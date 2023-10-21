ITEM 1: The Daily Caller reported, “The Supreme Court on Friday took up Missouri v. Biden, the free speech case challenging the Biden administration’s efforts to censor content on social media, while issuing a pause on a preliminary injunction granted by a lower court.”

The case will decide if the government can get around the Constitution by paying or otherwise coercing companies to censor citizens. Mussolini called his version of this form of governance fascism.

ITEM 2: Netanyahu hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after telling Zelensky to take a hike.

Bibi said, “The Hamas murderers coming out of Gaza were the worst crimes committed against Jews since the Holocaust: the decapitation of people, the shooting of little children with bound hands, the murder of children in front of their parents, the murder of parents in front of their children, the hiding of babies in the attic and the murderers who came to the attic to murder the babies, the rape and murder of women, the abduction of families, the tearing of grandmothers and Holocaust survivors into captivity, the death pits that remind of us of Babi Yar where jeeps surround the depression in the ground where they crowded young people in and they shot them with machine guns.”

Babi Yar was the slaughter of 33,771 Jews in Kyiv on September 29 and 30, 1941.

ITEM 3: Bloomberg reported, “Trump Is Winning Over Swing-State Voters Wary of Biden’s Economic Plan.”

The story began, “Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden in several key swing states as voters reject the economic message that is central to Biden’s reelection bid, according to a poll by Bloomberg News and Morning Consult.”

The biggest gap is immigration, with voters overwhelmingly supporting Trump over Biden. That doesn’t fit the narrative because Biden can appear to fix the economy next year by flooding the market with money. Stopping the invasion would tick off Hamas, Red China, drug dealers and the Chamber of Commerce.

ITEM 4: Instead of complaining about DEI remakes casting minorities as white people, why not encourage it.

I suggest a remake of the TV show The Invaders with Ryan Gosling as the man warning people about it and Rachel Zegler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Will Smith as the leaders of the invasion.

ITEM 5: Uncle Jimmy paid his 10% to the Big Guy.

It’s like a real-life Goodfellas.

ITEM 6: Hamas fired a rocket at a hospital in Gaza.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, D-Hamas, blamed Israel and incited an actual insurrection on the Capitol steps.

Republicans did nothing to stop her and will do nothing to punish her. They are good for nothings.

ITEM 7: Breitbart reported, “On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s ‘Deadline: White House,’ New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper stated that the early Times headline, ‘Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say” wasn’t perfect, but the headline wasn’t any different from other headlines that quote the statements of American officials.”

Hamas attacked the hospital — destroying its outdoor parking lot. Twenty people died, not 500.

I like how Cooper defended just going with what the government said. So much for the press holding government accountable.

ITEM 8: The New York Post reported, “RFK Jr. comes out in favor of reparations, carving out lane to Biden’s left.”

And to prove it, he forfeited his inheritance to the cause.

ITEM 9: AP reported, “The United States has quietly delivered a small number of long-range ballistic missiles that Ukraine said it urgently needed and that President Joe Biden promised last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed Tuesday, saying they were used on the battlefield against Russia and ‘executed very accurately.’”

The ATACMS (attack ’ems) missiles blew up a Ukrainian airport as the Little Z saves his country from being destroyed by Russia.

Lockheed Martin SELZMS (sells ’em) for $850,000 each.

ITEM 10: EU said it is giving Palestinians 75 million euros to protect them from retaliation for attacking, raping, mutilating and murdering Israelis.

It will come as a Lockheed Martin gift card.

ITEM 11: Last October, Daphne Howland reported, “Victoria’s Secret’s changes are evident in stores, where mannequins are more size-inclusive and merchandise quality has improved somewhat, but it has more work to do to catch up, according to Jane Hali & Associates analyst Jessica Ramírez.”

This week, CNN reported, “The radical transformation of Victoria’s Secret is over.”

It also said, “favorable reviews from online critics never translated into sales: the brand is projecting revenue of $6.2 billion this fiscal year, down about 5% from the previous year and well below the $7.5 billion from 2020.”

There was a reason Twiggy was a model and Mama Cass was not — but that was back when the world was sane.

ITEM 12: The Daily Mail reported, “FBI warns of Hamas copycat terror attacks on US soil and urges public to watch out for lone actors amid a heightened environment of fear following deaths of 1,200 Israelis.”

So much for that religion of peace jazz.

ITEM 13: AP reported, “Sidney Powell pleads guilty in case over efforts to overturn Trump’s Georgia loss and gets probation.”

The point is not necessarily to convict Trump but to legitimize this show trial.

ITEM 14: Reuters reported, “Pfizer slashed its full-year revenue forecast by 13% and said it will cut $3.5 billion worth of jobs and expenses due to lower-than-expected sales of its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.”

Live by the placebo, die by the placebo — just like many of your customers.

ITEM 15: Joe Biden lost face in his Middle East visit.

Literally.

ITEM 16: Trending Views reported, “Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed an executive order banning woke anti-women words in Arkansas government documents, particularly revolving around gender-based terminology. You know, stupid terms like pregnant person.”

Now to limit pronouns to he, she and it.

ITEM 17: Insider reported, “U.S. troops are making their way to the coast of Israel as the US continues to reiterate its support for the Middle Eastern country, CNN reported. A defense official who spoke with the outlet said a rapid response force of 2,000 Marines and sailors is headed toward the coast of Israel. It is unclear if this team would join the heavily armed U.S. Navy carrier strike groups sent to the Mediterranean country's coast on Sunday.”

I guess Tel Aviv coughed up enough money on Biden’s trip to Israel to get some support.

ITEM 18: The New York Post reported, “70% of New Jersey residents want indicted Sen. Bob Menendez to quit, poll shows.”

Bravo Foxtrot Delta.

They will re-elect him next year just like they did when he was indicted for corruption six years ago.

ITEM 19: The New York Times reported, “Federal Prosecutors Reject Trump's Immunity Claims in Election Case.”

They have no such power. A judge will decide, not the goons who are arguing that a sitting president tried to overthrow the government and name himself, well, president.

ITEM 20: HuffPost reported, “President Joe Biden’s approach to the ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine is fueling mounting tensions at the U.S. government agency most involved in foreign policy: the State Department.

“Officials told HuffPost that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his most senior advisers are overlooking widespread internal frustration. Some department staff said they feel as if Blinken and his team are uninterested in their own experts’ advice as they focus on supporting Israel’s expanding operation in Gaza, where the Palestinian militant group Hamas is based.

“‘There’s basically a mutiny brewing within State at all levels,’ one State Department official said.”

The deal is the deep state helps elect Democrats and Democrats in turn let the deep state run things. This is why totally unqualified tokens get Cabinet positions. First Antarctican-American lesbian to be Secretary of Homeland Security!

Biden broke the deal. The deep state sees that as mutiny. How dare a president interfere like that!

ITEM 21: The copy desk at the New York Post slapped a headline on Never Trumper Rich Lowry’s latest column, “Do our adversaries fear Biden? They did Trump.”

Lowry didn’t quite say that — “Now this may have just been good fortune. Four years isn’t a large sample size. But the argument that adversaries feared him and therefore acted with a measure of restraint is quite intuitive.” — but he should say it.

Humiliation is the best teacher because you never forget the lesson.

ITEM 22: Making the rounds on Twitter is a story that Israel is helping gays in Gaza.

In a few days, there will be no tall buildings left for Hamas to toss gays from.

ITEM 23: Politico reported, “Judge imposes gag order on Donald Trump in D.C. trial.

“Judge Tanya Chutkan said Trump’s ‘presidential candidacy does not give him carte blanche to vilify . . . public servants who are simply doing their job.’”

You have the God-given right to vilify government employees. She should close her pouch and hop back home.

Late Friday night, she rescinded her fascist order. Apparently she finally read the Constitution. I still want her to go back to Jamaica. She stinks.

ITEM 24: Sundance reported, “Joe Biden was literally in the air, flying toward the region when Jordan’s King Abdullah just cancelled the summit between Egyptian President al-Sisi, Abdullah and Biden.”

It’s just as well because when he takes a trip, he always trips.

ITEM 25: The Daily Caller reported, “Top law firm Davis Polk announced that they have rescinded job offers from Harvard and Columbia students who signed onto anti-Israel statements in the wake of the Hamas terror attacks, according to NBC News.”

Gee, that’s a darned shame.

Maybe Dewey, Cheatam and Howe is hiring.

ITEM 26: Hey, remember our proportionate response to 9/11?

And remember our proportionate response to Japan when we attacked its main naval base and then helped them rebuild their country?

ITEM 27: The House ended its second week without a Speaker and somehow the nation survived. 8 Republicans and every Democrat ousted McCarthy. Republicans then rejected Scalise and Jordan. Now Byron Donalds is going to go for it.

Why not? He’s only in his second term, which means the swamp hasn’t had time to corrupt him. He surely will do a better job than the last four Republican speakers we had: the pedo wrestling coach, the sweaty smoker, the gym rat, and the Republican Joe Manchin. This is not hard. All Donalds has to do is listen to the voters and keep his promises. The previous four guys specialized in disappointment.

ITEM 28: Breitbart reported, “Jeff Landry’s Shock Victory Spells Catastrophe for Democrats on the National Level.”

Louisianans elected a Republican governor a week ago.

The only catastrophe for Democrats is having to print more mail-in votes to stuff the ballot box.

ITEM 29: The New York Post reported, “Darryl Strawberry was supposed to go to Israel.”

For cash and a PTBNL.

ITEM 30: The New York Times reported that Apple TV canceled Jon Stewart’s show because he wanted to take on Red China.

Every baboon knows you don’t whiz in your food bowl, which means Jon Stewart is dumber than a baboon.

FINALLY, our grandson turned 3 this week. He speaks two languages and can read in two different alphabets. But the big news is potty training has taken hold. The diaper days are ending.

Those days will return next year when his sister is scheduled to arrive.

Lou Ann and I are truly blessed.

