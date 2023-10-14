We know, John.

ITEM 1: The horrific attack on Israel by Palestine shocked the world. Suddenly Sarah Silverman and other celebrities no longer support anti-Semitic groups such as BLM.

J.K Rowling tweeted, “We said ‘never again.’ The UK was a safe haven. Now, after the biggest massacre of Jews since the holocaust, British Jewish children are being advised to hide their identities as they walk to school, for their own safety. There should be mass outrage that this is necessary.”

From my side of the pond, Brits worried too much about Bibi and too little about Corbyn. Virtue signaling made anti-Semitism popular again.

But we must forgive these fools and move on to eliminating Black September, PLO, PLA, Hezbollah, Hamas, Hummus, or whatever Palestinians are calling their terrorist army these days. Level Gaza.

Too harsh?

The New York Post reported, “Minnesota woman, husband who advocated for Palestinian rights killed by Hamas.”

ITEM 2: Breitbart reported, “The Black Lives Matter Chicago chapter on Wednesday deleted a controversial pro-Hamas tweet, but doubled down on its support for the Palestinian cause as Hamas launched a violent terror attack on Israel.

“The BLM Chicago chapter posted a graphic online Tuesday that said, ‘I stand with Palestine.’ The graphic also featured a paraglider with the Palestinian flag, which is notable because Hamas terrorists paraglided into a music festival in Israel and attacked the attendees.

“Hamas launched a terror attack on Israel from Gaza over the weekend on the Jewish holiday of Shemini Atzeret, the final day of the annual High Holy Day cycle, resulting in over 900 deaths and at least 2,500 wounded. At least 22 Americans were also killed during the violent terror attacks.”

But it was a mostly peaceful spree of rape, torture and burning babies alive.

ITEM 3: Fox reported, “Sen. Bernie Sanders criticized Israel on Wednesday for cutting off electricity, fuel, food and water to residents in the Gaza Strip, calling it a ‘serious violation of international law.’”

Yes, they should have raped women, beheaded babies and mutilated the people they murdered like those nice Palestinian boys did.

ITEM 4: Al-Jazeera reported, “Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) have spoken on the phone about the war between Israel and Hamas, in their first call since Tehran and Riyadh restored ties.

“The two leaders discussed on Wednesday ‘the need to end war crimes against Palestine,’ Iranian presidential political affairs aide Mohammad Jamshidi,” tweeted.

The Axis of Evil expanded under Biden to include the House of Saud. Calling MBS a murderer was a dumb move.

ITEM 5: Biden gave Iran $6 billion.

Trump took a contract out on the top Iranian general.

Guess which one NYT warned would start World War III.

Pop poll for subscribers:

ITEM 6: NBC reported, “The European Union told Elon Musk on Tuesday that he had 24 hours to explain plans to better counter Hamas videos on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“In a letter posted on X, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton said that X, which Musk bought last year, ‘is being used to disseminate illegal content and disinformation in the EU.’ He warned of an investigation and potential penalties if Musk or the platform didn’t respond.”

Government never censors lies; it dispenses them. The Hamas tweets made Hamas look bad and EU wanted to protect Hamas from itself.

X replied, “Busy now, please check back later.”

ITEM 7: AP reported, “New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is supporting the city's effort to suspend a unique legal agreement that requires it to provide emergency housing to homeless people, as a large influx of migrants overwhelms the city's shelter system.”

The sanctuary city’s new motto is “Get Off My Lawn.”

ITEM 8: CNBC reported, “Social Security cost-of-living adjustment will be 3.2% in 2024, well below this year’s record-setting increase.”

So each dollar in my checks this year was really worth only 96.8 cents. Workers need a way to opt out of Social Security.

ITEM 9: The House soap opera over picking a speaker has tied up Congress for almost two weeks.

What is the downside?

ITEM 10: AP reported, “High school students’ scores on the ACT college admissions test have dropped to their lowest in more than three decades, showing a lack of student preparedness for college-level coursework, according to the nonprofit organization that administers the test.”

To be fair to today’s students, we only had to learn two genders when we were in school.

ITEM 11: The New York Post reported, “Alexandra Poolos, who worked as a producer for more than 10 years at [60 Minutes] before she was fired in February of last year, filed suit against CBS and its corporate parent Paramount in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday alleging rampant misogyny at The Tiffany Network.

“Among her explosive claims: In 2011, Poolos was interviewed for a job at 60 Minutes by Stahl, who allegedly inquired as to whether she would be willing to ‘use her body to secure stories,’ according to the lawsuit.”

She was so offended that she took the job and worked there 10 years.

But Stahl could be a better reporter as well. Her next facelift should come with some implants. She can get 20% off using the codeword NANCY+PELOSI.

ITEM 12: Axios reported, “Biden to discuss Israel-Hamas war in 60 Minutes interview.”

Who knew the president was bi?

ITEM 13: NBC reported, “Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will cross the U.S. on Saturday.”

Or as it is known in Nashville, a Johnny Cash Eclipse.

ITEM 14: Deer-car collisions killed 440 Americans a year.

Rifles 364.

36 million deer.

76 million rifles.

Ban assault deer?

Yes, I almost ran into a deer on Wednesday. How did you tell? The downside of living in West Virginia is it leads the nation in car-deer collisions.

Pop poll for subscribers:

ITEM 15: A journalist in Philadelphia who mocked conservatives for saying there was crime in that city was murdered in his home two weeks ago. Now we know who the criminal was. Him.

The Inquirer reported, “The family of Robert Davis, 19, who is accused of killing local journalist Josh Kruger, said that Davis was just 15 when he and Kruger began a years-long relationship involving drugs — and that Davis told them Kruger was threatening to post sexually explicit videos of him online before, police say, Davis shot Kruger.”

A pedo is dead-o.

ITEM 16: He left behind a memorable tweet.

The truth is egregious defamation in the Twilight Zone.

ITEM 17: The New York Post reported, “Eric Adams’ new rat plan leaves New Yorkers on hook for official NYC trash cans.”

Bins! No more throwing trash bags on the street. Finally, NYC catches up to Poca, West Virginia.

ITEM 18: Outkick reported, “An ad firm tied to Bud Light’s disastrous partnership with Dylan Mulvaney has axed multiple top employees.

“Captiv8 was identified by the New York Post as the third party marketing firm responsible for teaming the two sides up, and it’s now dished out massive layoffs.

“The company, which previously fired employees over the summer, laid off 20% of its workers in late September, according to the New York Post. A total of 30 people were fired.”

As a reader observed, “Capitalism works because failure is not always tolerated. The opposite of government.”

ITEM 19: The Daily Mail reported, “Woke MSNBC loses 33% of primetime audience during coverage of the Israel Hamas war as it insists on publishing a joint death toll — while Fox and CNN see double-digit increases on viewing figures.”

The news channel responded by kicking three jihadist presenters off the air after MSNBC’s audience paraglided to the other channels.

ITEM 20: Christine Brennan reported, “Mary Lou Retton, one of the greatest names in U.S. Olympic history, ‘has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,’ according to her daughter McKenna Kelley’s Instagram story. ‘She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now.’”

Her family crowd funded her medical bills — and got 7 times the money needed. God bless them and their donors.

4-foot-9 in height, 10-foot long in smile.

ITEM 21: Paul Krugman tweeted, “The war on inflation is over. We won, at very little cost.”

He cited a chart that showed the inflation rate excluding food, energy, shelter and used cars — since January 2022.

Likewise, Palestinians won their 10th war with Israel if you exclude the damage to Gaza.

ITEM 22: The Daily Beast reported, “Jada Pinkett Smith is sharing her immediate thoughts after her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars in an NBC News special, airing tonight. Ahead of the release of her new memoir, Worthy, out October 17, the Red Table Talk host gave Hoda Kotb a play-by-play of her reaction during the chaotic televised moment, including her surprise that Smith called her his wife.”

The problem for Chris Rock was he told the truth. The marriage was a sham. Fresh Prince lashed out because was angry and humiliated.

Also, he’s an asshole.

ITEM 23: Agence-France Presse reported, “With rifles, helmets, and bulletproof vests, about 4,000 soldiers and police on Wednesday encircled sections of two Salvadoran cities as part of a massive crackdown on gang activity.

“President Nayib Bukele imposed a state of emergency in March 2022 that has seen tens of thousands of alleged gang members rounded up — a move popular among the people, but which has alarmed rights groups.”

I figure the groups supporting them are funded by the gangbangers.

ITEM 24: Zero Hedge reported, “The large news aggregator Citizen Free Press picked up a video clip purporting to show the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, threating to shut off gas supply to the world. He's purported to have said, ‘If the bombing of Gaza doesn’t stop, we will stop gas supply of the world.’”

No gas? No problem. AOC will save the day.

ITEM 25: Insider tweeted, “Blinken warned lawmakers Azerbaijan may invade Armenia in coming weeks, Politico reports.”

We must’ve given Azerbaijan $6 billion, too.

ITEM 26: Facts East Africa tweeted, “Kenyan authorities have arrested a fake lawyer, Brian Mwenda, who has falsely been presenting himself as an Advocate of the high court of Kenya.

“He argued 26 cases before High Court Judges, Magistrates, and Court of Appeal Judges. He won all the 26 cases before his arrest.”

26-0. If he’s an example of a fake lawyer, I want one.

