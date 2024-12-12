The nation’s reaction to the re-election of President Donald Trump is a calm return to optimism after nearly four years of failure by the dumbbell Biden on the economy (inflation), war (losing Afghanistan), foreign policy (Ukraine), health (mandatory shots from a fake vaccine), children (tranny surgery), law and order (the open border policy) and so on and so forth.

Any one of those six disasters should cost a president his job.

Back to Trump we go.

CNN reported, “CNN Poll: Most Americans approve how Trump is handling his return to the White House.”

The New York Post reported, “Trump gets high marks for transition to White House—and public optimistic: new CBS poll.”

538 reported that Trump’s favorability is only 2.3 points negative—the lowest I can recall.

Trump is like the World War II song We Did It Before (And We Can Do It Again), which alluded to World War I. Songwriters Cliff Friend and Charles Tobia wrote it in response to Japan’s sneak attack on Pearl Harbor—on the very day of the attack.

Americans know where the yellow went when we elected Trump president. We turned the clock back 8 years and got mean tweets, peace and prosperity.

World leaders know, too. Even AP admitted it, reporting:

Donald Trump has more than a month and a half to go before he’s sworn in for a second term. But the Republican president-elect is already moving aggressively not just to fill his Cabinet and outline policy goals, but to achieve them. Trump has threatened to impose a 25% tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico, prompting emergency calls and a visit from Canada’s prime minister that resulted in what Trump claimed were commitments from both U.S. allies on new border security measures. The incoming president has warned there will be “ALL HELL TO PAY” if Hamas does not release the hostages being held in Gaza before his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2025. And this weekend, Trump returned to the global stage, joining a host of other foreign leaders for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral five years after it was ravaged by a fire. There, he was welcomed like a sitting dignitary, with a prime seat next to French President Emmanuel Macron. Absent in Paris: lame duck President Joe Biden, who has largely disappeared from headlines, except when he issued a pardon of his son, Hunter, who was facing sentencing for gun crimes and tax evasion. First lady Jill Biden attended in his place.

Ah yes, Jill. When Trump talked to her in Notre Dame, she looked at him with a schoolgirl’s crush.

When Trump told Trudeau it was tariff time, Justin immediately hopped on his plane and went to Mar-a-Lago to beg him not to. Trump listened. Then had to tell him there was no room at the inn and Trudeau had to scrounge around for a place to sleep (“Leaving a Florida hotel in West Palm Beach on Saturday. . .”) I believe the hotel’s slogan is, “We’ll leave a light on for you.”

Four days later, Trump dismissed Trudeau as governor of Canada in the mean tweets portion of the Trump Show. (Actually, Mary Simon is the ceremonial governor general of Canada.)

Susan Page at USA Today demanded Trump stop meeting with foreign leaders.

Page went flat-out Gomer Pyle as she wrote, “Gone is the long tradition that the United States has just one president at a time and that the president-elect generally tries to stay out of the way until taking the oath of office. That was a practice that preserved the sitting president’s authority and protected the incoming president from having to immediately deal with complicated crises.

“It’s also the law. The Logan Act, signed by President John Adams in 1799, bars an unauthorized American from negotiating on behalf of the United States with a foreign government. The penalties can include prison time, although no one has ever been convicted of violating it.”

Citizen’s ay-rest! Citizen’s ay-rest! Citizen’s ay-rest!

The people authorized Trump on Election Day to negotiate. Forbes magazine recognized that. In fact, it chastised Trump for not meeting with Japan’s leader, Logan be darned.

Forbes said, “U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is on a tear meeting world leaders. In just the last week or so he spent time with Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Argentina’s Javier Milei and even Prince William.

“But not Japan’s Shigeru Ishiba, despite the embattled prime minister’s frenetic behind-the-scenes scramble to score an audience at Mar-a-Lago.

“What, if anything, should officials in Tokyo read into what could easily be seen as a major snub? One possibility is that Trump is planning to hit Japan harder with his next trade war than the Tokyo political establishment currently thinks.

“Trump arguably had no better pal in global leadership circles during his 2017-2021 presidency than the late Shinzo Abe, Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party mate.”

Maybe Ishiba will get an invite to the inauguration. No American president has had a foreign leader attend, but then again The Donald is no ordinary president.

Not everyone is happy. The press is depressed. Leslie Stahl and Peggy Noonan publicly decried the media’s new impotence under Trump.

STAHL: But we’re at the point where if the president of the United States is going to say legacy media is dead, well I guess Musk said that. The legacy media is dead and he wants it dead? He wants other media, but-it-bu-it is kinda sort of hobbling right now and I don’t know how it recovers. I’m very dark about it. You’re very dark about it. NOONAN: I am. We are talking about something so essential that you don’t want to say, ‘Well, we’ll see.’ Or maybe the world will end and then we’ll see.

Of course the world won’t end, just the legacy media’s power in it. That is not the end but the beginning of a new empowerment of the people against their oppressors. The media lost its power not because it abused that power but that they got sloppy. People finally caught on and decided the legacy media is not essential.

In yesterday’s column about J.K. Rowling being pissed at the New York Times, I wrote, “If NYT is rewriting her history, what does that say about its history of Trump?”

The press has gone from annoying typos to Leslie Stahl lying to Donald Trump’s face on 60 Minutes about Hunter’s laptop in 2020.

Trump is the most discussed president ever because he represents the only serious challenge to a new world order that gave us FJB, who in turn gave us nothing.

Actually, FJB gave us less than nothing. He gave us war and inflation. He opened the border to criminals, pimps and drug lords. His legacy is pardoning his son, who was the bagman for his bribes.

Trump was sued, mugshot and rifle shot. Some may call him a survivor, but the rest of the world knows he is a hero. He cannot be stopped and so people rally around the winner and champion.

Even Jill.

