bad he won’t share a cell with Elizabeth Holmes because they’d make a lovely couple.

ITEM 25: Charles M. Blow of the New York Times wrote, “I Grew Up in Mike Johnson's District, Where Kindness Can Mask Cruelty.”

So he moved to the city best known for its lack of kindness.

ITEM 26: The Hill reported, “House Republicans approved legislation Friday that would slash nearly 40% of the budget for the Environmental Protection Agency.”

Cut the EPA budget? But who will pollute the water?

ITEM 27: National Pulse reported, “Saying ‘A Bun In The Oven’ Is Now Offensive, Claims Historian.”

I guess knocked up is out too.

ITEM 28: The Times of Israel reported, “In a brief televised statement before the start of Shabbat, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he has told visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that he rejects any temporary halt to the fight against Hamas that does not include 'the release of our hostages. He also says Israel will not enable the entry of fuel to Gaza.”

Palestinians should have kept the last 10 ceasefire Israel gave them.

ITEM 29: CNN reported, “A Jordanian man arrested last month in Houston on a federal firearm possession charge had spoken of martyrdom, a federal judge said in a court order, and was plotting to attack a Jewish gathering, a law enforcement source told CNN.

Sohaib Abuayyash, 20, who is in the United States on an expired nonimmigrant visa . . .”

He’s an illegal alien. They are not sending their best.

FINALLY, although it was published by CBC six years ago, this story made the rounds this week: “Medically assisted deaths could save millions in health care spending: Report.”

Bring back the greedy doctors who save lives instead of the brutish bureaucrats who save money.

