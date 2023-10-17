Just the News reported, “The main Associated Press reporter in Gaza covering the war was suspended from his duties while the wire service looks into his previous social media posts, which include comments calling for the fall of Israel and comparing the world’s only Jewish state to Nazis.

“Issam Adwan has made numerous comments against Israel, which were highlighted last week by Honest Reporting, an Israel media watchdog.

“In an October 2022 post on X, formerly Twitter, Adwan said that Israel was a ‘racist regime that is so similar to the Nazis.’ The post has since been deleted.

“In another post from October 2022, Adwan said: ‘The Palestinian revolt against the Israeli oppression will be a triumph sooner rather than later. No matter how strong or well-supported by the other tyrants, every colonial system will be overthrown.’

“He also reposted a statement from the BDS movement, a group that calls for the end of economic relations with Israel, accusing Israel of poisoning the wells of Palestinians. The trope of poisoning the wells goes back to when Jews were blamed for purposely spreading the Bubonic Plague in the 14th century, according to the American Jewish Committee.”

14th century?

I thought jihadists were stuck in the 7th century. Well, that is progress, I suppose.

But the real progress is by AP, which for years shielded the military intelligence apparatus of Hamas from Israeli bombing by locating AP’s Gaza City bureau there in the Hamas building. Finally, Israel had enough.

Reuters reported on June 8, 2021, “Israel’s military said on Tuesday that a tower block in Gaza housing the U.S.-based Associated Press which was destroyed in an Israeli air strike was also used by the enclave’s Islamist rulers Hamas as an electronic warfare site.

“Israel’s destruction of the 12-story tower, which also housed Qatar-based media group Al Jazeera, during last month's fighting with Hamas and other militants drew international condemnation and calls by Israel’s main ally the United States to protect journalists.”

AP indignantly demanded proof, even though the tax-exempt company paid rent to Hamas for its offices.

This time, though, AP’s support of Hamas vanished. It took the PR guy for Hamas off the terrorism story. Maybe he can cover sports.

BBC still stands by its Hamas-shielding policies.

The Beeb’s John Simpson wrote, “Government ministers, newspaper columnists, ordinary people — they're all asking why the BBC doesn't say the Hamas gunmen who carried out appalling atrocities in southern Israel are terrorists.

“The answer goes right back to the BBC’s founding principles.

“Terrorism is a loaded word, which people use about an outfit they disapprove of morally. It’s simply not the BBC's job to tell people who to support and who to condemn — who are the good guys and who are the bad guys.”

So rapists, butchers and hostage takers are not necessarily bad guys. Got it. Issam Adwan may have found someone who is willing to hire him.

But in America, the press still calls a terrorist a terrorist, not a gunman. Even AP.

This is in part because the atrocities on October 7 were so reprehensible. Media polls show Americans have had it with Palestinians and their relentless attacks on Israelis.

CNN said of its poll, “Half of Americans (50%) say that the Israeli government’s military response to the Hamas attacks is fully justified, another 20% say it’s partially justified and just 8% that it is not at all justified, with 21% unsure.”

In light of this, the media is working overtime to cover up for Biden, who repeatedly has sided with Palestinian terrorists in his half-century in DC. He is the man who financed this horrific terrorism — gunmanism as the Beeb would say — by giving Iran $6 billion for five hostages.

CBS lied so poorly, I had to chuckle. In promoting its idiotic interview with Biden shown on Sunday, the network said, “Rarely does a president confront so much peril; the catastrophe in Israel — the war in Ukraine — and no help from a paralyzed Congress.”

Since when do presidents — particularly this one — work with Congress on foreign policy? Biden surrendered Afghanistan and billions of dollars worth of war materiel without bothering to tell Congress — or our NATO allies — first.

Indeed, Biden started this war by giving $6 billion to Hamas by lifting economic sanctions on Iran. After 44 years in the Senate as a senator and a vice president (who serves as Senate president), Biden knows the worthlessness of Congress. He does as he pleases because he knows Congress is all bark and no bite, unlike his mistreated dogs.

But Biden needs a fall guy and the Republican Party’s inability to get RINOs to work with populist representatives to elect a speaker gives the media a lazy way to shift the blame from Biden.

What really is shifting, though, is the elitist acceptance of Palestinian terrorism. The usual gang of lefty loons in the Ivy League rolled out their anti-Semitism to attack Israel for being attacked.

The New York Post reported, “Thirty-one Harvard organizations blame Israel for Hamas attack: ‘Entirely responsible.’”

But a funny thing happened this time. Grownups rose up.

The Harvard Crimson reported, “Amid continued national backlash, multiple Harvard student groups have withdrawn their signatures from a controversial statement calling Israel ‘entirely responsible’ for the ongoing violence, and group members have faced doxxing attacks.”

They were not doxxed, they were named. When you sign something, people know your name. That’s what a signature means.

The story continued, “As of Tuesday night, at least five of the original 34 signatories — including Amnesty International at Harvard, Harvard College Act on a Dream, the Harvard Undergraduate Nepali Student Association, the Harvard Islamic Society, and Harvard Undergraduate Ghungroo — had withdrawn their endorsements, though the full list of endorsing groups was taken off the public statement earlier Tuesday.

“The reversals followed severe condemnation and calls by thousands of Harvard affiliates to disavow the statement, which was originally penned by the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee. It did not explicitly condemn violence against Israeli civilians, though a spokesperson for the group later wrote in a statement that ‘the PSC staunchly opposes violence against civilians — Palestinian, Israeli, or other.’”

They stood up bravely until someone called them on it. Thank goodness, they went to Harvard instead of the military.

Bill Ackman, CEO Pershing Square, called on his colleagues not to hire these loons.

He later tweeted, “Something is profoundly wrong with the state of universities in America when the Palestinian President disavows Hamas while student groups from some of our most prestigious universities support the terrorists.”

Something happened all right, What happened was a terrorism so gruesome that even some of the most reliable supporters of Hamas are keeping their mouths shut and their eyes on their work.

One man quit his job, though.

Nick Adams tweeted, “Taylor Swift’s Israeli bodyguard just resigned from her detail to fight Hamas with the IDF.

“He reportedly gave up the $500,000/year job because he was disgusted by the woke pop singer’s refusal to condemn Hamas’ atrocities against the Jewish people.

“Pray for this brave man as he fights against the evil terrorists that Taylor supports.”

Confirmed by TMZ.

A man’s got to do what a man has to do. Palestinian atrocities on October 7 woke many a man up — even those in the Fourth Estate.

