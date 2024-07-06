ITEM 1: Newsweek reported, “Fauci Speaks Out About Doubts Around Biden’s Mental State.”

He said if you put on a mask and stand six feet apart, Clueless Joe will be fine.

ITEM 2: The Supreme Court ruled that you cannot throw into prison an ex-president because he did something as president that you didn’t like.

Sotomayor said well, so now a president can just send Navy Seal Team 6 to assassinate an opponent.

RFK Jr. corrected her, saying that’s the CIA’s job.

ITEM 3: G tweeted, “Presidents can now legally force you to extend your car's warranty.”

And I thought Obamacare was bad.

ITEM 4: Newsbusters reported, “MSNBC Claims Supreme Court Ruling Could Make Trump King of America.”

Enough already. I am overloaded with reasons to vote for him.

ITEM 5: NBC reported on July 4, “U.K. election live updates: Britain to oust Conservative Party after 14 years in major win for center-left Labour, exit polls show.”

Worst Tory defeat in 248 years.

ITEM 6: Insider reported, “Saudi Arabia is getting a Trump Tower as it ramps up its luxury property push.”

Instead of doing hookers and coke, Eric Trump is building skyscrapers.

ITEM 7: The Daily Mail reported, “Ukraine is too corrupt to join NATO, the U.S. is set to tell leader Volodymyr Zelensky in a major blow to his nation's security ambitions.”

Hunter Biden must have blabbed.

ITEM 8: Bloomberg reported, “NHL free agency shows teams in states with no income tax have an advantage.”

Which explains Florida winning 3 Stanley Cups under DeSantis and Canada not winning one in 31 years.

ITEM 9: The Hill reported, “NEW POLL: President Biden is seven times more popular than former President Trump among Ukrainians.”

Pedo Joe also is 100 times more popular among visitors to Epstein’s island.

ITEM 10: CBS reported, “FDA approves new Alzheimer's treatment, donanemab from Eli Lilly.”

Isn’t that election interference?

ITEM 11: Al Jazeera reported, “Mental health under occupation: When can Palestinians heal?”

The healing begins right after they put both arms in the air and wave a white flag.

ITEM 12: After calling the suicide prevention hotline, French voters flocked to Marine Le Pen’s party to lead them out of the Muslim hell Macron created.

France realizes there will be no D Day to save them this time.

ITEM 13: Breitbart reported, “Loyal supporters of former President Donald Trump’s run for the White House have spoken with their wallets. His campaign said Tuesday it outraised President Joe Biden in the year’s second quarter with a reported haul of $331 million. AP reports that number smashes the $264 million Biden’s reelection campaign and the Democratic National Committee banked over the same period”

FJB made the difference up in bribes accepted.

TWEET OF THE WEEK:

Pizza on the floor.

ITEM 14: The Blaze reported, “Florida police announced that they had charged a teenager with a felony after surveillance video captured someone doing donuts on a Pride street mural in May.”

Gay graffiti is better protected than 12-year-old girls are from being raped and murdered by illegal aliens.

ITEM 15: The Telegraph reported, “Kamala Harris worried Democrats will replace Joe Biden with white candidate.”

But they’ll let her make their pancakes.

ITEM 16: The Epoch Times reported, “Jury Awards $687,000 to BlueCross BlueShield Scientist Fired for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine.”

All that money and no worries about the side effects of the vaccine.

ITEM 17: The Atlantic reported, “Trump’s New Racist Insult.”

Palestinian!

But it is not racist if you say Palestini-uh.

ITEM 18: Democrat Congressman Jared Golden wrote, “Donald Trump is going to win the election and democracy will be just fine.”

I don’t know about that. The last time he won, we wound up with Freeze Frame Joe as president.

ITEM 19: The New York Post reported, “Manhattan is now a ‘buyer’s market’ as home prices fall with more than 8,000 apartments still available.”

And they say government cannot get affordable housing. It is simple. Make your city unlivable, people will leave and rents will drop. The downside is no one will want to live there, but at least they can afford not to live there.

ITEM 20: The Telegraph reported, “Ukraine’s SBU security forces claimed they had foiled a Russia-backed coup on Monday which had planned to overthrow Volodymyr Zelensky and install a pro-Kremlin government.”

A Russian Hoax for dictators who cancel the election.

ITEM 21: Fox reported, “Megan Rapinoe was grilled about her stance on trans inclusion in girls and women’s sports on Sunday.”

She’s a lesbian. She needs to date a tranny to make her point.

ITEM 22: The Guardian reported, “Rapper BG ordered to have all future songs approved by U.S. government.”

Too bad Barbara Billingsley isn’t available to interpret the lyrics for the bureaucrats.

JOB OPENING: Daybook tweeted, “Job Opportunity! The Joe Biden for President Campaign seeks a Social Media Platforms Strategist to write daily content for VP Kamala Harris and expand the Vice President’s voice online.”

I don’t think the guy who did this has a chance at the job.

ITEM 23: The New York Post reported, “An Emmy Award-winning CBS anchor claimed the Tiffany Network’s blind pursuit for diversity hires led to him getting canned because he is an aging, white, heterosexual male, according to a blockbuster lawsuit.”

DEI creates another racist.

ITEM 24: Seth Mandel tweeted, “I love the Handmaid’s Tale memes while progressives are literally wrapping their faces in keffiyehs by the thousands just to support a religious fascist death cult.”

Libs, don’t flatter yourselves. Nobody wants purple-haired Trigglypuffs procreating.

ITEM 25: AP reported, “Brazil's Federal Police have indicted former President Jair Bolsonaro for money laundering and criminal association in connection with undeclared diamonds the far-right leader received from Saudi Arabia during his time in office, according to a source with knowledge of the accusations.”

First Senator Menendez accepting goldbars and a car from a New Jersey business man. Now this. You know the economy is in danger when politicians won’t accept their bribes in cash.

ITEM 26: NYT whined, “There Is Apparently No Accountability — Ever — for Donald Trump.”

He’s the only the first president to be indicted.

ITEM 27: The New York Post reported, “Biden says he’s ‘first black woman to serve with a black president’ in latest gaffe.”

Gaffe? The man is a genius as he locks down both the black and the tranny vote.

ITEM 28: Via Citizen Free Press: “45 shot and 8 dead in Chicago.”

Also known as a quiet July 4th in Chicago.

ITEM 29: CNBC reported, “Disney heiress, wealthy Democratic donors say they won’t finance the party until Joe Biden drops out.”

Disney Girl is like the Leslie Gore of politics. You would cry too, if it happened to you.

ITEM 30: American Greatness reported, “Peer-Reviewed Study Shows All Cause Death Risks Higher For Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated.”

They told us, if we didn’t get vaccinated, there would be 1 million. They left out the part where if we got vaccinated, there would be 2 million deaths.

FINALLY, Jo Vee tweeted, “Dick Van Dyke, 98, with his great granddaughter, Sawyer.”

They didn’t name her Ottoman for fear he would trip over her.

Leave a comment

Share