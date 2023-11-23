There will be a regular highlights on Saturday, but I wanted to take a nap before the holiday. I hope every reader gets a turkey today, especially if they go bowling.

ITEM 1: Asra Nomani tweeted:

“Hi there Susan Sarandon, this is my mom, my dad and me [photo] on the rail trail in Morgantown, West by God Virginia. Let me tell you what it means to be Muslim in America.

“First, your backstory: At an anti-Israel protest in NYC, you just said, ‘There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country.’

“Let me give you a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in America:

✅ My dad didn’t have to become a second-class indentured servant to one of the many tyrants of Muslim countries that use immigrants from India, like my family, as essential slaves. In 1975, after getting his PhD at Rutgers, he was about to go to Libya — a Muslim country — led by a Muslim, Moammar Qhadafi, to work like a servant with a PhD for a wealthy dictator, but then the phone rang one day and I picked it up.

✅ It was West Virginia University calling, and my dad got a job as an assistant professor of nutrition. He got rejected first for tenure but being Muslim in America meant he got a right — like everybody got — to appeal and guess what? He won and he became a full professor. That’s what it means to be Muslim in America. You get your full rights, like Dr. Zuhdi Jasser has wished for his family in the Muslim nation of Syria, where a Muslim dictator destroys the lives of Muslims.

✅ My mom? Being Muslim in America meant she got to live FREE with the wind in her hair, like Alinejad Masih fights for women in the Muslim nation of Iran to be able to enjoy.

✅ And what did living free mean for my mom as a Muslim in America? It meant in 1981 she got to start a business on High Street in downtown Morgantown, called Ain’s International. That is something that Ensaf Haidar wished women could have had the right to do in the Muslim nation of Saudi Arabia. But guess what? That entrepreneurship and financial independence is denied Muslim women in so many Muslim countries.

✅ That summer my mom started her business, I got on a plane at Pittsburgh airport for Tahlequah, Oklahoma, and I went away from home at 16 for a National Science Foundation camp — without a male chaperone, a right denied Muslim women and girls in Saudi for so long.

✅ In another taste of being Muslim in America? My family got a pathway to citizenship. You think the Muslim dictatorship of Qatar allows a pathway to citizenship for Muslim slaves, servants or Palestinian Muslims? Hell no. The Muslim Al-Thani family just buys citizenship for Muslim soccer stars from countries in Africa to steal World Cup wins. But otherwise it treats non-Qatari Muslims like slaves. America? My family waited, took the test, studied the Constitution and we are citizens — hallelujah!

✅ I’m going to fast forward because this is just a taste of what it means to be Muslim in America. In 2002, I fled Pakistan with a souvenir that could have gotten me imprisoned or killed: a baby growing inside of me, a wedding ring not upon my hand. Sharia law makes sex out of marriage a crime in Muslim countries like Pakistan. My body? The mullah’s tyranny. And even dare to be atheist like Yasmine Mohammed? It’s also a crime punishable by death — in Muslim countries but not in America!

✅ Where do you think I came to give birth to my baby in safety and security, without shame? West by God Virginia in the United States of America — where we enjoy equal rights as Muslim AmeriCANs, not AmeriCANTs.

“This is a taste of life for a Muslim family in America. Please don’t minimize the experience of Jewish Americans by sanitizing the hell that it is for Muslims living in Muslim countries and vilifying America for the life — and freedoms — she offers Muslims like my family. Go, live like a Muslim woman in a Muslim country.

“You will come back to America and kiss the land beneath your feet.”

Add to my list of things I am thankful for today: living in the same state as Asra Nomani.

ITEM 2: The Daily Caller reported, “Republican Wins Charleston Mayoral Seat For The First Time Since 1877.”

Wrong Charleston. West Virginia’s still has Democrat City Killer Amy Goodwin.

ITEM 3: Argentina elected a madman with a chainsaw president.

I’d settle for a guy with just a knife and a hockey mask.

ITEM 4: Gateway Pundit reported, “Karine Jean-Pierre Stuns the Public as She Promotes Transgender Day of Remembrance — ‘We Grieve the 26 Transgender Americans who were Killed this Year.’”

Do the 26 include Audrey Elizabeth Hale?

Will there be a Victims of Trannies Day as well?

ITEM 5: Just the News reported, “Appeals court panel appears critical of Trump gag order in D.C. case.”

The judges include Obama-appointee Judge Patricia Millett, who said of an upcoming debate, “He has to speak Miss Manners while everyone else is throwing targets at him. It would be really hard in a debate, when everyone else is going at you full bore. Your attorneys would have to have scripted little things you can say.”

What? She is presuming he’s innocent. Is that still a thing in the 21st century?

ITEM 6: The Daily Mail reported, “Biden mixes up Taylor Swift and Britney Spears as he pardons turkeys Liberty and Bell: President jokes about being 60 on his 81st birthday — then confuses pop stars performing in Brazil.”

The headline makes about as much sense as the president does.

ITEM 7: Axios reported, “Elon Musk’s X Corp. sued Media Matters for America for defamation on Monday after the leaning-leaning non-profit released a report on ads on X running next to pro-Nazi content and helped trigger an advertiser exodus.”

Pro-Nazi? I didn’t know Harvard had a Twitter account.

ITEM 8: ABC reported, “U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Kyiv Monday morning for an unannounced visit to Ukraine, his second to the country since Russia invaded in February 2022.”

I hope Zelensky gave him ammo and guns because we are running out of them.

Maybe Austin should visit Afghanistan next.

ITEM 9: Japan Today reported, “Man claiming to be ‘a woman inside’ arrested for entering female bath at resort.”

Old and stale: Try that in a small town.

New and fresh: Try that in Japan.

ITEM 10: New York magazine reported, “The news that the FBI executed a search warrant on the home of Brianna Suggs, the chief fundraiser for Mayor Eric Adams’s campaign operation, sent shock waves through the city’s political scene. But what prompted even more questions was the apparent reason for the raid. The New York Times reported that the FBI, in concert with Manhattan federal prosecutors, is investigating whether his 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with the Turkish government and a Brooklyn construction company to funnel illegal contributions to the campaign in an apparent straw-donor scheme.”

Every day is Thanksgiving at City Hall because the mayor only serves Turkey.

ITEM 11: PJ Media reported, “Israel Arrests NBC Journalist for Inciting Terrorism.”

Surprisingly, it was not Rachel Maddow — or Joy Reid — or Al Sharpton — or any of those other fascist mouthpieces on MSNBC. It was Marwat Al-Azza, who covered the Hamas Attack on Israel while rooting for Hamas. The official charge is Tlaibing Without a Seat in Congress.

ITEM 12: KETV reported, “The Iowa Board of Regents votes to get rid of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) jobs and programs at all three public universities.

“On Thursday, they approved all 10 recommendations from a DEI study group.

“The group looked at several factors, including recent legislation in Texas and Florida.

“In addition to removing programs, race will no longer be a factor during the admissions or hiring processes.”

Finally, America begins ridding itself of the systemic racism of affirmative action.

ITEM 13: Via Sean Dean, Nikki Haley to nine-year-old girl in a Nikki Haley hat: ‘I love your hat.’

“Nine-year-old girl: ‘Thanks, one of your guys gave it to me for free.’”

I found that Hillary-ous.

ITEM 14: Breitbart reported, “A top evangelical leader in Iowa, Bob Vander Plaats, confirmed Tuesday that his organization received $95,000 from what Reuters originally described as the ‘DeSantis campaign, a super PAC linked to him and a nonprofit group’ before he endorsed the governor’s presidential election.”

That’s 10,555 hats.

Buy-buy, Ron.

ITEM 15: The Washington Examiner reported, “Gay Santas and LGBT-themed nutcrackers are set to line the shelves at Target this Christmas season as the retail giant makes another foray into the world of pride merchandise.

“Erik Thompson, who markets himself as a Senior LGBTQIA+ Segmentation Strategist & Pride Lead, is Target’s latest leader for multicultural merchandising.”

Don we now our gay apparel. Fa-la-la, la-la-la, la.

ITEM 16: Akshat Rathi tweeted, “CNBC has dismantled its climate desk and will no longer have staff dedicated to covering climate change.”

Cable killed newspapers. Twitter is killing cable.

ITEM 17: Breitbart reported, “Former troops are suing the U.S. government for lost pay and benefits due to the Biden administration’s military vaccine mandate, one of the lawyers who successfully brought down the Anthrax vaccine told Breitbart News.”

The money could easily be found in the bribes paid to Fauci, the Bidens and others who promoted the fake vaccine.

ITEM 18: The Sun reported, “I’ve survived five Putin assassination attempts. It’s like Covid, it gets easier every time, says President Zelensky.”

His story is like the covid vaccine. It doesn’t exist because President KGB doesn’t miss.

ITEM 19: Breaking news from BBC: “Black women most likely to die in medieval London plague.”

Hence the name black plague.

ITEM 20: More breaking news: “Cross-dressing Roman Emperor was transgender, woke Hertfordshire museum declares: Elagabalus, the savage teenage hedonist who once set leopards and snakes on dinner guests for a prank, ‘must be referred to as she.’”

He was a terrible leader but he set plenty of women’s swimming records.

ITEM 21: BBC reported, “Fewer cousins marrying in Bradford’s Pakistani community.”

The story said, “Ten years ago researchers studying the health of more than 30,000 people in Bradford found that about 60% of babies in the Pakistani community had parents who were first or second cousins, but a new follow-up study of mothers in three inner-city wards finds the figure has dropped to 46%.”

As the theme song to The Patty Duke Show said, “but they’re cousins —”

30,000 Pakistanis, 12 last names.

ITEM 22: The Baltimore Sun reported, “Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for possession and distribution of child pornography.”

500 victims. The newspaper did not say it, but he’s gay and a Democrat who cited Pete Buttigieg as his mentor.

ITEM 23: The Epoch Times reported, “Republicans on Saturday swept three statewide runoff elections in Louisiana, securing wins in the races for attorney general, secretary of state, and treasurer. The three victories mean that Republicans secured every statewide elected office for the first time since 2015, the year Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards won the first of his two terms in office.”

Meanwhile, Senator Kennedy told an interviewer, “Kamala Harris is not capable. When her IQ gets to 75, she should sell.”

Louisiana doesn’t need Trump to make it great again. It already is.

ITEM 24: Fox reported, “Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was asked to explain her earlier remarks about social media companies on Wednesday and said that while she didn’t mind anonymous American free speech, she didn’t support anonymous free speech for actors in Russia, Iran and China.”

Nikki Hillary swings and misses.

ITEM 25: Chairman Xi visited California to inspect Biden’s replacement, Governor Brylcreem.

Xi had only one question when his motorcade arrived after traveling the streets of San Francisco: What’s with all the communist flags?

ITEM 26: Larry Elder tweeted, “Obama craps on Joe, whom he despises. Obama told Axelrod to diss Joe publicly because Obama lacks the guts to do so. Joe and Dr. Jill are beyond p.o.’ed at Obama—but says nothing for fear of alienating Obama-loving black voters. Are we having race/identity fun yet?”

I’m toasting marshmallows with this Dumpster fire.

ITEM 27: Israel agreed to a five-day truce to allow both sides to reload.

Palestinians promised to release 50 hostages but apparently it cannot find them which has delayed the start of the truce. Have the Palestinians tried looking in the morgue?

ITEM 28: Biden administration flack John Kirby to reporters: “Israel isn’t trying to wipe the Palestinian people off the map. Israel isn’t trying to wipe Gaza off the map. Israel is trying to defend itself against a genocidal terrorist threat. So if we’re going to start using that word, fine. Let’s use it appropriately.”

When he heard that, Barack Hussein Obama’s head may have exploded from the river to the sea.

FINALLY, the song for today is William DeVaughn’s hit from 1974, Be Thankful for What You Got. Many people think it was a Curtis Mayfield song because they have similar voices but nope, DeVaughn wrote and recorded it.

Though you may not drive a great big Cadillac Gangsta whitewalls TV antennas in the back You may not have a car at all But remember brothers and sisters You can still stand tall Just be thankful for what you got

I almost ordered gangsta whitewalls when I bought new tires this year.

