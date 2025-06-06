What did Barron know?

I wrote a pretty good piece for today about being nice to Elon Musk because while his bridge burning is bad, I thought his heart was really in the right place.

Then Musk had to go there. He had to help Democrats. He had to libel Trump. Musk had to tweet, “Time to drop the really big bomb: Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.

“Have a nice day, DJT!”

If true, the deep state—which controlled the Epstein list for years—would have outed Trump by now instead of going with the ridiculous story about Russiagate. My guess is the list is gone with the wind, destroyed in the post-election frenzy of shredding and pardoning. Biden’s Auto Pen was busier than a one-legged waitress at lunchtime.

On top of that, Axios reported, “Elon Musk unleashed a fresh round of tweets Thursday evening, calling for President Trump to be impeached and declaring that SpaceX would begin decommissioning a spacecraft essential to NASA’s operation.”

So much for giving peace a chance. For whatever reason, Musk wants to go to war with the president of the United States. That this imperils the presidency means nothing to Musk who is more interested in codifying his recommendations immediately, immediately, immediately.

The collateral damage is on shareholders as Bloomberg reported, “Tesla Plunges After Conflict Erupts Between Musk and Trump.”

The truth is on Trump’s side.

CNBC reported:

President Donald Trump banned his former friend, the wealthy investor Jeffrey Epstein, from his exclusive Mar-a-Lago Club for hitting on the teenage daughter of another member, a new book says. The late Epstein’s banishment by Trump from the Palm Beach, Florida, club appears to have occurred months before Epstein pleaded guilty in 2008 to state criminal charges in Florida, which included paying for sexual services from a 14-year-old girl. But it also seems to have happened more than two years after a state grand jury charged Epstein with soliciting prostitution. The new book, The Grifter’s Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency, also says that despite claims to the contrary by Trump’s company, Epstein had been himself a member of Mar-a-Lago before he was banned.

The Grifter authors are reporters for the Jeff Bezos Washington Post, the Rupert Murdoch Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and the Miami Herald.

That sounds damning but it was reported on August 4, 2020.

One year earlier, the Bezos Post reported:

For the better part of two decades starting in the late 1980s, Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump swam in the same social pool. They were neighbors in Florida. They jetted from LaGuardia to Palm Beach together. They partied at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and dined at Epstein’s Manhattan mansion. And then, in 2004, they were suddenly rivals, each angling to snag a choice Palm Beach property, an oceanfront manse called Maison de l’Amitie—the House of Friendship—that was being sold out of bankruptcy. Before the auction, Epstein and Trump each tried to work the ref; the trustee in the case, Joseph Luzinski, recalls being lobbied by both camps. “It was something like, Donald saying, ‘You don’t want to do a deal with him, he doesn’t have the money,’ while Epstein was saying: ‘Donald is all talk. He doesn’t have the money,’ ” Luzinski said. “They both really wanted it.” Only one man would win.

That man would be Trump, of course. He paid $41.35 million for it and sold it 4 years later to Russian businessman Dmitry Rybolovlev for $95 million.

The story touched on Epstein’s later conviction for pedophilia, as the Bezos Post story quoted Roger Stone:

But according to Stone, Trump turned down numerous invitations to Epstein’s private island and his Palm Beach home. In a 2016 book, Stone quoted Trump as saying that “The one time I visited [Epstein’s] Palm Beach home, the swimming pool was full of beautiful young girls. ‘How nice,’ I thought, ‘he let the neighborhood kids use his pool.’ ”

So Trump and Epstein broke up in 2004 but reporters for the three biggest papers in the country and the Miami Herald would have you believe that after Epstein was convicted of being a pedophile that Trump—who was about to run for president—patched things up with him and flew to Epstein Island to party with teenage girls while in his late 60s.

In fact, one of the Grifter writers contradicted her own book. Newsweek reported on January 4, 2024:

Whether Epstein was ever a member of Mar-a-Lago himself is contested. The authors of 2021 book The Grifter's Club: Trump, Mar-a-Lago, and the Selling of the Presidency, which was written by a team of journalists, said they were shown a more than one decade old Mar-a-Lago members registry proving Epstein had been a full member of the club. The book goes on to claim Epstein had his membership revoked after targeting the teenage daughter of another club member, shortly before he was imprisoned for 13 months after being convicted in 2008 of procuring a child for prostitution. In an article for The Miami Herald, where she works as an investigative reporter, co-author Sarah Blaskey said she was told Trump “kicked Epstein out after Epstein harassed the daughter of a member. The way this person described it, such an act could irreparably harm the Trump brand, leaving Donald no choice but to remove Epstein.”

Newsweek also had a story on January 3, 2024, when the Republican primaries were beginning, “Jeffrey Epstein Victims’ Attorney Talks About Donald Trump Claims.”

The headline was misleading because the attorney, Bradley Edwards, said, “The only thing I can say about President Trump is that he is the only person who in 2009, when I served a lot of subpoenas on a lot of people, or at least gave notice to some pretty connected people that I wanted to talk to them, he is the only person who picked up the phone and said ‘let’s just talk, I’ll give you as much time as you want, I’ll tell you what you need to know.’

“[Trump] was very helpful in the information he gave and gave no indication whatsoever that he was involved in anything untoward whatsoever but had good information that checked out and that helped us and that we didn’t have to take a deposition of him.”

That hardly sounds like a man trying to cover things up. In fact, if Trump molested girls on that island, Edwards would have added him to the list of defendants. Trial lawyers always go after the deep pockets and Trump’s pockets are deeper than Captain Kangaroo’s.

David Schoen tweeted last night, “I was hired to lead Jeffrey Epstein’s defense as his criminal lawyer 9 days before he died. He sought my advice for months before that. I can say authoritatively, unequivocally, and definitively that he had no information to hurt President Trump. I specifically asked him!”

Speaking of lawsuits, the Vigilant Fox tweeted:

Cuomo floats bombshell theory—says Trump’s silence on Musk’s Epstein claims might mean a massive defamation lawsuit is coming. Chris Cuomo thinks this whole thing could get very ugly—and fast. “Trump hasn't responded. Some are taking this as an admission. Not me. I think, again, unless Musk does some serious ass kissing on the quick, Trump is going to sue him for defamation. “And if Trump sues, I think he wins. “Now. I don't often like Trump’s use of litigation. I didn't like it when he threatened to sue my parents for giving birth to me, true story, and I don’t like him suing in 60 Minutes. “This is different. The reason a public figure is easy to insult, is because there's a very high legal bar to prove damage. “You have to show that the person who said it showed actual malice, what they call ‘reckless disregard of truth.’ What does that mean? That means that you knew or had reason to know that what you put out was wrong and you did it anyway. “This is not just Musk, the mogul. This is coming from Musk who was so close to the White House that he had all kinds of clearances and access with his DOGE guys digging through everything. “Trump could argue not only is the allegation false, but that Musk KNOWS it’s false. He knows what he said is BS and then, he could force a huge settlement or a humongous award.”

A couple of centuries ago, Trump could have demanded satisfaction at dawn at 20 paces with pistols. Musk would have had a better chance then than he has today in a court in Florida.

I loved Newt Gingrich’s take on this, “There’s no question in my mind that 5 months from now Donald Trump will still be president and Musk may or may not be relevant. And that partly depends on whether Musk decides to grow up and find a better way of doing this.

“The things he’s done are remarkable, but they’re remarkable as an entrepreneur. Henry Ford didn’t end up running the country, Thomas Edison didn’t end up running the country, and in fact in the end, Elon Musk is not going to end up running the country.”

Musk’s accusation makes no sense factually or politically. Does Musk believe for a moment that the $2 trillion in cuts Trump proposed or the $150 billion ($1.5 trillion in 10 years) cuts that Musk proposed will become law without Trump?

One more thing, if the Epstein Island allegation were true and Musk knew about it, why didn’t he say something earlier?

I don’t believe him. As much as I hate to eat a post, I hate injustice even more. It is one thing to oppose the Big Beautiful Bill. That’s a political disagreement. It is quite another thing to try to bring a good man down with politics of personal destruction that are worthy of Hillary.

* * *

Two polls today, no waiting.

