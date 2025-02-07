Trump dumped DEI and racist preferences in employment into the federal dumpster of history. The reaction from the left was what you should expect.

In one of those ceaseless panels that CNN uses to avoid giving us the news, Ashley Allison argued in favor of DEI, saying, “I got a law degree of master’s and two bachelor’s, probably more education than all y’all added up together on this table and I have always been the least paid person on payroll at every institution I have worked in.”

So who has she worked for?

She is, her Twitter account said, “CEO of Watering Hole Media, CNN Commentator, Harvard Institute of Politics, Biden’s campaign and transition team, the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, and the Obama White House.”

What do you know? Harvard, CNN and the Democrat Party are filled with vile racist and sexist bosses who pay a woman with all those degrees less than they pay everyone else. She should sue.

Same batty channel. Same batty show.

Scott Jennings said, “This is like Trump’s superpower. Finding a bunch of 80-20 issues and getting on the 80 and everybody who is reflexively against him gets on the 20. Now the Democrat Party has a 31% approval rating. This is why!”

The best example is in trannyland. President Trump signed an executive order saying only girls can join in any girls’ sports. Poor Rudolph.

Trump is the biggest champion of women’s rights since Susan B. Anthony.

JK Rowling tweeted:

When the smoke clears, it will be only too evident that this was never about a so-called vulnerable minority, notwithstanding the fact that some very vulnerable people have been harmed. The power dynamics underpinning our society have been reinforced, not dismantled. The loudest voices throughout this entire fiasco have been people insulated from consequences by their wealth and/or status. They aren’t likely to find themselves locked in a prison cell with a 6’4” rapist who's decided his name’s now Dolores. They don’t need state-funded rape crisis centers, nor do they ever frequent high street changing rooms. They simper from talk show sofas about those nasty far-right bigots who don’t want penises swinging around the girls’ showers, secure in the knowledge that their private pool remains the safe place it always was. Those who’ve benefited most from gender identity ideology are men, both trans-identified and not. Some have been rewarded for having a cross-dressing kink by access to all spaces previously reserved for women. Others have parlayed their delicious new victim status into an excuse to threaten, assault and harass women. Non-trans-identified lefty bros have found a magnificent platform from which to display their own impeccably progressive credentials, by jeering and sneering at the needs of women and girls, all while patting themselves on the back for giving away rights that aren’t theirs.

She’s a billionaire writer who has empathy, something missing in both of the women who wanted to be the first female president. They could have spoken out against Will Thomas pretending to be Lia. Instead they promoted tranny rights.

Lefties are handling Trump’s second term about as well as my year-old granddaughter handles taking a toy away.

Washington Free Beacon reported, “A Democrat Michigan state representative told protesters Wednesday that she underwent voluntary sterilization to avoid becoming pregnant during President Donald Trump's second term, a left-wing media outlet reported.”

Is there any way to give him a third and fourth term? Maybe if he used the name John Barron.

Liberals are rallying around USAID after Trump froze its payments for three months.

AP’s propaganda machine spit out a story, “Frozen USAID funding strands groups that support marginalized people in the Western Balkans.”

The country in question is Kosovo, which is 93% Muslim. The marginalized people are trannies. The AP story did not mention Muslim, calling the country conservative instead.

AP also did not mention this tweet from Kyle Becker, “The Associated Press has been raking in millions of dollars in government money for years.

“The AP’s bias also makes perfect sense.”

In another dispatch, AP claimed without evidence (to use their terminology), “Over the last two weeks, President Donald Trump’s administration has made significant changes to the U.S. agency charged with delivering humanitarian assistance overseas that has left aid organizations agonizing over whether they can continue with programs such as nutritional assistance for malnourished infants and children.”

Children will starve? Cut the bureaucracy and eliminate the kickbacks and payoffs to politicians. Problem solved.

Fox reported the other side of the story:

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, published a list of projects and programs she says the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has helped fund across the years, highlighting it as "wasteful and dangerous" spending that has gripped taxpayers until the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) stepped in. "From funneling tax dollars to risky research in Wuhan to sending Ukrainians to Paris Fashion Week, USAID is one of the worst offenders of waste in Washington… all around the world," Ernst posted to X on Monday before rattling off a handful of examples. Ernst highlighted that the agency "authorized a whopping $20 million to create a Sesame Street in Iraq." Under the Biden administration, USAID awarded $20 million to a nonprofit called Sesame Workshop to produce a show called "Ahlan Simsim Iraq" in an effort to "promote inclusion, mutual respect, and understanding across ethnic, religious, and sectarian groups."

BBC issued a statement:

A free press is essential to freedom and democracy and 75% of countries around the world do not have a free press. BBC Media Action supports local media around the world to deliver trusted information to people most in need. Like many international development organisations, BBC Media Action has been affected by the temporary pause in US government funding, which amounts to about 8% of our income in 2023-24. We’re doing everything we can to minimize the impact on our partners and the people we serve. As the BBC’s international charity, we are completely separate from BBC News, and wholly reliant on our donors and supporters to carry out our work.

Sounds like a Jerry Reed song: BBC Got the Credit, We Got the Shaft.

USAID helped fund the Democrat machine. Biden had an Obama lackey run the agency.

Ian Miles Cheong tweeted, “Samantha Power, who was in charge of USAID, has been fired. She isn’t very happy about it. Play the world’s smallest violin for her.”

She is nearly in tears in an accompanying video on the firing. She looked as worn out as Caroline Kennedy did when she called cousin Robert a predator. Many Democrats these days look as tired and useless as their ideas.

Paul A. Szypula reminded us, “Power is no stranger to misusing government resources. She was directly involved in the Obama administration’s surveillance of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and got herself embroiled in an unmasking scandal.”

Trump delivered more pain on Thursday as the Political Wire reported, “In addition to being the Secretary of State and the acting director of USAID, Marco Rubio was also appointed the acting archivist of the United States, ABC News reports.”

This is the agency that had the FBI raid Mar-a-Lago in a goon operation worthy of a banana republic.

The sobbing began at National Review last month when it declared, “There are all kinds of government officials who should be replaced, and Donald Trump as president will have the power to fire them. Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan should not be one of them.”

Its argument is presidential documents belong to the bureaucracy and not the president. Those documents include newspaper clippings, campaign memorabilia and grip-and-grin photos. FBI agents must have thought they included Melania’s undergarments because they rummaged through her lingerie drawer.

Firing Shogan and the FBI agents responsible for this is not revenge; it is accountability. No man or woman is above the law.

Don’t dish out what you cannot take.

I can hardly wait to see what Trump does today.

