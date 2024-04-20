Let’s begin the day with a tweet from Ruth Buzzi: “They laughed when I said I was going to be a comedian.

“Well, they’re not laughing now.”

ITEM 1: Riley Gaines tweeted, “Five middle school female athletes in West Virginia refused to throw shot put against male Becky Pepper-Jackson. This comes just 2 days after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the WV law that says you must compete in the category that matches your sex.”

It was a gesture of goodwill as the girls welcomed the boy who sued his way into the sisterhood by allowing him to win uncontested.

Good thing Judge Merchan was too busy screwing up the latest Trump trial to hear the case because he would have sent the girls to the slammer for not participating.

ITEM 3: In another gesture of goodwill, Israel’s provided fireworks for Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei’s 85th birthday by returning those 300 bombs, missiles and drones that Iran sent last weekend.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney tweeted, “Hey Khamenei, take the win.”

ITEM 3: Thomas Friedman of NYT said Iran was glad Israel shot down all its missiles and drones. Really. He said, “I was trying to imagine when the head of the Iranian Air Force reported back to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, did he breathe a sigh of relief or did he say, ‘Zero out of 300?’”

If NYT wants to turn a profit, it should sell whatever Friedman is smoking.

Or what Krugman smokes.

Or Dowd.

ITEM 4: Tesla will lay off 10% of its workers.

Media elitists who demanded censorship of tweets that told them to learn to code when they lost their jobs now cheer the layoffs because Elon Musk bought Twitter. The media does not cut its nose off to spite its face. It cuts its throat.

ITEM 5: From the Island of Misfit Never Trumpers comes this dispatch: “The Economy Is Awesome and Here's Why That's Bad for Biden.”

The Kobeissi Letter tweeted:

“Latest List of Layoffs Over Last 4 Months:

Twitch: 35% of workforce Hasbro: 20% of workforce Spotify: 17% of workforce Levi's: 15% of workforce Xerox: 15% of workforce Qualtrics: 14% of workforce Wayfair: 13% of workforce Tesla: 10% of workforce Duolingo: 10% of workforce Washington Post: 10% of workforce Snapchat: 10% of workforce eBay: 9% of workforce PayPal: 9% of workforce Business Insider: 8% of workforce Charles Schwab: 6% of workforce Macy's: 4% of workforce Blackrock: 3% of workforce Citigroup: 20,000 employees UPS: 12,000 employees Cisco: Thousands of employees.”

Forget coding. Learn to garden and can.

ITEM 6: Robert Reich tweeted, “Ginni Thomas was directly involved in efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Yet Clarence Thomas didn’t recuse himself from arguments today in a case about the January 6 insurrection. How is this not a scandal of epic proportions?”

Reich hates Justice Thomas because he married a white woman and not Anita Hill.

ITEM 7: The New York Post reported, “Prince Harry officially renounces British residency, lists U.S. as his ‘new country’ on documents.”

Biden’s open borders policy strikes again.

ITEM 8: The Daily Mail reported, “The president of Poland became the latest foreign leader to beat a path to Donald Trump’s door last night as the world prepares for his possible return to the White House.”

The Democrats had a great plan to force him to stay in NYC for an 8-week trial under the threat of jail.

They overlooked how his self-promotion abilities would work by being stuck in the media capital of the world. He began with a trip to Harlem on Monday that had them singing the national anthem.

ITEM 9: Newsweek reported, “Joe Biden’s stop at a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, while on his way to deliver remarks in the city was mocked by conservatives on social media who claimed the visit failed to excite those present at the scene.

“Sharing a clip of the Democrat president entering the Pittsburgh-area Sheetz to buy sandwiches for construction workers, conservative news website Red Voice Media wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: ‘Notice everyone’s excitement. [face with rolling eyes emoji] Compare this with literally anywhere Donald Trump goes.’”

Biden’s advance staff needs to get its Sheetz together.

* * *

Another tweet from Ruth Buzzi.

ITEM 10: Insider reported, “A woman in Brazil was arrested after she seemingly attempted to get a dead body in a wheelchair to sign for a bank loan.”

She tried to stiff the bank.

ITEM 11: The Daily Mail reported, “Joe Biden suggests his uncle was eaten by ‘CANNIBALS’ after his plane was shot down over Papua New Guinea during World War Two.”

Those poor souls. I hope they didn’t get ptomaine.

ITEM 12: Breitbart reported, “On Monday, New York’s Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul celebrated her victory of getting mostly everything she wanted in her $237 billion budget fight, including an additional $2.4 billion in spending for migrants.”

The luxury hotels of NYC thanks her because without state money to house illegals, the hotels would collapse because nobody goes to New York anymore. Too many illegals.

ITEM 13: Gateway Pundit reported, “African illegals at a New York City Council meeting complained about the free (taxpayer-funded) food and housing provided to them.”

As Woody Allen might put it, they said the food was terrible and the portions small.

ITEM 14: Politico reported, “Wednesday's Boeing safety inquest in the Senate opened with lawmakers blaming a rash of incidents on Boeing planes on not only what they called the company's poor safety culture, but also on the Federal Aviation Administration for letting it happen on their watch.”

Well, OK, a few planes fell apart in midair. But the FAA is great at diversity. Safety is just an ugly manifestation of systemic racism.

ITEM 15: The New York Post reported, “Google has fired 28 employees over their participation in a 10-hour sit-in at the search giant’s offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California, to protest the company’s business ties with the Israel government, The Post has learned.

“The pro-Palestinian staffers — who had donned traditional Arab headscarves as they stormed and occupied the office of a top executive in California on Tuesday — were terminated late Wednesday after an internal investigation, Google vice president of global security Chris Rackow said in a companywide memo.”

They weren’t fired. They were demonetized for TOS violations.

ITEM 16: The House impeached Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for not securing the border. The Senate refused to try him.

DC treats the Constitution like a suggestion box.

ITEM 17: RFK Jr.’s sister, Kerry, endorsed Biden.

Things will be as awkward at Thanksgiving for the Kennedys as the shower is in Biden’s house.

ITEM 18: She said, “I can only imagine how Donald Trump's outrageous lies and behavior would horrify my father, Senator Robert F. Kennedy.”

Matthew D. Dempster tweeted this picture.

ITEM 19: The Daily Star reported, “El Chapo’s sons team up with FBI to catch white supremacist Ghostface Gangster.”

So once again, FBI agents are taking sides in a gangster war, just as they did with Whitey Bulger. We spell organized crime in America F-B-I.

ITEM 20: Charlie Kirk tweeted, “Wow! This is powerful. During Q+A at our Texas A&M TPUSA event tonight, a young woman took the mic to thank Dr. Carson for saving her life when she was just six months old. The condition is called craniosynostosis and Dr. Carson operated on her at John’s Hopkins in November 1995. Her name is Sara Bowker. No one knew she was coming or planned to thank Dr. Carson publicly.

“Remarkable.”

He is.

ITEM 21: Breitbart reported, “Princeton professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said Tuesday on MSNBC that if former President Donald Trump wins the November election, it will end democracy.”

I sure hope so because having a constitutional republic worked and built a strong, vibrant nation. This mobocracy sucks.

ITEM 22: Steve McGuire tweeted, “Ann Coulter was shouted down last time she spoke at Cornell, so the provost re-invited her to speak. This time an assistant professor was removed by police after repeatedly disrupting the event.”

The professor is an illegal alien. Hit the deport button.

ITEM 23: Fox reported, “Squad member Cori Bush called for peace and de-escalation in the Israel-Hamas war, as her hometown — St. Louis — recently ranked as the third most dangerous city in the United States.”

Bibi should demand a ceasefire in her town.

ITEM 24: Collin Rugg tweeted, “Chicago resident wearing a red MAGA hat shreds socialist Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to his face for requesting more money for illegals.”

But illegals enrich Chicago with the gifts they bring — such as measles.

ITEM 25: Fox reported, “Rep. Ilhan Omar’s daughter arrested and released amid NYC anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.”

Isn’t she also her niece?

ITEM 26: Reuters reported on July 6, 2022, “No evidence that U.S. schoolchildren are self-identifying as animals and disrupting classrooms.”

The Daily Mail reported on Friday, “Students at a Utah middle school staged a walkout to protest their peers who identified as furries — people who dress up in costumes of animals — scratching and biting classmates. The hours-long protest took place outside Mt. Nebo Middle School in Payson, Utah, on Wednesday.”

Those protesters are just a bunch of dumb doraphobics.

ITEM 27: Breitbart reported, “A spending bill backed by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) includes hundreds of millions of dollars in American taxpayer money for border patrol agents —”

Hooray!

“— in Ukraine as illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border remains at record levels.”

The deep state Congress is rubbing our noses in their poo.

Anymore, I assume the FBI has the goods on every one of these turncoats. It’s only a matter of guessing whether they had sex with a 10-year-old, a goat or their mother.

ITEM 28: American Thinker reported, “New Orleans police chief pushes for gun-free zones in response to state’s new constitutional carry bill.”

Also known as kill zones.

ITEM 29: The Daily Wire reported, “President Joe Biden told a group of supporters earlier this week at a campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, that he often sees 7- and 8-year-olds flipping him the bird while he’s driving through neighborhoods or rural towns.”That’s one way to keep him from sniffing you.

FINALLY, one last Ruth Buzzi tweet:

Native American wisdom: A man cannot own a river. Man cannot own a valley. Man cannot own a forest. Man can only own a casino.

