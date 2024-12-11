Sarah Hoyt dropped one of her 4 AM links to an essay by J.K. Rowling on the backlash and death threats for daring to say men cannot become little girls. The essay was a lengthy series of tweets that responded to a New York Times essay.

NYT’s essay began, “To get on the wrong side of transgender activists is often to endure their unsparing criticism.”

NYT said she suffered “a few angry critics posted videos of themselves burning her books.”

Naw, dawg. That’s what Christians do who oppose her embrace of magic and wizardry. Lefties send death threats and try to run you out of business.

J.K. set the record straight:

The rewriting of history begins. Opponents of gender ideology haven’t merely endured unsparing criticism. I haven’t simply been told I betrayed real feminism or received a few book-burning videos. I’ve been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans woman posted my family’s home address with a bomb-making guide. My eldest child was targeted by a prominent trans activist who attempted to doxx her and ended up doxxing the wrong young woman. I could write a twenty thousand word essay on what the consequences have been to me and my family, and what we've endured is NOTHING compared to the harm done to others. By standing up to a movement that relies on threats of violence, ostracization and guilt-by-association, all of us have been smeared and defamed, but many have lost their livelihoods. Some have been physically assaulted by trans activists. Female politicians have been forced to hire personal security on the advice of police. The news that one of the UK’s leading endocrinologists, Dr Hillary Cass, was advised not to travel by public transport for her own safety should shame everyone who let this insanity run amok. Lest we forget, gender apostates have been targeted for crimes such as doubting the evidential basis for transitioning children, for arguing for fair sport for women and girls, for wanting to retain single sex spaces and services, especially for the most vulnerable, and for thinking it barbaric to lock in female prisoners with convicted male sex offenders. Now the political landscape has shifted, and some who’ve been riding high on their own supply are waking up with a hell of a hangover. They’ve started wondering whether calling left-wing feminists who wanted all-female rape centers Nazis was such a smart strategy. Maybe parents arguing that boys ought not to be robbing their daughters of sporting opportunities might, sort of, have a point? Possibly letting any man who says ‘I’m a woman’ into the locker room with twelve-year-old girls could have a downside, after all? Mealy-mouthed retconning of what has actually happened over the past ten years is predictable but will not stand. I don't doubt those who've turned a blind eye to the purges of non-believers, or even applauded and encouraged them, would rather minimize what the true cost of speaking out was, but ‘yes, maybe trans activists went a little over the top at times’ takes are frankly insulting. A full reckoning on the effects of gender ideology on individuals, society and politics is still a long way off, but I know this: the receipts will make very ugly reading when that time comes, and there are far too many of them to sweep politely under the carpet.

Sarah Hoyt agreed but pointed out that lefties are not isolating J.K. and her LGB-without-the-T friends for special punishment. Lefties treat everyone this way.

Hoyt wrote, “Not to take away from her battle. But some—and in many times the full—measure of this has been experienced by each and every one of us who stands up against any portion of the leftist cults cant. As much respect as I have for those who are closeted, quietly fighting in the heart of leftist institutions and fields, right now I want each and every one of you who has stood up in ways big and small and paid the price to give him or herself a pat in the back. It’s difficult. It’s painful. It’s dangerous, and heaven knows it has few rewards. But you’re doing what needs to be done. And sometimes that has to be reward enough. Now get back to work.”

All of which leads to my favorite topic, Donald Trump.

J.K. received death threats? The Donald received a bullet to his ear. The state of New York fined him millions for saying he did not rape the nutcase E. Jean Carroll. The state of New York is trying to seize his property because he took out a loan and paid it back with interest. The state of New York seeks to imprison him for 130 years because his lawyer paid off the extortion a hooker demanded.

LGB without the T?

Trump lives it, going well beyond dancing to the Y.M.C.A. He appointed the first gay man to a Cabinet-level position. It was not because Ric Grenell had any political support or beat him in a presidential primary. Trump promoted him because he did a bang up job as ambassador to Germany and finally got them to accept a Nazi we wanted to deport for 18 years.

J.K. is a billionaire. She worked her ass off to make that money. She was savvy enough to play her copyright just right so she made billions for Warner Brothers. The child actors she made millionaires from her Harry Potter movies may be ingrates but the accounting department at Warner knows better than to mess with the goose laying those golden eggs.

Smart money is on The Donald this time around. He’s not the naïve giant-killer he was in 2016. He has taken his lumps and not only survived but thrived. He’s a genius and as Ray Charles said, genius likes company.

Readers know more about Elon Musk and Peter Thiel than I need to go into today, but how about Jeff Bezos? He owns the Washington Post and when he learned it planned to run a five-part, Pulitzer-seeking editorial board endorsement against Trump, Bezos said stop the presses. He spiked it.

That cost him a quarter-million online subscribers, but he was losing money anyway.

After the election, Bezos praises 45/47. AP reported:

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Wednesday he is “optimistic” about President-elect Donald Trump’s second term and expressed some excitement about potential regulatory cutbacks in the coming years. “I’m actually very optimistic this time around,” Bezos said on stage during a wide-ranging interview at The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in New York. “He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help do that, I’m going to help him.” “We do have too many regulations in this country,” Bezos added.

The world has changed radically as the extremists used the interim between the two Trump presidencies (everyone else gets one, he gets two*) to try to push Western civilization off the cliff. Trannies took over women’s sports, trans surgery took over children’s hospitals and illegal aliens invaded countries in a fashion reminiscent of Genghis Khan.

Share

(*Yes, I know Cleveland got two presidencies as well. Give me a little poetic license, OK?)

The assassination attempt was the world’s wakeup call. It is not that the Establishment would somehow find an assassin. The wakeup call was the miraculous manner in which God protected him.

I said at the time, the Lord did not spare Trump to finish in second place. I say now that the Lord did not spare him to be a mere president.

J.K. should look at what she has had to endure from people she considered friends and allies for daring to stand up to misogyny. If NYT is rewriting her history, what does that say about its history of Trump?

* * *

MAGA has broken Matt Drudge.

Here was his traffic 8 years ago when he supported Trump.

VISITS TO DRUDGE 12/16/2016



030,162,316 PAST 24 HOURS

958,869,889 PAST 31 DAYS

10,635,307,276 PAST YEAR

Here is his traffic now.

VISITS TO DRUDGE 12/11/2024



21,901,572 PAST 24 HOURS

643,403,875 PAST 31 DAYS

7,011,103,029 PAST YEAR

Share

Leave a comment