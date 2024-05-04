Tomorrow is the Orthodox Easter which frankly makes more sense as it comes after Passover.

He is risen.

ITEM 1: WBOY reported, “The five students who forfeited a shot-put competition on April 18 in protest following the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling to block West Virginia’s Save Women’s Sports Act have been barred from competing in the event in their next track and field meet.

“The parents of four out of the five Lincoln Middle School students have filed a lawsuit, according to a press release from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office.”

On Thursday, a judge ordered the school board to let the girls play.

The boy winning his case to compete as a girl made national news. The story got no national play. Thank you, Riley Gaines and Twitter for getting the word out.

ITEM 2: Auden B. Cabello with video, “Eagle Pass: Local resident, Luis De La Torre, came across an alligator while fishing this morning at the Rio Grande.”

I welcome the newest member of the Border Patrol.

ITEM 3: The Daily Mail reported, “OnlyFans star Farha Khalidi claims she was paid by Biden administration to spread political propaganda to her thousands of social media followers.”

Her legs aren’t the only things she spreads.

ITEM 4: India Today reported, “Pro-Palestinian protesters occupying Columbia University's Hamilton Hall have demanded that the university allow food and water to be brought to them, framing it as ‘basic humanitarian aid.’”

Intifada-Da-Vida, Baby.

ITEM 5: Metro reported, “Second Boeing whistleblower dies suddenly after claiming safety flaws ignored.”

Did they add Hillary to the board of directors?

ITEM 6: PJ Media reported, “Alvin Bragg May Not Prosecute Pro-Palestinian Rioters Who Occupied Columbia University.”

Just tell him Hamas is French for Trump and they will be indicted so fast, your MAGA cap will spin.

ITEM 7: NYC Mayor Eric Adams said, “It's despicable that schools would allow another country's flag to fly in our country. So blame me for being proud to be an American. We're not surrendering our way of life to anyone.”

Who do they think they are? Democrats in Congress?

ITEM 8: Puck reported, “On a brisk Friday evening earlier this month, David Sacks and Elon Musk convened a dozen or so of America’s most powerful business leaders for dinner at Sacks’ $23 million, 11,000-square-foot home in the Hollywood Hills. The dinner party, according to people familiar with the intimate gathering, comprised a veritable living room Milken conference: Michael Milken himself was there, in fact, as were billionaires Rupert Murdoch and Peter Thiel. A few government types, including Steven Mnuchin, scored invites. There were also some less politically active titans of industry, such as Uber co-founder and former C.E.O. Travis Kalanick. But all were there as members of a burgeoning anti-Biden brain trust, united by a shared sense of grievance.”

FJB is costing them money. That’s their grievance, and a mighty fine one it is, too.

ITEM 9: LAT reported, “The first commercial hydrogen fuel station for big-rig trucks in the U.S. is up and running at the Port of Oakland, a baby step toward what hydrogen proponents see as a clean new future for long-haul trucking.

“The small station, now serving 30 hydrogen fuel-cell trucks, could mark the start of a nationwide network for fuel-cell truck refueling. It could also flop.”

And therein is the secret to capitalism: “It could also flop.”

Risk takers led to the dominance of the gas-powered car. Government subsidies led to the battery-operated car, which guarantees a flop.

“Ford Lost $130,000 on Every EV It Sold in the First Quarter.”

ITEM 10: The Dodgers-Diamondbacks game was delayed by bees on Tuesday night.

Seth Dillon wants you to know they definitely were Not The Babylon Bees.

ITEM 11: April 4: “JK Rowling: Humza Yousaf will get comeuppance at the polls over hate law chaos.”

April 29: “Humza Yousaf resigns as Scotland’s first minister.”

The overwhelming number of hate-speech complaints filed under his hate law were about his 2020 speech condemning white people as racist.

ITEM 12: Zero Hedge reported, “Soon on the heels of President Biden last week signing into law a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine’s defense, President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday indicated that he’s working with Washington on a bilateral security agreement which would last ten years.”

When Putin annexes Ukraine next year, does he get the money? Or does loot for terrorists only happen for the Taliban and Iran?

ITEM 13: Ken Klippenstein wrote, “Why I’m Resigning From The Intercept.”

The little drama queen joined Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald, Rolling Stone’s Matt Taibbi, NYT’s Bari Weiss and NPR’s Uri Berliner in announcing his departure in a state of shock after learning his employer is a biased news organization.

He wrote, “I resigned from The Intercept today in order to pursue a new kind of journalism here on Substack, one more hard-hitting than what’s possible in the corporate world.”

Mister hard-hitting journalist recently posted on Instagram, “The grave of former president Donald Trump’s ex-wife, Ivana Trump, has become so overgrown with grass it’s barely visible. Nice little reminder that wealth cannot buy class.”

Wow. Now that the rebel reporter is free from corporate bosses, he is going after Trump.

ITEM 14: Utah’s Caroline Gleich tweeted, “How cool would it be to build a nationwide passenger railway system to revitalize our public transportation and make it affordable and accessible for all Americans?

“It’s what I will work for in the United States Senate.”

Been there, done that. Lincoln gave the railroads land. They built transcontinental railroads. That was 19th century thinking.

Americans now have an interstate system. Airplanes take us anywhere we want quicker. That was 20th century thinking.

I want flying cars. That is 21st century thinking. Looks like drones are showing it is doable.

ITEM 15: By the way, we have Amtrak, FJB’s subsidized transcontinental passenger trains that only the rich seem to take because they have all the time in the world.

Maybe Gleich wants to be the next FJB.

ITEM 16: Judianna tweeted, “Because I’m always trying to stay topical, I humbly offer you this repeat.

“Time for another historical moment with Judianna:

“Back in 1912, Hellman’s mayonnaise was manufactured in England. The Titanic was carrying 12,000 jars of the condiment scheduled for delivery in Vera Cruz, Mexico, which was to be the next port of call for the great ship after New York City.

“The Mexican people were eagerly awaiting delivery and were disconsolate at the loss.

“So much so that they declared a national day of mourning which they still observe Sunday.

“It is known, of course, as Sinko de Mayo.”

ITEM 17: FJB wanted to be president in the worst way.

He is.

ITEM 18: Off the Press reported, “Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Denies Payment From Cohen Was ‘Hush Money.’”

Hush money. Wasn’t that the royalty checks Joe South received after Deep Purple recorded his song Hush?

ITEM 19: Bloomberg reported, “Trump is narrowing his gaze on a handful of potential running mates: Ohio Senator JD Vance, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Senator Marco Rubio and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.”

I guess Kristi Noem killed her chances in her new book.

ITEM 20: The Daily Mail reported, “Britney Spears sparks mental health crisis concerns at Chateau Marmont in LA as barefoot star is pictured wrapped in blanket and attended to by emergency services — in scene reminiscent of her 2008 breakdown.”

Remember when the New York Times sought an Emmy for campaigning to Free Britney as if she were a remake of Free Willy?

ITEM 21: Off the Press reported, “Disgraced former Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby, who is facing up to 40 years behind bars on perjury and mortgage fraud convictions, wants President Joe Biden to pardon her.”

Her argument is she did nothing wrong because she did not borrow money and pay it back, which is a crime in New York. Well, if your name is Trump, that is.

ITEM 22: Citizen Free Press tweeted (with video), “President Trump delivers pizza to the firefighters of the FDNY.”

Gotta earn some scratch to pay those phony-baloney fines imposed by NYC’s crooked judges.

ITEM 23: Legal Insurrection reported, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel will not end its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza in return for a hostage deal, The Times of Israel reported Wednesday.”

Gee, Bibi won’t bail out Biden and stop ridding Israel of Hamas once and forever.

ITEM 24: The Daily Beast reported, “Why Jimmy Kimmel Is Demanding to Testify at Trump Trial.”

Because he’s a self-important celebrity working for the pedophilic Disney corporation.

ITEM 25: Breitbart reported, “Taliban Seeks to Encourage Tourism in Afghanistan.”

I may go and visit all those military arms that I paid for.

ITEM 26: Collin Rugg tweeted (with a video), “Ole Miss students chant ‘Lizzo Lizzo Lizzo’ at a pro-Palestine protester before the police had to intervene as she approached the boys.”

Fat-shaming saves lives because you pay for every pound when you are older. Um, maybe I should make that kilogram.

ITEM 27: BizPac Review reported, “A video of what is purported to be Ukrainian soldiers burning Donald Trump in effigy is causing quite a stir.”

The German Army didn’t like FDR. Go figure.

ITEM 28: Ace of Spades HQ reported, “It costs me $32 per year to register my car in Tennessee. Meanwhile, it has been costing EV owners $100 per year.”

That’s racism as 85% of the owners of these battery-operated cars are white or Asian — and only 6% are black or Hispanic. Musk needs to put out a low-rider Tesla.

ITEM 29: NBC reported, “The Justice Department on Friday released an indictment against longtime Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, and his wife, Imelda, charging the pair with bribery and money laundering related to their ties with a bank in Mexico and an oil and gas company controlled by Azerbaijan.”

DOJ said, “Congressman Allegedly Accepted $600,000 in Bribes from Two Foreign Entities in Exchange for Official Acts as a Member of Congress.”

Shudda given 10% to the Big Guy.

ITEM 30: AP said, “Star Wars legend Mark Hamill visited the White House in honor of May the 4th weekend and shares a hilarious conversation he had with President Joe Biden.”

It figures he likes Biden. Hamill’s character in the movie wanted to have sex with his sister.

ITEM 31: NJ.com reported, “Watch Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

On Valli’s 90th birthday.

You had better believe he walked like a man to accept the honor.

ITEM 32: Just the News reported, “In a stunning admission, Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team is admitting that key evidence in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents criminal case was altered or manipulated since it was seized by the FBI, and that prosecutors misled the court about it for a period of time.”

Trump is innocent. His various prosecutors are guilty of one crime or another. We shall see if the banana republic wins or justice triumphs.

FINALLY, Jim Koenigsberger tweeted:

Three nuns went to a baseball game. Over the course of the game, the nuns became increasingly loud & rowdy. So, three men behind them began to have a loud discussion. "I think I'll move to Idaho, I hear that there are only 20 nuns there," said the first man. "20 nuns? I'm going to move to South Dakota. I hear that there are only 10 nuns there," said second man. Just before the third man could speak, one of the nuns turned around and said, "You should go to hell, I hear that there are no nuns there."

None but the best for my readers.

