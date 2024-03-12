The internal polling on Dark Brandon’s state-of-the-union speech must be horrible because Democrats and their deep-state go-fers in the media quickly changed the subject. First, they tried to make the story about Republican Katie Britt’s Karen-in-the-kitchen response to Biden’s speech, but no one outside DC cares about these responses.

Then Biden said he threatened Netanyahu with a come-to-Jesus moment. Bibi did not take Biden serious and no one else did. I mean, what was Biden going to do? Make Bibi eat a ham sandwich?

With the Ukraine war wearing out its welcome, the only diversion left was the uncivil war in Haiti. Suddenly riots in its capital became the most important story in the world!

We are sending troops to Port-au-Prince, something we failed to do to Minneapolis, Seattle and Portland four years ago. Apparently it is OK to give rioters in Baltimore space, but not in Haiti.

Haiti has replaced Ukraine as the 51st state, just like Dick Sargent replaced Dick York as Darrin on Bewitched. There was no discussion and no explanation. How important is Haiti now? The New York Times pulled down its paywall to report the story.

NYT said, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced Monday that the United States would provide an additional $100 million in aid toward a United Nations-backed multinational security mission planned to deploy to Haiti, which has been overrun by gang violence.

“He also pledged an additional $33 million in humanitarian aid, bringing the U.S. commitments to $333 million.”

That’s awful nice of him to dig in his wallet and give Haiti all that money. I am being sarcastic. Don’t fact-check me, bro.

The money for Haiti is in millions not billions because to Democrats Haitians are just black people while Ukrainians are white. I believe in racial equality and say no money for either country.

Just who the money goes to is unclear. Haiti’s prime minister, Ariel Henry, fled to Kenya and is now in Puerto Rico to escape the violence.

NYT said, “Leaders from Caribbean nations are leading a push to create a transitional council, meant to pave the way for the election of a new president and help restore stability to Haiti.

“Jamaican officials said that a proposal for Haiti was still coming together and discussions were continuing, but no plan had been finalized as of Monday.

“With the government on the verge of collapse, the United States and Caribbean nations are working to come up with a resolution that would restore some order to the troubled nation.”

Why is this our problem? Hillary raised a lot of money for Haiti. Surely, she did not use the money to fund her 2016 presidential campaign.

Maybe she did. Trump said in 2016, “I was at a Little Haiti the other day in Florida. And I want to tell you, they hate the Clintons, because what’s happened in Haiti with the Clinton Foundation is a disgrace.”

I never understood why Haitian politics — as fiery as they are — are any of our concern. Ever since Haitians overthrew France 220 years ago, Haiti has been a shithole. Why pretend it magically is worth saving now?

Well, we must change the subject to save FJB. Plus there may be some cannibalism involved. Or it may be propaganda. The Hindustan Times tried to tackle the issue.

The paper said, “Amid escalating gang violence in Haiti, a disturbing video has surfaced on social media, showing an alleged gang member engaging in cannibalism. ‘Disturbing footage of the Haitian cannibal gang eating body parts of one of their victims as he cooks in the fire,’ an Instagram post reads. The same video has been shared across other social media platforms, including X.

“The video shows a man chewing on something that looks like a human finger. He then proceeds to tear flesh out of the leg of a person seen burning.

“The video has not been independently verified by any news agency. However, according to Times Now, agencies on social media have revealed that the video is two years old and has nothing to do with the current unrest.”

You know you are in a shithole if you have to figure out when the cannibalistic act depicted in a video occurred. Was it the 2022 shindig or the one in 2024?

The story may be propaganda, but from which side? Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier calls himself Barbecue. That gains him respect among this allies and fear among his adversaries.

Then again, this may be anti-Cherizier propaganda. Who knows and who cares? This is none of our business. Unlike Cuba, no one has ever used Haiti as a missile base to threaten America.

Brian Concannon of the lefty Common Dreams outlet, agrees and wrote, “Haiti’s deepening crisis — armed groups launching an assault on the government, and the de facto prime minister on indefinite layover in the San Juan, Puerto Rico, airport — is a predictable consequence of 14 years of U.S. support for undemocratic regimes connected to Haiti’s PHTK party as it has dismantled Haiti’s democracy.

“Haiti has a chance at reversing this descent and returning to a more stable, democratic path, but only if the Biden administration will let it.”

However, this does have the markings of deep-state interference.

Concannon wrote, “Prime Minister Henry has not yet resigned, and the State Department denied reports that it demanded his resignation. But Henry has clearly lost the support of the United States, which for two years had allowed him to resist Haitians demands for fair elections. Absent Washington’s support, Henry has little chance of regaining power.”

“This dire situation is not only predictable, it was predicted. Haitian-American officials, Haitian civil society, members of the U.S. Congress, and other experts had been warning for years that the U.S. propping up Henry would lead to increasing tragedy for Haitians. The United States, which installed Henry in power in the first place, ignored these pleas and stood resolutely by its friend. With U.S. support, Henry’s unconstitutional term as prime minister exceeded any other prime minister’s term under Haiti’s 1987 Constitution. Levels of gang violence, kidnapping, hunger, and misery also reached unprecedented levels.”

The State Department’s official line on Haiti seems to back Concannon’s conclusion that we butted in.

It said, “When Haiti is more prosperous, secure, and firmly rooted in democracy, Haitians and Americans benefit. U.S. policy toward this close neighbor is designed to foster the institutions and infrastructure necessary to achieve strong democratic foundations and meaningful poverty reduction through sustainable development.

“The United States provides substantial humanitarian assistance so the most vulnerable Haitians can better meet their basic needs in health and nutrition. Assistance for long-term development and institution building is another pillar of U.S.-Haiti bilateral cooperation.

“Priority areas include support for economic growth and poverty reduction, improved healthcare and food security, promoting respect for human rights, building stronger democratic institutions, and strengthening the Haitian National Police (HNP) so that Haiti provides its own security and can be a stronger partner against international crime.”

Maybe Haitians are better off being run by cannibals than some Biden-like puppet of the American deep-state.

But I really don’t care about Haiti. I would rather have our government stop the violence and looting in New York City and other Democrat-run cities that are deteriorating into shitholes.

Maybe we can work out a trade with Haiti. We give them Biden and they give us this Barbecue guy and we sic him on the street gangs of Chicago. He could single-handedly end hunger in his home country. Sure, that would make Kamala president for a while but her speeches in which she is a 10-year-old explaining things to a 5-year-old are priceless and entertaining.

What’s not priceless is the $333 million we just promised to send Haiti so that Democrats can change subjects from FJB shouting like a madman before the whole country. That’s the real state of the union. Our government is run by an angry old fool who has nukes that he is willing to use on his own people.

Share

Leave a comment

Refer a friend