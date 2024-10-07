The World Economic Forum is Marxism for millionaires. What was called internationalism in the 1930s has devolved into a globalism that will make over the world in the image of the man with the pentagrams. Their mantra is “you will own nothing and be happy.”

You will own nothing. They will own or control everything. There is no way Bill Gates is giving up the fortune he made off stealing ideas from others (he calls it reverse engineering). None of the oligarchs will.

But the politicians will pretend they will give things up just to sucker others in.

Ida Auken, a member of the parliament of Denmark, wrote, “Welcome to 2030. I own nothing, have no privacy, and life has never been better.”

Slaves owned nothing and they ate watermelon, picked cotton, sang Camptown Races and were happy, right?

She began (cue John Lennon’s Imagine): “Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city — or should I say, our city. I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.

“It might seem odd to you, but it makes perfect sense for us in this city. Everything you considered a product, has now become a service. We have access to transportation, accommodation, food and all the things we need in our daily lives. One by one all these things became free, so it ended up not making sense for us to own much.”

But someone will own those things — the government. And politicians like Auken will control those things. Auken and her ilk will control who gets the free stuff. Don’t take the vaccine and you don’t keep your job. Protest and your bank assets are frozen. Protest inside a public building and you wind up in prison. You will eat what they say you can eat.

Cockroaches.

Miss Auken’s ode to government-empowering poverty ended, “All in all, it is a good life. Much better than the path we were on, where it became so clear that we could not continue with the same model of growth. We had all these terrible things happening: lifestyle diseases, climate change, the refugee crisis, environmental degradation, completely congested cities, water pollution, air pollution, social unrest and unemployment. We lost way too many people before we realized that we could do things differently.”

Different doesn’t mean better.

It’s A Good Life is the title to a very creepy episode of Twilight Zone where a child held a town hostage with his supernatural powers. Anyone who dared have even a thought he did not like was banished. The child in the fiction was played by Billy Mumy. In real life, it is Kim Jong Un. The song Imagine depicts North Korea.

Modern globalism is eerie and inhumane — a giant leap backward.

Give me the good old-fashioned globalism that worked. We call it colonialism today but it civilized the world by bringing Christianity and literacy to the heathens in Australia, the Americas, sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere.

It began with the Portuguese seeking a sea route to China by heading south and east around Africa.

When neighboring Spain finally threw off the yoke of Islam in 1492, it joined the exploration and headed west to look for China. Spain failed miserably, finding a couple of continents instead of China, which turned out to be an even better discovery. Make no mistake, Columbus was wrong. You really couldn’t go from Spain to China in his dinky boats. Providence chose him to unite the world.

The conquistadors take a bad rap these days but in overthrowing and replacing the Aztec empire, they ended human sacrifice and other debauchery in Mexico. They also brought a written language something that did not exist on these continents the Europeans would conquer. Only Asia and Europe (including North Africa) bothered to write things down.

While Portugal and Spain had about a 100-year head start on their rivals, by 1700 it was clear that England would dominate the world. The defeat of the Spanish Armada, largely due to divine intervention, help the British immensely. That defeat was the most important naval defeat in modern history as it shifted power to England.

Its language became the global standard and of more importance, its sane protection of the rights of individuals freed men to innovate.

Empowering the person led to an age of discovery that led to technological achievements that we now take for granted; the gasoline-powered engine, the electric lamp, the steam engine and so forth. To be sure, Americans and Canadians and Europeans invented and improved upon British inventions.

But individualism fostered capitalism which made the world far better. Tell me, would Lennon have bothered to learn songwriting if there were no money in it? Of course not. Without royalties, there is no Imagine to imagine.

Britain had a terrific run. For roughly two centuries, the sun never set on the British Empire. British rule ended the slave trade in Africa. Harsh rule at times, true, but the Brits replaced crueler rulers. Zimbabwe was far better off as Rhodesia than it is now.

All things must pass and if you view the two world wars in the 20th century as a great European civil war, you see the disappearance of great empires: the Russians, the Ottomans, the French and after the second war, the British.

What distinguished the British empire was its ability to maximize the potential of man by allowing people to own things. This was true throughout Europe. Louis Pasteur, a Frenchman, pasteurized milk and developed vaccines. This saved millions of people. The chlorination of water saved millions more.

It was globalization that freed men and made life better for us all.

This World Economic Forum is the opposite and an attempt to resurrect feudalism. People won’t be lounging around the houses they don’t own. They’ll be slave labor or dead, replaced by robots and hordes from the Third World.

Think of another episode from the Twilight Zone.

To Serve Man.

