Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Playswithneedles's avatar
Playswithneedles
9h

“The study’s authors recommend that policymakers, cities and providers ensure that disaster relief is accessible and given without discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”

But not if you have a Trump sign in your yard.

Reply
Share
1 reply
William Robinette's avatar
William Robinette
10h

I guess I have a different interpretation of this. The first thing that comes to mind is ‘Natural Selection’ is at work. Problem solved.

Reply
Share
2 replies
178 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture