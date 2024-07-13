No one wants any strokes from Pedo Joe.

ITEM 1: The Hill reported, “Biden campaign dismisses Trump golf challenge: ‘Weird antics.’”

Nothing wrong with Freeze Frame Joe’s memory. He has none.

ITEM 2: NYT reported, “Archaeologists in Bulgaria made an unexpected discovery in an ancient Roman sewer last week: A well-preserved marble statue, taller than a man.”

Found in a sewer? Must have been a tribute to Edius Nortono.

ITEM 3: Miranda Devine tweeted, “I missed this: DC Examiner reported that in 2021 the Marine Corps band was instructed to come up with an entrance theme for Jill Biden, and now plays an original composition titled Fanfare for the First Lady.

Don’t Cry For Me, Argentina was already taken.

ITEM 4: CNBC reported, “‘No one is picking up the phone’: Joe Biden’s fundraising confronts new hurdles after debate.”

It is like the ELO song:

Hello! How are you?

Have you been alright through all those lonely, lonely, lonely, lonely

Lonely nights? That's what I’d say

I’d tell you everything if you’d pick up that telephone

Yeah, yeah, yeah

ITEM 5: Fox reported, “Former President Trump’s approval rating has surpassed 50%, as the presumptive Republican nominee leads President Biden on voters’ top two issues, according to a new poll.”

That’s a first for Trump, which makes one more accomplishment by Freeze Frame Joe.

ITEM 6: Yahoo reported, “Gymnast Olivia Dunne is returning to compete for a fifth year at LSU.”

The story said, “Dunne is among the very top NIL earners among NCAA athletes, receiving millions of dollars per year. She reportedly draws the most NIL income among female college athletes.”

She should flunk a few classes and stay for a sixth year, a seventh and so on.

ITEM 7: NYT reported, “Parkinson’s Expert Visited the White House Eight Times in Eight Months.”

White House denials of medical problems are shaky.

ITEM 8: Reuters reported, “More than 2.2 million homes and businesses in Texas are without power after Hurricane Beryl slammed through the region, according to data from PowerOutage.us.”

That reminds me, it is almost rolling blackouts season in California when millions lose power because the state cut back on power generation in order to prevent hurricanes.

ITEM 9: National Review reported, “Sullivan & Cromwell, a prominent Wall Street law firm, implemented new standards for job applicants from top law schools following anti-Semitic protests that swept America’s universities in the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.”

From the river to the sea, no jobs for protestees.

ITEM 10: National Review also reported, “Columbia University on Monday placed three administrators on leave over leaked text exchanges in which they played down concerns about campus antisemitism and mocked the university’s rabbi during a panel on Jewish life at Columbia.”

Place on leave? Oooh. That will go on their permanent record.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK:

From Andrew Malcolm:

“Elected folks are supposed to seek a higher calling than ‘Where's mine?’”

ITEM 11: The Daily Beast reported, “Justice Sotomayor’s Bodyguard Shoots Suspected Carjacker Outside Her Home.”

Gun control is for thee, not me.

ITEM 12: Citizen Free Press tweeted, “Alex Soros, age 38, is getting married to Huma Abedin, age 47.”

She finally got over her humiliating relationship with a disgraced politician.

Hillary Clinton.

ITEM 13: Post Millennial reported, “Satanists demand inclusion in Florida’s in-school chaplain program.”

Suddenly Democrats embrace school prayer.

ITEM 14: Peter J. Hasson tweeted, “MSNBC’s Chuck Todd says Biden’s refusal to step aside has made him ‘rethink a lot of the Biden biography. I still can’t believe he ran for president in the first place, given that his family was in crisis in 2018. You look at what has happened, I can’t believe he has put his family through this. And now, looking at his behavior now, in clinging to this, I think the entire narrative on Joe Biden is gonna change, in that everything’s always been about his ambition and his ambition comes first.’”

I noticed that the media only began dumping on Biden after he had that man tan. Face it. The press hates orange.

ITEM 15: Morning Joe said, “Democrats have to unite against the immediate threat before America’s 240 year constitutional republic is no more.”

Democrats have been this threatened since the election of Lincoln.

ITEM 16: As the 50th anniversary of Nixon’s resignation nears, the New York Sun asked, “The 37th president resigned for the good of the country. Does Biden have the courage to do likewise?”

No, Virginia, FJB learned from Nixon’s mistake. The resignation was not good for the country because it empowered the deep state.

ITEM 17: For the umpteenth time, NYT declared, “Donald Trump Is Unfit To Lead.”

The paper also said Dementia B is unfit. That leaves only Jill Stein or RFK Jr. as the alternative. They are like a peanut — two nuts in the same pod.

ITEM 18: The New York Post reported, “CBS News ousts top exec accused of blocking correspondent’s Hunter Biden laptop coverage.”

The network’s new owners want to get on the right side of The Donald.

ITEM 19: The Daily Mail reported, “George Stephanopoulos was threatened with being taken off air if he didn't clarify his position on Joe Biden’s ability to serve another four years.

It’s as if executives at the Disney-owned network suddenly discovered their top news star is a Democrat insider.

ITEM 20: Debra OConnell, the apostrophe-free president of ABC’s news division, berated Stephanopoulos. Radar reported, “The insider added OConnell told Stephanopoulos in no uncertain terms that he is a newsman who is expected to be objective.”

For once in his life, he was being objective.

TWEET OF THE WEEK: “What if Trump sang Landslide.”

With video.

ITEM 21: The College Fix reported, “University of Florida withholds diploma, suspends pro-Palestinian activists.”

The Hamas-holes get what they deserve — or in this case, don’t get.

ITEM 22: Citizen Free Press tweeted, “Split screen shows Zelensky's face as Biden calls him Putin.”

To be honest, I don’t see much difference between the two.

But this is further proof that the White House stopped medicating Oh No Joe and Democrats are trotting him out to embarrass him out of the race.

ITEM 23: Glenn Beaton penned, “A respectful response to never-Trump Republicans.”

I show them respect by flipping them just one bird, not two.

ITEM 24: AP reported, “Man sentenced to 4-plus years in death of original Mickey Mouse Club cast member.”

Good thing he didn’t “storm the Capitol” or he would do real prison time.

ITEM 25: The 25th Amendment ain’t gonna save Democrats. Sure, it allows for removal of the president but it is only temporary. The amendment says:

Thereafter, when the President transmits to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives his written declaration that no inability exists, he shall resume the powers and duties of his office unless the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive department or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit within four days to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office. Thereupon Congress shall decide the issue, assembling within forty-eight hours for that purpose if not in session. If the Congress, within twenty-one days after receipt of the latter written declaration, or, if Congress is not in session, within twenty-one days after Congress is required to assemble, determines by two-thirds vote of both Houses that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall continue to discharge the same as Acting President; otherwise, the President shall resume the powers and duties of his office.

Biden can force Congress to have a two-thirds vote in both houses. MTG, Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert get the last laugh.

ITEM 26: Modernity News reported, “Weird one. CNN reports that a prominent Democrat has claimed Biden’s advisors have threatened White House staffers, saying they will ‘beat the shit out’ of anyone who says anything about Biden’s health that runs contrary to their narrative.”

So, here’s what Trump does, he calls staffers to tell them that other staffers dissed FJB’s health. Hilarity ensues.

ITEM 27: The Hill whined, “Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) voted with Republicans on Thursday to block the nomination of Judge Sarah Netburn, who garnered significant controversy after ruling a transgender woman convicted of sex crimes should be transferred to a federal women’s prison.”

What? That’s rape-ophobic.

ITEM 28: Hot Air reported, “Alec Baldwin‘s manslaughter case has been dismissed, after the judge blasted prosecutors for failing to turn over a batch of bullets to the defense.

“Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer threw out the case, ruling that no other sanction was sufficient.”

What a surprise. Charges cannot be refiled. Looking forward to that Mary marlowe Sommer-Alec Baldwin rom-com, Note to the judge: No gun scenes.

FINALLY, the best part of Obama’s inability to remove Freeze Frame Joe is that it shows how impotent Obama is and how incompetent the Democrat Party is.

Party leadership in 2016 greased the skids for Hillary and she still almost lost the nomination to a nobody senator from Vermont.

Four years later, FJB got his ass beat in Iowa and New Hampshire — losing to a gaggle of ninnies that included the failed mayor of a failed city. The party elitists paid off Biden’s rivals and fixed the South Carolina primary, which settled the issue.

This year, party leaders didn’t bother with primaries.

All went well until Trump accepted the challenge to a debate under rules designed to get Trump to say no. Then they knew they were in trouble. The public finally saw how far gone the Zombie-in-Chief is.

Now Democrats have an unacceptable candidate that they cannot get rid of. Slow Joe has no intention of quitting. He is going down in November and taking the whole party with him.

30 years ago, all of America was saying Run Bambi, Run!

Now I say, run Xiden, run!

