ITEM 1: The Federalist reported, “Canadian Doctors Suggest Harvesting Organs From Euthanasia Patients Before They’re Dead.”

But does anyone want Castreau’s spine?

ITEM 2: NBC News tweeted, “Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum suggests that the United States revert to a historic name for the territory, America Mexicana, in response to President-elect Trump’s proposal to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”

I thought Mexicans liked America. I mean millions of them come here. How many Americans move there?

ITEM 3: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “DeSantis urges new Trump administration to relocate NASA headquarters from D.C to Florida.”

Makes sense. And send the rest of the agencies to Mars.

ITEM 4: The New York Post tweeted, “Billy Joel and Rod Stewart to play Yankee Stadium in July.”

Really? Those two rockers are so old, they should be in the Senate, not on tour.

ITEM 5: The Bezos Post reported, “Venezuelan opposition leader, Maria Corina Machado, is arrested.”

She’s an election denier AND an insurrectionist. Jack Smith waits in the wings to prosecute.

ITEM 6: Pray for the people of California who are losing their homes and business to a terrible fire.

I won’t politicize it.

But Breitbart did. The mayor was in Ghana after cutting the fire department’s budget. Newsom blew up dams and the firemen and women ran out of water.

Mayor Karen Bass’s trip to Africa is Ghana cost her politically.

ITEM 7: ABC News tweeted, “McDonald's announced earlier this week that the company would end a few initiatives centered on diversity, equity and inclusion.”

LA’s first lesbian fire chief who made diversity her priority should do the same thing McDonald’s does—make French fries because she sure is no good at putting fires out.

ITEM 8: A lawsuit alleges that Fox Sports personality Joy Taylor slept her way to hosting a show. Nonsense. The woman is a complete professional who does not have to rely on sex to get ahead.

Completely professional.

ITEM 9: Peter St Onge, Ph.D., tweeted, “Justin Trudeau is quitting.

“He destroyed Canada’s economy, delivering West Virginia wages for San Francisco house prices and wiping out a generation of young Canadians.”

Canada is just like America, only not the good parts.

ITEM 10: Fox News tweeted, “UK lawmakers vote against inquiry into rape gang scandal as Musk keeps up pressure.”

PM Keir Starmer’s name must translate into Gaelic as Ped O’File.

ITEM 11: National Review reported, “A federal judge on Thursday blocked the Biden administration’s Title IX rewrite that added sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes under the civil rights law. The rule change sought to revise sex-based discrimination, which critics argued would prevent federally funded schools from barring athletes who identify as transgender from participating in women’s sports. As President Joe Biden prepares to leave office, a U.S. district court in Kentucky has struck down the rule nationwide.”

How much did LGBT pay Hunter to get this rewrite of the law?

Remember the Biden Family motto: Anything legalized for a price.

ITEM 12: The Intercept reported, “Leaked Meta Rules: Users Are Free to Post ‘Mexican Immigrants Are Trash!’ or ‘Trans People Are Immoral.’ ”

Oh no! What is next? Calling Trump Hitler and his supporters deplorable?

ITEM 13: Disney’s ABC reported, “Some social media policy experts and public health experts are worried that the end of Meta fact-checking could lead to the spread of medical and science misinformation and disinformation.”

Yes, it might lead to people believe that cloth masks stop viruses, that Ivermectin is horse paste, and that carbon dioxide is heating up the planet.

ITEM 14: The Virginia Mercury reported, an Emerson College poll found “56% of voters [in Virginia] agree that climate change could be a factor in the recent heavy snowstorms that disrupted parts of the state, while 44% disagree.”

Virginia is for the superstitious.

ITEM 15: The Bezos Post reported, “Sen. Elizabeth Warren is seeking answers to more than 70 questions in what appears to be a preview of Democrats’ approach when they interrogate Trump’s pick for defense secretary.”

The only correct response is “Senator, with all due respect, you ain’t voting for me so I ain’t answering.”

ITEM 16: NBC tweeted, “Nine volunteers are ensuring anyone in the U.S. has access to over 1,200 books with LGBTQ themes and authors.”

We already have digital access to them. It’s called Kindle.

ITEM 17: Catch Up tweeted with video, “U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, ‘Ukraine is the biggest military success story of our time.’ ”

Yes, billions of dollars laundered and billions in defense contracts awarded to replace the war materiel gifted to Zelensky. Too bad Russia expanded its territory in this war. A few more successes like this and Eastern Europe will be Russian again.

ITEM 18: Outkick reported, “Keith Olbermann Suggests James Woods Deserved To Have His House Burn Down For Trump Support.”

James Woods later tweeted, “A miracle has happened. We managed to get to our property and our home, that we were told is gone forever, is still standing. In this hellish landscape standing is relative, but smoke and other damage is not like the utter destruction around us.”

Prayer works.

ITEM 19: The Latin Times reported, “Florida Accidentally Paid Healthcare Company $5 Million Instead of $50K; CEO Used Extra Funds to Run for Congress: Report.”

And that’s how Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick became a congresswoman.

But it was just an accident, right?

ITEM 20: The National Post reported, “Elizabeth May proposes California, Oregon, Washington join Canada after Trump's 51st state threat.”

Canada? Even Newsom doesn’t want to go that far left.

ITEM 21: The Daily Beast sneered, “Actor Henry Winkler is the latest celebrity to baselessly claim that the fires affecting California’s Palisades and Eaton neighborhoods are the result of an ‘arsonist.’ ”

KTLA reported, “An arson suspect was arrested Thursday night near the Kenneth Fire area as fire crews continue battling flames burning near homes in Calabasas and West Hills.”

The name of the suspect was not immediately named. What are the Polymarket odds on him being illegal, Muslim or tranny?

ITEM 22: Judge Bribe Merchant sentenced Donald Trump to nothing because that was what the case was. Nothing.

Meanwhile, the Party of No One Is Above the Law has its presidential puppet pardoning everyone to avoid prosecution, including his two dogs who bit Secret Service agents.

ITEM 23: Disney’s ABC tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE: Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito spoke to President-elect Trump by phone Tuesday to recommend a former law clerk for a job in the new administration, ABC News has learned.”

They act like this is the first time in history that someone contacted a job applicant’s references.

ITEM 24: Grammy-nominated singer and former Miss Oklahoma Anita Bryant died at 84. She was a pioneer in protecting children from LGBT activists.

I’d call her an austere religious scholar, but thanks to the Jeff Bezos Post that no longer is a compliment.

ITEM 25: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “Mark Zuckerberg ordered Meta offices to remove tampons from the men's bathrooms—NYT.”

Well, he gets the final word. Period.

ITEM 26: MAGA 76 tweeted with video, “Sunny Hostin calling Trump a convicted felon for the last 4 years when her husband is about to be a convicted felon for insurance fraud. If that happens, she will be married to a convicted felon. Now that’s KARMA.”

I hope her hubby enjoys The View from prison.

ITEM 27: Eric Daugherty tweeted, “Gen. Mark Milley's official portrait has been unveiled at the Pentagon, featuring a Ukraine folder on the map of Russia.”

Until I read this, I did not know that Red China has its own Pentagon.

ITEM 28: Quartz reported, “A massive U.S. port strike was averted—and the union credits Trump.”

They get 62% raises which will almost bring them up to the pay and benefits average of federal workers.

ITEM 29: WCPO reported, “TRENTON, Ohio—Jason Fauntleroy bought a vacant lot in Trenton, Ohio three years ago for about $5,000 at Butler County Sheriff's Office auction, hoping to build a home on it. With the purchase came more than just a lot: He bought the entire street of Bloomfield Court.”

They say you can’t fight city hall, but in this case it is worth a try.

ITEM 30: Breitbart reported, “Michelle Obama Skips Jimmy Carter’s Funeral to Vacation in Hawaii.”

When you stay at one of the four mansions you own, is it really a vacation?

